Bianca Walkden exclusive interview: Taekwondo world champion on My Sporting Mind Podcast

By Sporting Life
08:11 · THU April 08, 2021

Three-time taekwondo world champion Bianca Walkden joins Charlie Webster on the latest episode of My Sporting Mind podcast - which is out now.

She opens up on managing emotions, coping with nerves and doubt - and going for gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Bianca describes the mixture of emotions she often feels and how she gets through, and discusses how the renowned sports psychiatrist Professor Steve Peters helps her.

A hugely decorated athlete in her sport, Bianca explains why it’s ‘all or nothing’ for her in competition, as she aims to win gold at this summer’s Games.

Season 2 is proudly supported by Sportinglife.com, the home of expert analysis and insight for racing, football, golf and much more.

You can also watch the full podcast, below, or on the Sporting Life YouTube channel.

Bianca Walkden exclusive interview! Three-time taekwondo world champion on My Sporting Mind S2 E11

My Sporting Mind podcast is also available through your normal podcast provider, including:

For anyone struggling with their mental health, or just feeling the need to speak to someone and be heard, then call free and anonymously:

