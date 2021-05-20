Sporting Life
My Sporting Mind...with Jordanne Whiley
My Sporting Mind...with Jordanne Whiley

My Sporting Mind...with Jordanne Whiley: Grand Slam Champion and Paralympian on latest podcast

By Sporting Life
07:22 · THU May 20, 2021

Jordanne Whiley joins Charlie Webster on the latest episode of My Sporting Mind Podcast.

Britain's 12-time Grand Slam winner talks to Charlie Webster about her inspiring journey in tennis - and how her mindset has grown along the way.

Whiley explains how she copes with her hectic schedule and tournament pressure, and the emotions she feels when competing.

She talks about how she juggles her career with being a Mum - and how family life has made her happier, and a better player.

Whiley also discusses about her experience with social anxiety, the help she’s got through CBT (cognitive behavioural therapy), and shares her advice for anyone struggling.

Season 2 is proudly supported by Sportinglife.com, the home of expert analysis and insight for racing, football, golf and much more.

You can also watch the full podcast, below, or on the Sporting Life YouTube channel.

My Sporting Mind...with Jordanne Whiley: Grand Slam Champion and Paralympian on S2 E17

My Sporting Mind podcast is also available through your normal podcast provider, including:

For anyone struggling with their mental health, or just feeling the need to speak to someone and be heard, then call free and anonymously:

