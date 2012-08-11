Following the return of a full World Series tour in 2022, five international tournaments have now been confirmed for 2023, as the biggest names in world darts compete against leading local stars.

The 2023 World Series of Darts will begin in spectacular style, as the PDC visits the Bahrain International Circuit for the inaugural staging of the Bahrain Darts Masters on January 12-13.

The two-day event, which is set to feature the likes of World Champion Peter Wright and world number one Gerwyn Price, will see the PDC's elite pit their wits against a series of regional qualifiers.

PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter said: "Our global growth through the World Series of Darts in the past decade has been incredible and it's another big step for us to stage the Bahrain Darts Masters in January.

"We're delighted to be working with Bahrain International Circuit and CBX on this exciting event, which will showcase PDC darts to a new audience and also be an opportunity for players from the region to test themselves against the world's best.

"This is an exciting new event and will be a great way to begin our 2023 World Series of Darts."

January will also see the World Series return to Copenhagen for the Nordic Darts Masters on January 20-21, after Dimitri Van den Bergh lifted the title in the Danish capital earlier this year in the event's second staging.

Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Nordic Darts Masters via ticketmaster.dk.

The Hulu Theater at the iconic Madison Square Garden will play host to the US Darts Masters on June 2-3, following the huge success of the inaugural event in New York, which saw Michael Smith triumph against Michael van Gerwen.

The world's top stars will then make their annual trip Down Under in August, with a double-header beginning with the NZ Darts Masters at Hamilton's Globox Arena on August 4-5.

The New South Wales Darts Masters takes place a week later on August 11-12, returning to Wollongong's WIN Entertainment Centre following an Australian record crowd of 4,000 fans last month.

Following August's double-header Down Under, Amsterdam will host the Jack's World Series of Darts Finals from September 15-17, as the 24-player showpiece - won by Gerwyn Price recently - is held at AFAS Live for a fourth time.

Player selections will be announced in due course, with each international event featuring eight PDC stars taking on eight regional representatives in the first round.

Ticket information for next year's World Series events will be released in the coming weeks, and further information can be seen at www.pdc.tv/tickets .

2023 PDC World Series of Darts Schedule

Bahrain Darts Masters

January 12-13

Bahrain International Circuit

January 12-13 Bahrain International Circuit Nordic Darts Masters

January 20-21

Forum Copenhagen

January 20-21 Forum Copenhagen U.S. Darts Masters

June 2-3

Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden, New York

June 2-3 Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden, New York New Zealand Darts Masters

August 4-5

Globox Arena, Hamilton

August 4-5 Globox Arena, Hamilton New South Wales Darts Masters

August 11-12

WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong

August 11-12 WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong Jack's World Series of Darts Finals

September 15-17

AFAS Live, Amsterdam

