Monty Panesar - ready to return
Monty Panesar: This week's guest on My Sporting Mind Podcast

My Sporting Mind...with Monty Panesar: Former England cricketer on latest podcast

By Sporting Life
07:19 · THU May 27, 2021

Monty Panesar joins Charlie Webster on the latest episode of My Sporting Mind Podcast.

He talks about how he really felt during his England cricket career, and how he’s improved his mindset.

Monty - one of England’s greatest-ever spin bowlers - opens up about the loneliness he experienced, why he felt like a ‘fire ball’ during his toughest moments, and how he found a healthy balance in his mind.

In a compelling and very personal chat, Monty also shares his advice to anyone struggling, and talks about his goals for the future.

Season 2 is proudly supported by Sportinglife.com, the home of expert analysis and insight for racing, football, golf and much more.

You can also watch the full podcast, below, or on the Sporting Life YouTube channel.

My Sporting Mind...with Monty Panesar: Former England cricketer on S2 E18

My Sporting Mind podcast is also available through your normal podcast provider, including:

For anyone struggling with their mental health, or just feeling the need to speak to someone and be heard, then call free and anonymously:

