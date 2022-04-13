The PDC representatives for the six World Series of Darts events in 2022 have been confirmed, featuring the likes of Fallon Sherrock, Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright.
Ten-time TV title winner James Wade and two-time World Championship runner-up Michael Smith join Wright, Price, Van Gerwen and Sherrock as ever-presents on this year's World Series circuit.
Wade has played a prominent role in spreading the sport across the globe, having been a frequent competitor on the World Series since its inception in 2013 and the winner of the World Series of Darts Finals in 2018.
Smith is also no stranger to the World Series tour, featuring regularly since 2017 and picking up his first senior TV title in the Shanghai Darts Masters four years ago.
Two-time World Champion Gary Anderson and Premier League champion Jonny Clayton have been selected to star in the US Darts Masters, the year's opening WorldSeries event at New York's prestigious Madison Square Garden.
Former World Matchplay champion Dimitri Van den Bergh and Anderson will head to Copenhagen for the Nordic Darts Masters, while Van den Bergh and Clayton are set to line up in Amsterdam at the Dutch Darts Masters.
A further two PDC representatives are to be confirmed for the trio of events Down Under, the PalmerBet Queensland Darts Masters, PalmerBet New South Wales Darts Masters and New Zealand Darts Masters.
Australian stars Damon Heta, Simon Whitlock and Gordon Mathers will compete in that August treble-header, with qualifying events to be staged in Australia and New Zealand to complete the field of regional representatives in Townsville, Wollongong and Hamilton.
Each international event will feature eight PDC stars taking on eight regional representatives in the first round.
The second day of action in each event then sees the remaining eight players face off for the title.
Following the six global events, Amsterdam will host the Jack's World Series of Darts Finals from September 16-18, as the 24-player tournament takes place at AFAS Live.