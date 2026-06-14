The team behind This Week's Acca pull together a bet builder for England's opening World Cup game against Croatia in Dallas on Wednesday.
As England and Croatia battle for top spot in Group L this is likely to be a competitive contest. Croatia regularly pick up bookings and with the overzealous Clément Turpin in charge OVER 3.5 CARDS is a runner.
ELLIOT ANDERSON and LUKA MODRIC are two of the men who will be in the heat of the battle. ANDERSON collected 11 yellow cards and one red in 50 games for Nottingham Forest last season and COMMITTED just shy of two FOULS per 90 in the Premier League and Europa League. MODRIC averaged 1.05 FOULS WON per 90 for AC Milan this term and is likely to be under plenty of pressure.
NICO O’REILLY consistently has multiple SHOTS for Manchester City and the left-back carried that form into England's final warm-up match by having two against Costa Rica, regularly getting into attacking positions when the opportunity presented itself.
Odds correct 21:15 BST (15/06/26)
More World Cup content from Sporting Life
- World Cup hub
- FREE World Cup wallchart
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- World Cup 2026: All you need to know
Group previews
- Group A: Mexico; South Africa; South Korea; Czechia
- Group B: Canada; Bosnia; Qatar; Switzerland
- Group C: Brazil; Morocco; Haiti; Scotland
- Group D: USA; Paraguay; Australia; Turkiye
- Group E: Germany; Curacao; Ivory Coast; Ecuador
- Group F: Netherlands; Japan; Sweden; Tunisia
- Group G: Belgium; Egypt; Iran; New Zealand
- Group H: Spain; Cape Verde; Saudi Arabia; Uruguay
- Group I: France; Senegal; Iraq; Norway
- Group J: Argentina; Algeria; Austria; Jordan
- Group K: Portugal; DR Congo; Uzbekistan; Colombia
- Group L: England; Croatia; Ghana; Panama
Outright previews
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.