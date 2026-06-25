After being frustrated by Ghana, England will hope to shrug that off against Panama. The Three Lions had 19 SHOTS in Boston but only managed to get three ON TARGET.

BUKAYO SAKA tested the keeper during his brief cameo and also saw a header go over, while fellow substitute NICO O'REILLY hit the bar with his own headed effort.

Both are expected to start, automatically making England a far more potent attacking threat as the duo are averaging a respective 4.19 and 3.16 shots per 90 so far this tournament.

Unusually poor set-piece delivery meant EZRI KONSA - who had two shots (one on target) against Croatia - didn't get much of an opportunity last time out, but that is unlikely to happen in back-to-back games.

SAKA's return is a huge boost in terms of those deliveries. He's also likely to be targeted in open play just as he is for Arsenal in the Premier League where he averaged 2.18 FOULS WON per 90 this season.

Much of England's dirty work has been left to ELLIOT ANDERSON in their opening couple of matches, with him COMMITTING three FOULS against Croatia and two against Ghana at a per 90 average of 2.74.

His workload is only likely to go up with Declan Rice expected to be rested.