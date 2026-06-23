The initial reaction to Manchester United’s reported interest in Crysencio Summerville was hardly one of unbridled excitement.

There was no collective rush to YouTube compilations or fevered debates over shirt numbers. For plenty of supporters, it felt like another sensible-but-unspectacular name on a very long shortlist. A good player, perhaps, but hardly the sort to transform an attack that has too often looked short on imagination and incision. Then the World Cup happened.

Suddenly, the winger who had spent much of last season trying to drag West Ham away from relegation was performing on football’s biggest stage. And the more he shone for the Netherlands, the more those links to Old Trafford started to make sense. The Dutch have been among the most entertaining teams in North America, and Summerville has played a prominent role. He scored in the 2-2 draw with Japan before producing another eye-catching display in the 5-1 dismantling of Sweden that secured top spot in Group G. More than the goals, though, it has been the confidence and fearlessness that have stood out. Every time he gets the ball, he looks like he wants to make something happen. That should sound familiar to anyone who watched him over the final months of the Premier League campaign. West Ham’s relegation understandably overshadowed individual performances. There are not many consolation prizes in a season that ends with the drop. But Summerville’s campaign was effectively split into two halves. Injuries and inconsistency restricted him before Christmas, yet once fully fit he became one of the Hammers' most dangerous players.

His form after February was exceptional. His confidence returned and he looked increasingly like the prospect who had been named Championship Player of the Season with Leeds two years earlier. He scored six goals in his final seven appearances, almost dragging West Ham into an unlikely survival battle. And it was not simply the numbers that caught the eye. The raw pace and acceleration have always been there. Defenders have known about those qualities since his Leeds days. What has changed is the maturity. There is more variety to his game now. He knows when to attack the outside and when to cut in. He chooses his moments better. He still plays with instinct, but there is greater control to the chaos. That should appeal enormously to Manchester United. Too often last season, their attack felt predictable. Everything seemed to depend on Bruno Fernandes producing something extraordinary. Summerville stretches teams relentlessly.

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Modern football has become obsessed with wide forwards drifting inside and operating almost as auxiliary number tens. Summerville remains refreshingly direct. He wants isolated full-backs. He wants foot races. He wants defenders backpedalling. And crucially, he keeps asking those questions. Plenty of wingers beat their man once and disappear for ten minutes. Summerville attacks again and again. Defenders do not get a breather. That relentless aggression creates uncertainty and chaos, and chaos remains one of football’s most precious commodities. United arguably lack a player quite like that. Amad Diallo can be devastating in transition. Matheus Cunha is craft in the final third, rather than explosive. And Bryan Mbeumo provides goal threat from the right. They don't have anyone of Summerville's profile. The World Cup has also showcased another aspect of Summerville's game: intelligence.

Summerville has enjoyed a strong World Cup so far

Under Ronald Koeman, he has not simply been a highlights machine. His movement has been excellent, his pressing energetic and his work without the ball impressive. He has shown he can play within a structure rather than simply freelance on the wing. That versatility matters. He can operate on either flank. He can hold width or drift inside. He can thrive in transition or help unlock low blocks. In an era where tactical flexibility is prized, Summerville offers plenty of it. At 24, he also sits in a sweet spot that United have often neglected. He is no longer a prospect requiring endless patience, but neither is he approaching decline. He is entering his prime. Financially, too, the deal makes sense. West Ham’s relegation has weakened their position, and reports suggesting a fee around £50 million suddenly feel much more reasonable than they did a few weeks ago.

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In a market where elite attackers routinely command £80 million or more, that could prove shrewd business. Of course, football history is littered with clubs seduced by World Cup form. Entire transfer strategies have been built on a handful of games. But Summerville is not enjoying a freak fortnight. The evidence was already there during the spring. The World Cup has simply introduced more people to the player he was becoming, which is why the Old Trafford links no longer feel underwhelming. The Crysencio Summerville starring for the Netherlands is not some tournament sensation who has burst out of nowhere. He is the same winger who finished last season looking like he had finally put all the pieces together. And if Manchester United really are interested, these World Cup performances are showing exactly why.