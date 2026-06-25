Brazil vs Japan predictions, tips, best bets and World Cup preview

Football betting tips: World Cup 1.5pts Japan to qualify at 12/5 (General) 0.5pt Japan to win in 90 minutes 17/4 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 18:00 BST, Monday TV: ITV Live odds, form and stats

There were possibly no teams with more question marks hanging over them than Brazil ahead of this World Cup. How much of that could ever really be answered by matches against Haiti and Scotland is open to debate, but even in those 3-0 wins there remained plenty to be unsure of when it comes to Carlo Ancelotti’s side capability when meeting higher calibre opposition. If the first half of their opening game against Morocco is anything to go by, then this looks a very awkward tie for the Selecao. Brazil’s recent improvement has come through Ancelotti abandoning almost any notion of Samba football in favour of the kind of European pragmatism that got him the job in the first place. His side are happy to cede possession, sit in shape, wait for mistakes and explode in transition, funnelling attacks towards Vinicius Junior, now operating as a striker in an increasingly functional 4-4-2. Scotland fell into the trap. JAPAN will not.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu