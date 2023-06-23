Sporting Life
Phil Taylor
Can Phil Taylor win his first senior title?

World Seniors Darts Masters 2023: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results & live BT Sport coverage details for the new major featuring Phil Taylor

By Sporting Life
17:56 · FRI June 23, 2023

The full draw, schedule and results from the 2023 World Senior Darts Masters, which takes place from June 24-25 at the Westlands in Yeovil.

The second staging of the World Seniors Masters features legends such as Phil Taylor, Robert Thornton, Martin Adams, Kevin Painter, John Part, defending champion David Cameron and tournament favourite Leonard Gates.

Taylor is yet to win a title since the World Seniors Tour began last year but reached the final here 12 months ago only for Cameron to cause an upset.

You can follow this event, which is televised by BT Sport, below with all the results, while we have details of the prize money, ticket information and format.

World Senior Masters: Round-by-round draw, results & averages

  • Listed in draw bracket order
  • All sets are best of three legs
  • Scroll down for daily schedule

ROUND ONE

  • (1) David Cameron v Neil Duff
  • (8) Bob Anderson v Richie Howson
  • (4) Phil Taylor v Mark McGeeney
  • (5) Martin Adams v Dennis Harbour
  • (3) Leonard Gates v Mark Dudbridge
  • (6) Trina Gulliver v Chris Mason
  • (2) Robert Thornton v Colin McGarry
  • (7) John Part v Kevin Painter

World Senior Darts Championship schedule and results

All sets are best of three legs

Saturday June 24
Afternoon Session (1300 BST)
TV Coverage: BT Sport 3
First/Second Round (Best of 7 sets)

  • Trina Gulliver v Chris Mason
  • Martin Adams v Dennis Harbour
  • John Part v Kevin Painter
  • Bob Anderson v Richie Howson

Evening Session (1900 BST)
TV Coverage: BT Sport 3
First/Second Round (Best of 7 sets)

  • David Cameron v Neil Duff
  • Robert Thornton v Colin McGarry
  • Phil Taylor v Mark McGeeney
  • Leonard Gates v Mark Dudbridge

Sunday June 25
Afternoon session (1300 BST)
TV Coverage: BT Sport 2
Second Round (Best of 7 sets)

  • Cameron/Duff v Anderson/Howson
  • Taylor/McGeeney v Adams/Harbour
  • Thornton/McGarry v Part/Painter
  • Gates/Dudbridge v Gulliver/Mason

Evening Session (1900 BST)
TV Coverage: BT Sport 4

Semi-Finals (Best of 9)

  • Cameron/Duff/Anderson/Howson v Taylor/McGeeney/Adams/Harbour
  • Thornton/McGarry/Part/Painter v Gates/Dudbridge/Gulliver/Mason

Final (Best of 11)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

What TV channel is the World Seniors Masters on?

The World Senior Darts Masters will be broadcast in the UK across BT Sport, 2, 3 & 3. International viewers can purchase the full weekend webcast for just £9.99 via http://247.tv/live/darts

World Senior Darts ticket information

Tickets are still available. For more details on ticket availability and costs then head to https://dartshop.tv/world-seniors/.

World Seniors Format

All sets are best of three legs

  • First Round - Best of 5 sets
  • Second Round - Best of 5 sets
  • Quarter-Finals - Best of 5 sets
  • Semi-Finals - Best of 9 sets
  • Final - Best of 11 sets

World Senior Darts Masters Odds

  • Leonard Gates 7/2
  • Robert Thornton 7/2
  • Richie Howson 13/2
  • Phil Taylor 7/1
  • David Cameron 7/1
  • Chris Mason 8/1
  • Kevin Painter 11/1
  • Martin Adams 12/1
  • Neil Duff 12/1
  • Mark McGeeney 14/1
  • Colin McGarry 20/1
  • Mark Dudbridge 25/1
  • Dennis Harbour 33/1
  • John Part 100/1
  • Bob Anderson 150/1
  • Trina Gulliver 150/1

World Seniors prize money

  • Winner: £10,000
  • Runner-Up: £5000
  • Semi-Finalists: £2500
  • Quarter-Finalists: £1250
  • Last 16: £750

