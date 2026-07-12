Jake's World Cup 2026 Predictions: Staked 160.35pts | Returned 190.68pts | P/L +33.33pts | ROI 21% ***correct as of 13:30 BST (13/7/26)

Football betting tips: World Cup France vs Spain - Tuesday 20:00 2pts France to win in 90 minutes at 11/8 (Betfred) 1pt Rodri to be carded at 3/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

The quarter-finals were very kind to us, with over +5pts of profit made as all of the favourites - the top four ranked sides in the world - all advanced to the semis to set up a couple of mouth-watering games. France have been the most impressive side at the tournament for me, barely coming out of second gear yet on their waltz to the last four, and Didier Deschamps' side will take some beating as the aim to get to their third straight World Cup final. Spain were growing into the tournament but a few alarm bells began to ring against a poor Belgium side, while England again found a way to get through in their sweltering match against Norway. Reigning champions Argentina again needed extra-time to reach this stage with their emotional rollercoaster carrying on from the 2022 campaign. It really has been a great World Cup and we now have two incredible semi-finals to take in.

France vs Spain ITV1 - Tuesday, 20:00 BST

Venue: Dallas Stadium, Dallas

Live odds, form and stats The two pre-tournament favourites meet at the semi-final stage, but I'm going to cut straight to the chase here and tell you I am in the FRANCE camp, being more than happy to back them TO WIN this IN 90 MINUTES. What they have done at the tournament so far has been excellent, with their front four seemingly impossible to stop over the course of 90 minutes never mind 120, and while Spain do boast the best defence in the tournament according to goals and expected goals conceded, they are vulnerable. We saw as much in the quarter-finals when Belgium got into some great positions in transition only to lack the cutting edge and take advantage of the space and the high-line which Spain deploy. France will not be wasteful.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates against Morocco

Going the other way, while France's defence hasn't been fully tested, Spain's attack doesn't scare you, especially with Lamine Yamal not at the same levels he was in Euro 2024 and Nico Williams not 100% either. Defensively Spain haven't yet been fully tested in the way they will be here, and the argument can be made that Spain's possession-heavy style could suit a France team who will be lethal in transitions. The other reason I really like France here is that this game is being played in a climate controlled stadium. Believe it or not, this is France's first air-conned game of the World Cup, so their utter domination to this point has to be upgraded given those games have all come in sweltering heat. It wouldn't surprise me were Les Bleus to find another gear or two here and win this game comfortably. As Spain have been comfortable defensively, with teams sitting deep and generally offering little on the counter, it has made RODRI look like his old self, and while it could be the case that he is back to his best, it could also be a false dawn that France could exploit.