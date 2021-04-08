Bianca Walkden exclusive interview: Taekwondo world champion on My Sporting Mind Podcast

She opens up on managing emotions, coping with nerves and doubt - and going for gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Bianca describes the mixture of emotions she often feels and how she gets through, and discusses how the renowned sports psychiatrist Professor Steve Peters helps her.

A hugely decorated athlete in her sport, Bianca explains why it’s ‘all or nothing’ for her in competition, as she aims to win gold at this summer’s Games.

Season 2 is proudly supported by Sportinglife.com, the home of expert analysis and insight for racing, football, golf and much more.

You can also watch the full podcast, below, or on the Sporting Life YouTube channel.