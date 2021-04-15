Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Mark Warburton: QPR boss joins Charlie Webster on My Sporting Mind Podcast

From City trader to dugout: Exclusive interview with QPR's Mark Warburton on My Sporting Mind Podcast

By Sporting Life
08:17 · THU April 15, 2021

QPR boss Mark Warburton joins Charlie Webster on the latest episode of My Sporting Mind podcast.

He talks about how working as a City trader has shaped his mentality in football management - so far with Brentford, Scottish giants Rangers, Nottingham Forest and currently Queens Park Rangers.

In a wide-ranging conversation, Mark explains his journey from the city to life in the dug-out, describes how they compare, and the lessons he’s learned along the way.

Mark also discusses the cut-throat nature of management, how he copes with that, and talks about the pitfalls of social media.

Season 2 is proudly supported by SportingLife.com, providing sporting opinion, debate and analysis for over 160 years.

You can also watch the full podcast, below, or on the Sporting Life YouTube channel.

Mark Warburton exclusive interview! QPR boss on My Sporting Mind S2 E12

My Sporting Mind podcast is also available through your normal podcast provider, including:

For anyone struggling with their mental health, or just feeling the need to speak to someone and be heard, then call free and anonymously:

Related content

Like what you've read?

Most Read Football

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Football Tips