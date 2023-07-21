World Matchplay darts 2023: Semi-final predictions, odds, betting tips, accas, order of play & TV times

Nathan Aspinall (8/13) v Joe Cullen (6/5)

Overall H2H: 9-6 (TV: 1-0)

2023: 2-0 (TV: 0-0)

9-6 (TV: 1-0) 2-0 (TV: 0-0) Seasonal Average:

Aspinall: 96.45

Cullen: 95.21

96.45 95.21 180s per leg in 2023

Aspinall: 0.30

Cullen: 0.35

0.30 0.35 Checkout % in 2023 (Stage events only)

Aspinall: 36.67%

Cullen: 38.63%

36.67% 38.63% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout)

Aspinall: 19.75%

Cullen: 34.78%

Fresh from despatching his closest friend in darts Chris Dobey last time out, Nathan Aspinall must now inflict heartache on another pal in Joe Cullen if he's to reach his fifth major final.

The Asp finds himself as the very marginal favourite in this Roses battle and there's been so little to separate them this year. Cullen has even closed the gap in the hair stakes!

Neither have actually picked up a title this season, with Aspinall the only one to reach a final when finishing runner-up to Michael Smith in a European Tour event back in April, while the Stockport thrower also has the slight edge when it comes to seasonal averages.

Both players are obviously extremely with their 180 hitting and while Cullen has a superior maximum per leg ratio of 0.35 in 2023, Aspinall has managed 0.41 in this tournament (26 in 63 legs) compared to the Yorkshireman's 0.34 (23 in 68).

This will hopefully be a 180 fest with plenty of legs while the duo have combined for nine 100+ checkouts in the tournament so far, with Cullen managing six of them.

I wouldn't be surprised to see this one go into the tie-breaker situation but as long as we get around 30 legs, my tip of 21+ maximums and 4+ 100+ checkouts has a very strong chance.

Scoreline prediction: 15-17