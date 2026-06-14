As England and Croatia battle for top spot in Group L this is likely to be a competitive contest. Croatia regularly pick up bookings and with the overzealous Clément Turpin in charge OVER 3.5 CARDS is a runner.

ELLIOT ANDERSON and LUKA MODRIC are two of the men who will be in the heat of the battle. ANDERSON collected 11 yellow cards and one red in 50 games for Nottingham Forest last season and COMMITTED just shy of two FOULS per 90 in the Premier League and Europa League. MODRIC averaged 1.05 FOULS WON per 90 for AC Milan this term and is likely to be under plenty of pressure.

NICO O’REILLY consistently has multiple SHOTS for Manchester City and the left-back carried that form into England's final warm-up match by having two against Costa Rica, regularly getting into attacking positions when the opportunity presented itself.