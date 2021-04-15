From City trader to dugout: Exclusive interview with QPR's Mark Warburton on My Sporting Mind Podcast

QPR boss Mark Warburton joins Charlie Webster on the latest episode of My Sporting Mind podcast.
He talks about how working as a City trader has shaped his mentality in football management - so far with Brentford, Scottish giants Rangers, Nottingham Forest and currently Queens Park Rangers.
In a wide-ranging conversation, Mark explains his journey from the city to life in the dug-out, describes how they compare, and the lessons he’s learned along the way.
Mark also discusses the cut-throat nature of management, how he copes with that, and talks about the pitfalls of social media.
