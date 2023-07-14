World Matchplay: Raymond van Barneveld seeking a fairytale run at the Winter Gardens major

Five world titles, a plethora of major championships and his place among the pantheon of the sport's all-time greats long since assured: a cursory glance at Raymond van Barneveld's magnificent darting career suggests he has done it all.

However, there is one real itch for the 56-year-old left to scratch. Since his return to the PDC tour in 2021, van Barneveld has achieved plenty; a place in the world's top 32, a return to the World Darts Championship and a memorable run to the semi-finals of last year's Grand Slam of Darts.

Raymond van Barneveld is giving us a darting fairytale that defies all logic!



Beating Gerwyn Price (again) from 8-3 down and averaging almost 100 over 29 legs at the age of 55 is astounding, especially after such a tough year on tour! Inspirational.pic.twitter.com/VKMftxTu1r — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 18, 2022

And Barney will tick off another box on Monday evening when he makes his return to arguably the second-most prestigious tournament of the year, the World Matchplay in Blackpool, after a five-year absence. But simply returning to the iconic venue isn't enough for van Barneveld, given how it remains the one big tournament missing from his trophy cabinet. "It sure does feel like the one things that's missing," van Barneveld tells Sporting Life. "This is a highly-ranked tournament and the prize money is amazing - if you win it, you're back in the top 16 or even top 10 in the world. "It's a very special event. We always say it's like a World Championship in summer. The venue is absolutely brilliant, if you see it inside, we never play anywhere else like it. It's not been one of my tournaments I've always played well in, I've had one final against Phil (Taylor, in 2010). "There's a lot of media interest around the Matchplay, and I guess there's a lot of interest in me to be back there after five years, and I love it. I can't wait to get back there, it's been a long time because in the last couple of years before I finished I didn't qualify. But this was one of the big goals, to get back there." Barney has secured his return to Blackpool for the first time since 2018 through the PDC's ProTour Order of Merit. It means he heads into the event as an unseeded player but certainly not one out of form, given how he reached the quarter-finals of a European Tour event in Trier less than a fortnight ago.