Hal Robson-Kanu is the latest guest to speak to My Sporting Mind
Hal Robson-Kanu is the latest guest to speak to My Sporting Mind

My Sporting Mind...with Hal Robson-Kanu: Wales' Euro 2016 hero on latest podcast

By Sporting Life
07:04 · THU June 10, 2021

Wales forward Hal Robson-Kanu joins Charlie Webster on My Sporting Mind to talk about how he’s shaped his mindset throughout his life and career.

In the season two finale, Robson-Kanu describes the pain he experienced with injuries during his early days in football, how he mentally got through those tough times - and how it inspired him to start his own Turmeric company.

He explains why football can ‘eat you up’ if you’re a deep thinker, and talks about the sport’s mismanagement of mental health issues. He also shares his fascinating approach to coping through really difficult moments in life.

Season 2 is proudly supported by Sportinglife.com, the home of expert analysis and insight for racing, football, golf and much more.

You can also watch the full podcast, below, or on the Sporting Life YouTube channel.

Hal Robson-Kanu exclusive interview: Wales' Euro 2016 hero on My Sporting Mind S2 E20

My Sporting Mind podcast is also available through your normal podcast provider, including:

For anyone struggling with their mental health, or just feeling the need to speak to someone and be heard, then call free and anonymously:

Football Tips