Spain vs Saudi Arabia predictions, tips, best bets and World Cup preview

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Spain were on the receiving end of an heroic performance from Cape Verde in their opening game, with the World Cup debutants battling to a goalless draw that sparked wild celebrations both in Atlanta and back home among the tiny African island's 500,000 inhabitants. For their part, Luis de la Fuente's side were slow and predictable, badly lacking the usual spark provided by Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, with both wingers only introduced late in the game as they continue to recover from injury.

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha celebrates their goalless draw with Spain

The result is unlikely to be terminal. Eventual winners Argentina overcame greater embarrassment in their opener four years ago by surrendering an early lead to lose to Saudi Arabia, while Spain's sole World Cup triumph began with a 1-0 defeat by Switzerland in 2010. As is customary there has been an extreme overreaction. Spain cannot score without their star wingers, apparently. Neither played in the team's final four qualifiers, and yet Spain put 12 goals past Bulgaria, Turkey and Georgia (twice), never failing to find the net twice in a game. Even without their two key men fully fit, it's hard to envisage another performance as lethargic and wasteful, nor is it likely their opponent will again be able to cling on and survive a barrage of attempts on goal. Spain had 27 shots against Cape Verde, the same number Saudi Arabia allowed in their 1-1 draw against Uruguay. Repeat showings would surely only lead to an inevitable, straightforward victory for the European champions. In any case Yamal looks likely to start, with Williams also having a chance of making the XI. Crisis over.