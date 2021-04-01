Horse Racing
British Olympic sprinter joins Charlie Webster on My Sporting Mind to discuss Tokyo, Usain Bolt and more.

Zharnel Hughes exclusive interview: British Olympic sprinter on My Sporting Mind Podcast

By Sporting Life
08:23 · THU April 01, 2021

British sprinter Zharnel Hughes joins Charlie Webster for the latest episode of My Sporting Mind Podcast - which is out now.

He talks about how he’s mentally preparing for the 100 metres at the Tokyo Olympics and the great influence of his coach Glen Mills - who also trained Usain Bolt - and describes his approach to what is the marque event of the Games.

Hughes also highlights the importance of having great people around you, discusses the value of patience - and enthuses about his love of flying planes!

Season 2 is proudly supported by Sporting Life, ahead of the rest with 160 years of sporting knowledge and integrity.

You can also watch the full podcast on the Sporting Life YouTube channel.

Zharnel Hughes exclusive interview! British Olympic sprinter on My Sporting Mind Podcast S2 E10

My Sporting Mind podcast is available through your normal podcast provider, including:

For anyone struggling with their mental health, or just feeling the need to speak to someone and be heard, then call free and anonymously:

