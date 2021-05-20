My Sporting Mind...with Jordanne Whiley: Grand Slam Champion and Paralympian on latest podcast

Britain's 12-time Grand Slam winner talks to Charlie Webster about her inspiring journey in tennis - and how her mindset has grown along the way.

Whiley explains how she copes with her hectic schedule and tournament pressure, and the emotions she feels when competing.

She talks about how she juggles her career with being a Mum - and how family life has made her happier, and a better player.

Whiley also discusses about her experience with social anxiety, the help she’s got through CBT (cognitive behavioural therapy), and shares her advice for anyone struggling.

You can also watch the full podcast, below, or on the Sporting Life YouTube channel.