My Sporting Mind...with Jack Butland: Crystal Palace goalkeeper on latest podcast

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland talks to Charlie Webster about his journey in football - and the power of acceptance - on the latest episode of My Sporting Mind podcast.
He opens up about the struggles he had at Stoke City, with his loss of form and confidence, and how he’s found his ‘mojo’ again at Selhurst Park.
He explains how ‘everything starts with mentality’, and describes how beneficial it is to acknowledge mistakes and use it as motivation.
Butland, 28, also talks about the great influence Roy Hodgson has had on his career and life, with Roy now having left his role as Palace manager.
