World Matchplay 2023: Day seven darts predictions, odds, betting tips, accas, order of play & TV times

Ryan Searle (6/5) v Jonny Clayton (8/13)

Overall H2H: 15-5 (TV: 3-1)

2023: 1-0 (TV: 0-0)

Seasonal Average:

Searle : 94.93

Clayton : 96.81

180s per leg in 2023

Searle : 0.24

Clayton : 0.22

Checkout % in 2023 (Stage events only)

Searle : 32.64%

Clayton : 41.48%

Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout)

Searle: 18.64%

Clayton: 18.80%

Ryan Searle's biggest challenge this week has been extending his stay at his hotel having only originally booked a room until Wednesday.

This speaks volumes of the way he took care of Raymond van Barneveld and Peter Wright in the previous rounds and maybe now he's about to fulfil the prophecy Snakebite made about him after the 2021 Players Championship Finals.

Back then, Wright dubbed him the "future of darts" and after Wednesday night's victory he admitted he struggled to live up to that tag throughout 2022 but now - with the help of training partner Gary Anderson - he's looking a potential major winner once again.

However, standing in his way is Mr Consistent Jonny Clayton, who put the emotion of issues in his personal life to one side during a dazzling 11-6 triumph over Dimitri van den Bergh in which he averaged 102.

The Ferret made history recently by averaging over 90 for 53 matches in a row - a record in the Dart Connect era of collecting data - but his performance against the Belgian was more like the higher level he regularly achieves and the kind he needs to produce to lift the Phil Taylor Trophy for the first time in his career.

He is my sole surviving outright tip after all my other selections were the only outsiders who failed to contribute to a tournament of shocks!

I'm sticking with Clayton due to his experience of longer format darts at the business end of majors and producing the goods in them.

Searle's time will come but breaking his duck in the second biggest major of them all might be a step too far for now.

Scoreline prediction: 11-16