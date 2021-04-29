Horse Racing
Listen to the latest episode of My Sporting Mind Podcast with Joe Simmonds

My Sporting Mind podcast: Joe Simmonds, co-captain of Gallagher Premiership's Exeter Chiefs

By Sporting Life
07:18 · THU April 29, 2021

Exeter Chiefs co-captain Joe Simmonds joins Charlie Webster on the latest episode of My Sporting Mind Podcast.

They speak about his mindset as a person as well as a sportsman, plus the topic of leadership and the incredible club culture shaped by director of rugby Rob Baxter.

He explains his views on captaincy - why he didn’t want the role at first - and how playing with his brother Sam helps drive him on.

Simmonds - who, aged just 23, led Exeter to domestic and European glory last season - also describes the healthy atmosphere under Baxter which underpins everything the club does.

Season 2 is proudly supported by Sportinglife.com, ahead of the rest with 160 years of sporting knowledge and integrity.

You can also watch the full podcast, below, or on the Sporting Life YouTube channel.

My Sporting Mind...with Joe Simmonds - Exeter Chiefs co-captain on S2 E14

My Sporting Mind podcast is also available through your normal podcast provider, including:

For anyone struggling with their mental health, or just feeling the need to speak to someone and be heard, then call free and anonymously:

