Ryan Christie: My Sporting Mind podcast's latest guest plays for Celtic and Scotland

My Sporting Mind podcast: Scotland's Ryan Christie on Euro 2020, Celtic FC and a serious injury in 2019

By Sporting Life
07:41 · THU March 25, 2021

Celtic and Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie joins Charlie Webster for an insightful chat on the latest episode of My Sporting Mind podcast.

My Sporting Mind podcast is available through your normal podcast provider, including:

The 26-year-old opens up on a serious facial injury sustained in the Scottish Cup semi-final v Aberdeen in April 2019, which saw him suffer four fractures and concussion which affected his vision and day-to-day functions for some time after.

He also discusses his own career from Inverness to Celtic and the latest goings on at Parkhead, with manager Neil Lennon recently leaving the club.

Christie tells of the emotion of qualifying for Euro 2020 - along with THAT interview - and his excitement for the summer showpiece event, where the Tartan Army will face England, and the many highs and lows of a career in football.

He also reveals his mindset and the tools he has used to cope with injuries, difficult periods on and off the field, including lockdown over the course of the last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

You can also watch the full podcast on the Sporting Life YouTube channel.

For anyone struggling with their mental health, or just feeling the need to speak to someone and be heard, then call free and anonymously:

