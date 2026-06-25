Panama vs England predictions, tips, best bets and World Cup preview

Football betting tips: World Cup Joe Townsend 1pt Bukayo Saka 1+ assists at 9/4 (General) 1pt Saka 2+ shots on target at 9/5 (General) 1pt Saka 1+ shots on target from outside the box at 9/4 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Harry Kane to score from outside the box at 9/1 (General) 0.5pt Ezri Konsa to score anytime at 10/1 (William Hill) Jimmy 'The Punt' 1pt Nico O'Reilly to score anytime at 9/2 (bet365) 0.5pt O'Reilly to score 2+ goals at 50/1 (bet365) 0.5pt O'Reilly to score a header at 12/1 (William Hill) Tom Carnduff 1.5pts Over 20.5 England shots at 29/20 (BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 22:00 BST, Saturday TV: ITV Live odds, form and stats

Joe Townsend As is customary there was elation at England's start to the tournament when they beat Croatia 4-2 and despair following a goalless draw with Ghana. In reality they are in a strong position to win Group L and move into the second phase of the World Cup, where the real tournament starts. World Cup group tables in full - including third-placed standings As group winners they would next play on Wednesday at 17:00 BST in Atlanta. A surprise slip into second place and it's Friday at 00:00 in Toronto. Thomas Tuchel has admitted that failure to guarantee top spot with a game to spare means less chance for rotation, but there will still be some.

Declan Rice is one player who looks likely to be rested against Panama. The midfielder faced Ghana despite being substituted with a hamstring injury against Croatia. He then limped out of Boston Stadium with a heavily strapped calf, an injury that has seen him miss some training since. With him also a booking away from suspension, a record that is wiped clean after the group stage, it is surely not worth the risk. England would miss him though. Their vice-captain created the most chances (10) of any player across the World Cup's opening two matchdays, largely thanks to his role as set-piece taker. Fortunately, a very able replacement in that department looks set to return on Saturday night.

Tuchel tried (and failed) to play down the importance of BUKAYO SAKA in his post-Ghana media duties, letting slip that "we need him desperately" then quickly saying England shouldn't be too reliant on the Arsenal winger. If anyone was in any doubt about just how crucial he is to the Three Lions, and why Tuchel has been so careful to manage his Achilles injury, it was laid bare in the closing stages of England's second game; Saka had made more impact within 10 minutes than any other player had in the previous 75. In just 43 minutes of action he has provided an assist for Marcus Rashford (against Croatia) and twice come close to scoring himself (both against Ghana). At 9/4 for 1+ ASSISTS he is worth taking, and while the 13/8 about him to score anytime is a little short, the 9/5 for 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET and 9/4 for 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX are also backable.

EZRI KONSA didn't manage an attempt against Ghana, largely due to poor delivery from England's set-piece takers. Everyone is allowed an off day, and helped by Saka's expected return the Aston Villa defender should be back to his usually threatening self. Konsa averages just shy of a shot per game in competitive matches under Tuchel and twice went close to scoring against Croatia. At 10/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME he is worth backing to small stakes.

I'll also continue to back HARRY KANE TO SCORE FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX at 9/1. The England captain continues to drop deep and although his attempts to influence the game were somewhat negated by Thomas Partey's man-marking assignment last time out, he still went close to scoring from distance when his 20-yard snapshot was saved in the second half. Against Croatia he had a goal-bound attempt from just outside the box well blocked, and also debated taking a dangerously positioned free-kick, only to step aside for Reece James, who looks likely to be rested for this fixture. Six of Kane's 36 Bundesliga goals came from outside the box this season, so it's high time the Bayern Munich striker bagged from distance for England. Score prediction: Panama 0-3 England

Jimmy 'The Punt' A combination of wasteful finishing and bad luck is why NICO O’REILLY is yet to open his England account at this World Cup. England’s left back has had four attempts, all with his head, hitting the target once and the woodwork with another effort. Considering he’s averaged 3.16 shots per 90 and generated an expected goals per 90 of 0.31, surely it’s a matter of when not if.

I’ll be taking his price TO SCORE ANYTIME, TO SCORE 2+ GOALS and TO SCORE A HEADER here. As was the case when touting these angles against Croatia, once again I’ll point you in the way of his very backable prices in the shots, shots on target and headed shots on target markets. But I’ll stick with the goals. O’Reilly is just as much of a threat from open play as he is set-pieces. Three of his shots have come from dead-balls, but the one which hit the frame of the goal came from open play. In possession, the Manchester City man gets license to do what he wants for the Three Lions. Popping up in advanced positions and often making a nuisance of himself in the box. Score prediction: Panama 1-5 England

Tom Carnduff I wasn't going to add anything to this preview given the choice of selections made by the other two, but one angle did really catch my eye. ENGLAND are 29/20 for OVER 20.5 TOTAL SHOTS which looks decent when we factor in attacking showings in two contrasting games so far. Tuchel's side took 19 in the draw with Ghana and 22 when scoring four against Croatia. Panama haven't conceded a great deal of shots but I'd put that down to quality of opponent going forward. It appears that the Three Lions are content with being shot-happy when required. They've taken at least 19 in each of their last five games with the Costa Rica warm-up hitting the heights of 29. England are all-but-through but you'd imagine further emphasis will have been placed on the need for goals given the frustration by Ghana. Perhaps Panama also look to frustrate even if they have nothing to play for. Both of their games at the tournament have been low-scorers and they clearly back themselves to limit the opposition. But England pose a different threat. As ever with markets such as this there are a variety of prices on offer but a few go to the 11/8 or 29/20 region. Anything above even money feels worth taking on this selection. Score prediction: Panama 0-2 England