England are backed to pick up where they left off and lay siege to the Ghana goal as they look to clinch top spot in Group L.

The Three Lions had 20 SHOTS (11 ON TARGET) in the win over Croatia, with four players heavily involved.

HARRY KANE (7 shots/3 on target/2 goals) JUDE BELLINGHAM (3/2/1) NICO O'REILLY and EZRI KONSA (both 2/1/0) will be confident of having another busy night against a Ghana team expected to defend deep.

A feature of England's display in Dallas was their strength at dead-balls. Their tally of 1.03 set-piece expected goals (xG) was the highest of any team on matchday one and corners may once again prove the best avenue for breaking the deadlock.

Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke will be tasked with trying to win the set-plays to force those situations, leaving Manchester City winger ANTOINE SEMENYO with a big job on his hands helping his full-back out.

He COMMITTED two FOULS in Ghana's 1-0 win over Panama, consistent with his club average this season.