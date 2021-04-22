Horse Racing
Listen to the latest episode of My Sporting Mind podcast with footballer Nikita Parris

My Sporting Mind podcast: Nikita Parris of England Women and Olympique Lyonnais Féminin

By Sporting Life
08:14 · THU April 22, 2021

Nikita Parris joins Charlie Webster on the latest episode of My Sporting Mind podcast.

The England Women and Lyon striker talks about how she’s grown and matured both as a person and footballer.

Parris describes her journey to the top of the game, explains how important her family and friends have been, and how she’s finding life in France now.

She also discusses how she copes with setbacks - how she manages her inner 'chimp' - and how important her faith is to her.

Season 2 is proudly supported by Sportinglife.com, expert insight, passionate opinion and in-depth analysis for the sports you love.

You can also watch the full podcast, below, or on the Sporting Life YouTube channel.

Nikita Parris exclusive interview! England and Lyon striker on My Sporting Mind S2 E13

My Sporting Mind podcast is also available through your normal podcast provider, including:

For anyone struggling with their mental health, or just feeling the need to speak to someone and be heard, then call free and anonymously:

Football Tips