"I'm happy that I get to go back with crowds, and I'm looking forward to it. I'm just over the moon at the moment."

"It's going to be a great experience to go back there, especially now that crowds are allowed back in," said Sherrock.

She has now qualified for the 2021/22 World Championship from the PDC Women's Series Order of Merit, sealing one of the two spots on offer in this year's event.

Sherrock created history at Alexandra Palace two years ago, defeating Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic as she shot to global stardom with her achievements.

Sherrock - the Nordic Darts Masters runner-up recently - won three of the six Women's Series events in Milton Keynes last month and continued that form in Barnsley during the second block of six events with two victories on Saturday.

The Milton Keynes star won Event Seven, averaging over 100 twice in the process, was the runner-up to Ashton in Event Eight and then reversed that result to win Event Nine.

She added: "It was very satisfying. I'm really happy with how I'm playing at the moment and I'm really happy with the wins today.

"I enjoy playing in the Women's Series, it's a good set-up and great money to be won and it's great practice for me."

Ashton's defeat of Sherrock in the Event Eight final saw her win a fourth Women's Series event of the year, and her own run to the Event Nine decider secured her third Alexandra Palace appearance.

Ashton, 51, has continued to lead the way for female players in the sport this year, becoming the first woman to average 100 in a televised match at the UK Open and enjoying her second year as a PDC Tour Card Holder.

She has previously played at Alexandra Palace in the 2018/19 and 2020/21 tournaments, losing out to Jan Dekker and Adam Hunt respectively.

Neither Sherrock or Ashton can now be caught on the PDC Women's Series Order of Merit in Sunday's final three events, guaranteeing them their World Championship spot.

"I'm really happy," said Ashton. "My game is lifting and I'm happy I've got back in the World Championship, but I've got another mission to do as well to get in the Grand Slam.

"Playing on the ProTour has helped me, it was good practice for this weekend. Hopefully I can get the Grand Slam spot tomorrow."

Ashton is also the front-runner to join Sherrock as a Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts Qualifier, with the top player from Events 7-12 securing their Wolverhampton place next month.

With the pair established as the leading women's players in darts, Ashton admits that she is relishing their duels on the Women's Series.

"We know we're going to push each other in the games and hopefully everybody enjoys it," she said. "We know what we can play and we can still improve. Hopefully we can show the men that we're here to stay."