TWA BAB BET BUILDER - ENGLAND V GHANA

England vs Ghana bet builder: World Cup tips from This Week's Acca

Football
Mon June 22, 2026 · 43 min ago

The team behind This Week's Acca pull together a bet builder for England's second World Cup group game against Ghana in Boston on Tuesday.

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Odds correct 15:55 BST (22/06/26)

England are backed to pick up where they left off and lay siege to the Ghana goal as they look to clinch top spot in Group L.

The Three Lions had 20 SHOTS (11 ON TARGET) in the win over Croatia, with four players heavily involved.

HARRY KANE (7 shots/3 on target/2 goals) JUDE BELLINGHAM (3/2/1) NICO O'REILLY and EZRI KONSA (both 2/1/0) will be confident of having another busy night against a Ghana team expected to defend deep.

A feature of England's display in Dallas was their strength at dead-balls. Their tally of 1.03 set-piece expected goals (xG) was the highest of any team on matchday one and corners may once again prove the best avenue for breaking the deadlock.

Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke will be tasked with trying to win the set-plays to force those situations, leaving Manchester City winger ANTOINE SEMENYO with a big job on his hands helping his full-back out.

He COMMITTED two FOULS in Ghana's 1-0 win over Panama, consistent with his club average this season.

More World Cup content from Sporting Life

Group previews

Outright previews

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

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