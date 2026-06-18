Argentina vs Austria predictions, tips, best bets and World Cup preview

Football betting tips: World Cup
1.5pts Alexis MacAllister to commit 2+ fouls at 13/8 (bet365)
0.5pt MacAllister to commit 3+ fouls at 11/2 (bet365)
1pt MacAllister to be shown a card at 15/2 (bet365)
Kick-off: 18:00 BST, Monday
TV: BBC One
Live odds, form and stats
Lionel Messi stole the headlines with his wonderful hat-trick and all-round performance in Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria, made all the more stunning by the fact it came only hours after both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland had started their own World Cups by scoring braces.
He was given more than a little helping hand by the offspring of another football legend, though, as Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane, son of former France superstar Zinedine, gifted the the 38-year-old his opening two goals.
The scoreline flattered the holders a touch, and the match could have played out in a very different fashion had Fares Chaibi's eighth-minute goal not been ruled out for a marginal offside after a VAR review.
On top of Zidane's errors, many of Algeria's problems came from their surprising level of ambition, which left too much open space for Argentina - and Messi in particular - to capitalise on.
Algeria lacked the organisational structure to both make the most of Argentina's shortcomings and restrict their clear attacking strengths.
That shouldn't be the case with Austria, but Ralf Rangnick's side were made to work hard by tournament debutants Jordan, eventually grinding them down to win their opener 3-1.
They had 63% possession and completed twice as many passes as their opponents in that match, a pattern to the game that doesn't suit them.
We can expect a very different contest against Argentina, with Austria content to be without the ball, springing into life when there is the opportunity to press, recover possession in the middle of the pitch, and break quickly.
Lionel Scaloni already asks a lot of his midfielders to mitigate for Messi's lack of defensive contribution, and allow him to maximise his attacking impact.
Against a Rangnick-coached opponent ALEXIS MACALLISTER will have big role in central midfield, ensuring Austria cannot make the most of turnovers that will inevitability occur.
The Liverpool man was rusty in the opening game, winning just two of his seven ground duels (29%) and committing two FOULS.
He rates a great bet to COMMIT 2+ FOULS at 13/8, 3+ FOULS at 11/2 and TO BE SHOWN A CARD at 17/2.
The foul selections are especially of interest if backing with Super Sub/Sub On Play On as if he is not having his best day, his replacement may get the bet over the line.
Mac Allister was booked 10 times for Liverpool in the Premier League and Champions League this season, averaging just short of 1.5 fouls per 90 - he averaged 1.52 for the latter during Argentina's victorious 2024 Copa America campaign.
Odds correct 13:25 BST (19/06/26)
More World Cup content from Sporting Life
Group previews
- Group A: Mexico; South Africa; South Korea; Czechia
- Group B: Canada; Bosnia; Qatar; Switzerland
- Group C: Brazil; Morocco; Haiti; Scotland
- Group D: USA; Paraguay; Australia; Turkiye
- Group E: Germany; Curacao; Ivory Coast; Ecuador
- Group F: Netherlands; Japan; Sweden; Tunisia
- Group G: Belgium; Egypt; Iran; New Zealand
- Group H: Spain; Cape Verde; Saudi Arabia; Uruguay
- Group I: France; Senegal; Iraq; Norway
- Group J: Argentina; Algeria; Austria; Jordan
- Group K: Portugal; DR Congo; Uzbekistan; Colombia
- Group L: England; Croatia; Ghana; Panama
Outright previews
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.