My Sporting Mind...with Hal Robson-Kanu: Wales' Euro 2016 hero on latest podcast

In the season two finale, Robson-Kanu describes the pain he experienced with injuries during his early days in football, how he mentally got through those tough times - and how it inspired him to start his own Turmeric company.

He explains why football can ‘eat you up’ if you’re a deep thinker, and talks about the sport’s mismanagement of mental health issues. He also shares his fascinating approach to coping through really difficult moments in life.

