Ten-time TV title winner James Wade and two-time World Championship runner-up Michael Smith join Wright, Price, Van Gerwen and Sherrock as ever-presents on this year's World Series circuit.

Wade has played a prominent role in spreading the sport across the globe, having been a frequent competitor on the World Series since its inception in 2013 and the winner of the World Series of Darts Finals in 2018.

Smith is also no stranger to the World Series tour, featuring regularly since 2017 and picking up his first senior TV title in the Shanghai Darts Masters four years ago.

Two-time World Champion Gary Anderson and Premier League champion Jonny Clayton have been selected to star in the US Darts Masters, the year's opening WorldSeries event at New York's prestigious Madison Square Garden.

Former World Matchplay champion Dimitri Van den Bergh and Anderson will head to Copenhagen for the Nordic Darts Masters, while Van den Bergh and Clayton are set to line up in Amsterdam at the Dutch Darts Masters.

A further two PDC representatives are to be confirmed for the trio of events Down Under, the PalmerBet Queensland Darts Masters, PalmerBet New South Wales Darts Masters and New Zealand Darts Masters.

Australian stars Damon Heta, Simon Whitlock and Gordon Mathers will compete in that August treble-header, with qualifying events to be staged in Australia and New Zealand to complete the field of regional representatives in Townsville, Wollongong and Hamilton.

Each international event will feature eight PDC stars taking on eight regional representatives in the first round.

The second day of action in each event then sees the remaining eight players face off for the title.

Following the six global events, Amsterdam will host the Jack's World Series of Darts Finals from September 16-18, as the 24-player tournament takes place at AFAS Live.

2022 PDC World Series of Darts Player Fields

Bet365 US Darts Masters (June 3-4, Hulu Theater at MSG, New York)

PDC Representatives: Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, Fallon Sherrock, James Wade, Michael Smith, Gary Anderson, Jonny Clayton

North American Representatives: Danny Baggish, Jules van Dongen, Jeff Smith, Matt Campbell, x4 CDC Qualifiers

Nordic Darts Masters (June 10-11, Forum Copenhagen)

PDC Representatives: Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, Fallon Sherrock, James Wade, Michael Smith, Gary Anderson, Dimitri Van den Bergh

Nordic Representatives: Vladimir Andersen, Darius Labanauskas, Madars Razma, x5 PDCNB Qualifiers

Dutch Darts Masters (June 24-25, Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam)

PDC Representatives: Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, Fallon Sherrock, James Wade, Michael Smith, Dimitri Van den Bergh, Jonny Clayton

Dutch Representatives: x8 TBC (top eight non-qualified Tour Card Holders on PDC Order of Merit at May 31)

PalmerBet Queensland Darts Masters (August 12-13, Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre)

PDC Representatives: Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, Fallon Sherrock, James Wade, Michael Smith, x2 TBC

Oceanic Representatives: Simon Whitlock, Damon Heta, Gordon Mathers, x4 DPA Qualifiers, x1 DPNZ Qualifier

PalmerBet NSW Darts Masters (August 19-20, WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong)

PDC Representatives: Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, Fallon Sherrock, James Wade, Michael Smith, x2 TBC

Oceanic Representatives: Simon Whitlock, Damon Heta, Gordon Mathers, x4 DPA Qualifiers, x1 DPNZ Qualifier

New Zealand Darts Masters (August 26-27, Globox Arena, Hamilton)

PDC Representatives: Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen, Fallon Sherrock, James Wade, Michael Smith, x2 TBC

Oceanic Representatives: Simon Whitlock, Damon Heta, Gordon Mathers, x4 DPNZ Qualifiers, x1 DPA Qualifier

Jack's World Series of Darts Finals (September 16-18, AFAS Live, Amsterdam)

x24 TBC

