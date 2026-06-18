Argentina vs Austria predictions, tips, best bets and World Cup preview

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Lionel Messi stole the headlines with his wonderful hat-trick and all-round performance in Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria, made all the more stunning by the fact it came only hours after both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland had started their own World Cups by scoring braces. He was given more than a little helping hand by the offspring of another football legend, though, as Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane, son of former France superstar Zinedine, gifted the the 38-year-old his opening two goals. The scoreline flattered the holders a touch, and the match could have played out in a very different fashion had Fares Chaibi's eighth-minute goal not been ruled out for a marginal offside after a VAR review. On top of Zidane's errors, many of Algeria's problems came from their surprising level of ambition, which left too much open space for Argentina - and Messi in particular - to capitalise on.

Lionel Messi started with a bang against Algeria

Algeria lacked the organisational structure to both make the most of Argentina's shortcomings and restrict their clear attacking strengths. That shouldn't be the case with Austria, but Ralf Rangnick's side were made to work hard by tournament debutants Jordan, eventually grinding them down to win their opener 3-1. They had 63% possession and completed twice as many passes as their opponents in that match, a pattern to the game that doesn't suit them. We can expect a very different contest against Argentina, with Austria content to be without the ball, springing into life when there is the opportunity to press, recover possession in the middle of the pitch, and break quickly. Lionel Scaloni already asks a lot of his midfielders to mitigate for Messi's lack of defensive contribution, and allow him to maximise his attacking impact.