Spain vs Saudi Arabia predictions, tips, best bets and World Cup preview

Football betting tips: World Cup
1pt Pedri to score anytime at 4/1 (General)
1pt Pedri 1+ assists at 27/10 (bet365)
Kick-off: 17:00 BST, Sunday
TV: BBC One
Live odds, form and stats
Spain were on the receiving end of an heroic performance from Cape Verde in their opening game, with the World Cup debutants battling to a goalless draw that sparked wild celebrations both in Atlanta and back home among the tiny African island's 500,000 inhabitants.
For their part, Luis de la Fuente's side were slow and predictable, badly lacking the usual spark provided by Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, with both wingers only introduced late in the game as they continue to recover from injury.
The result is unlikely to be terminal.
Eventual winners Argentina overcame greater embarrassment in their opener four years ago by surrendering an early lead to lose to Saudi Arabia, while Spain's sole World Cup triumph began with a 1-0 defeat by Switzerland in 2010.
As is customary there has been an extreme overreaction.
Spain cannot score without their star wingers, apparently. Neither played in the team's final four qualifiers, and yet Spain put 12 goals past Bulgaria, Turkey and Georgia (twice), never failing to find the net twice in a game.
Even without their two key men fully fit, it's hard to envisage another performance as lethargic and wasteful, nor is it likely their opponent will again be able to cling on and survive a barrage of attempts on goal.
Spain had 27 shots against Cape Verde, the same number Saudi Arabia allowed in their 1-1 draw against Uruguay. Repeat showings would surely only lead to an inevitable, straightforward victory for the European champions.
In any case Yamal looks likely to start, with Williams also having a chance of making the XI. Crisis over.
While La Roja undoubtedly lacked cutting edge and composure in front of goal, their midfield still looked in good working order.
PEDRI was the standout player, creating five chances and racking up 1.23 expected assists (xA) - Marc Cucurella's 0.54 was next highest.
The Barcelona midfielder is fresh from the best club season of his career, providing 11 assists in 38 La Liga and Champions League matches, clearly taking that creativity with him to North America.
At 29/10 for 1+ ASSISTS he is backed to pick up where he left off against Cape Verde, we just hope one of his team-mates can convert.
Generally, Pedri has been more of a goal threat than an assistor for Spain, scoring four times in his nine international appearances in the lead-up to the World Cup, which also makes his general 4/1 price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeal.
Odds correct 16:05 BST (18/06/26)
More World Cup content from Sporting Life
Group previews
- Group A: Mexico; South Africa; South Korea; Czechia
- Group B: Canada; Bosnia; Qatar; Switzerland
- Group C: Brazil; Morocco; Haiti; Scotland
- Group D: USA; Paraguay; Australia; Turkiye
- Group E: Germany; Curacao; Ivory Coast; Ecuador
- Group F: Netherlands; Japan; Sweden; Tunisia
- Group G: Belgium; Egypt; Iran; New Zealand
- Group H: Spain; Cape Verde; Saudi Arabia; Uruguay
- Group I: France; Senegal; Iraq; Norway
- Group J: Argentina; Algeria; Austria; Jordan
- Group K: Portugal; DR Congo; Uzbekistan; Colombia
- Group L: England; Croatia; Ghana; Panama
Outright previews
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