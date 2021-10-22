Fallon Sherrock and Lisa Ashton continue their rivalry this weekend and Paul Nicholson ponders whether we can yet decide who is the superior player.

They are both poised to seal their World Championship returns by finishing in the top two places in the Order of Merit of the PDC Women's Series in Milton Keynes, which reaches its conclusion over six events on October 23-24. Sherrock and Ashton won three titles apiece in the first seven events at the Marshall Arena last month while they faced each other in the last three of those finals, with the Lancashire Rose winning twice before her younger rival ended on a high with a thumping 5-0 victory. Whatever happens this weekend, The Asset insists the debate about the dominant force in women's darts will rage on...

I don’t think we’ve had a lady rivalry as big as this in the history of darts and I think that’s partly down to the fact we’re constantly talking about the women’s game more than ever before. Fallon Sherrock and Lisa Ashton are both going to qualify for the World Championship, which is the right result because they are the two best females around - but to say who is superior right now is a very hard question to answer. Lisa Ashton has been on the planet a lot longer and therefore has more experience of winning world titles during her time in the BDO and in recent years has been playing the top men on a regular basis in the PDC. Fallon Sherrock is regarded as the breath of fresh air and a poster player for darts as a whole, let alone the women’s game. But right now they’re both doing things that women haven’t done before – regularly hitting 100+ averages and beating blokes. It’s turning into the norm. The only way we’re going to find out who the best player is if there is to be a women’s World Championship and they both reach the final and subsequently play over a long format, not best of seven or best of nine legs like their Women’s Series matches. They’ve won three of those tournaments each so they can’t be split! It was incredibly magnanimous of Fallon Sherrock to say Lisa Ashton is still the best female player despite beating her 5-0 in the last Women’s Series final.