My Sporting Mind...with Monty Panesar: Former England cricketer on latest podcast

He talks about how he really felt during his England cricket career, and how he’s improved his mindset.

Monty - one of England’s greatest-ever spin bowlers - opens up about the loneliness he experienced, why he felt like a ‘fire ball’ during his toughest moments, and how he found a healthy balance in his mind.

In a compelling and very personal chat, Monty also shares his advice to anyone struggling, and talks about his goals for the future.

