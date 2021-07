Follow @ChrisHammer180 on Twitter

It's a star-studded night in Blackpool as Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson and Jose de Sousa take to the stage in a bid to reach the quarter-finals.

Here's our match-by-match guide of all the action...

World Matchplay: Wednesday July 21

TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 BST)

Sky Sports (1900 BST) Second round format: Best of 21 legs. Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death

Michael Smith (6/4) v Jose de Sousa (8/15)

Head to Head : 4-3 (TV: 2-2)

: 4-3 (TV: 2-2) Meetings since start of 2020 : 4-2 (TV: 2-2)

: 4-2 (TV: 2-2) Last Meeting : 9-10 (UK Open, March 2021)

: 9-10 (UK Open, March 2021) Career PDC Titles : 13-7 (TV: 1-1)

: 13-7 (TV: 1-1) Titles This Season : 0-3 (TV: 0-0)

: 0-3 (TV: 0-0) Overall average in 2021 : 96.40 - 99.83

: 96.40 - 99.83 180s per leg in 2021 : 0.30 - 0.38

: 0.30 - 0.38 Legs won with a 100+ checkout: 12.67% - 13.51%

Gary Anderson (10/11) v Nathan Aspinall (10/11)

Head to Head : 2-4, 2 draws (TV: 1-2, 2 draws)

: 2-4, 2 draws (TV: 1-2, 2 draws) Meetings since start of 2020 : 1-2, 2 draws (TV: 1-1, 2 draws)

: 1-2, 2 draws (TV: 1-1, 2 draws) Last Meeting : 7-7 (Premier League, May 2021)

: 7-7 (Premier League, May 2021) Career PDC Titles : 47-7 (TV: 15-2)

: 47-7 (TV: 15-2) Titles This Season : 0-1 (TV: 0-0)

: 0-1 (TV: 0-0) Overall average in 2021 : 95.73 - 95.56

: 95.73 - 95.56 180s per leg in 2021 : 0.27 - 0.28

: 0.27 - 0.28 Legs won with a 100+ checkout: 12.08% - 11.6%

Michael van Gerwen (1/4) v Ian White (3/1)

Head to Head : 19-7 (TV: 6-1)

: 19-7 (TV: 6-1) Meetings since start of 2020 : 0-1 (TV: 0-1)

: 0-1 (TV: 0-1) Last Meeting : 4-10 (European Championship, October 2020)

: 4-10 (European Championship, October 2020) Career PDC Titles : 138-13 (TV: 55-0)

: 138-13 (TV: 55-0) Titles This Season : 0-0 (TV: 0-0)

: 0-0 (TV: 0-0) Overall average in 2021 : 98.58 - 94.72

: 98.58 - 94.72 180s per leg in 2021 : 0.20 - 0.25

: 0.20 - 0.25 Legs won with a 100+ checkout: 15.57% - 8%

Peter Wright (1/2) v Joe Cullen (13/8)

Head to Head : 19-5 (TV: 6-0)

: 19-5 (TV: 6-0) Meetings since start of 2020 : 4-1 (TV: 1-0)

: 4-1 (TV: 1-0) Last Meeting : 7-2 (Players Championship 8, March 2021)

: 7-2 (Players Championship 8, March 2021) Career PDC Titles : 37-7 (TV: 8-0)

: 37-7 (TV: 8-0) Titles This Season : 3-2 (TV: 0-0)

: 3-2 (TV: 0-0) Overall average in 2021 : 97.61 - 96.54

: 97.61 - 96.54 180s per leg in 2021 : 0.30 - 0.31

: 0.30 - 0.31 Legs won with a 100+ checkout: 13.06% - 13%

