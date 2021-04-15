From City trader to dugout: Exclusive interview with QPR's Mark Warburton on My Sporting Mind Podcast

He talks about how working as a City trader has shaped his mentality in football management - so far with Brentford, Scottish giants Rangers, Nottingham Forest and currently Queens Park Rangers.

In a wide-ranging conversation, Mark explains his journey from the city to life in the dug-out, describes how they compare, and the lessons he’s learned along the way.

Mark also discusses the cut-throat nature of management, how he copes with that, and talks about the pitfalls of social media.

Season 2 is proudly supported by SportingLife.com, providing sporting opinion, debate and analysis for over 160 years.

You can also watch the full podcast, below, or on the Sporting Life YouTube channel.