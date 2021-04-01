Zharnel Hughes exclusive interview: British Olympic sprinter on My Sporting Mind Podcast

He talks about how he’s mentally preparing for the 100 metres at the Tokyo Olympics and the great influence of his coach Glen Mills - who also trained Usain Bolt - and describes his approach to what is the marque event of the Games.

Hughes also highlights the importance of having great people around you, discusses the value of patience - and enthuses about his love of flying planes!

Season 2 is proudly supported by Sporting Life, ahead of the rest with 160 years of sporting knowledge and integrity.

You can also watch the full podcast on the Sporting Life YouTube channel.