Jack Butland: The Crystal Palace goalkeeper is the latest guest on My Sporting Mind

My Sporting Mind...with Jack Butland: Crystal Palace goalkeeper on latest podcast

By Sporting Life
07:11 · THU June 03, 2021

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland talks to Charlie Webster about his journey in football - and the power of acceptance - on the latest episode of My Sporting Mind podcast.

He opens up about the struggles he had at Stoke City, with his loss of form and confidence, and how he’s found his ‘mojo’ again at Selhurst Park.

He explains how ‘everything starts with mentality’, and describes how beneficial it is to acknowledge mistakes and use it as motivation.

Butland, 28, also talks about the great influence Roy Hodgson has had on his career and life, with Roy now having left his role as Palace manager.

Season 2 is proudly supported by Sportinglife.com, the home of expert analysis and insight for racing, football, golf and much more.

You can also watch the full podcast, below, or on the Sporting Life YouTube channel.

Jack Butland exclusive interview: Crystal Palace goalkeeper on My Sporting Mind S2 E19

My Sporting Mind podcast is also available through your normal podcast provider, including:

For anyone struggling with their mental health, or just feeling the need to speak to someone and be heard, then call free and anonymously:

Football Tips