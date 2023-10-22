Why Barnsley has been a career-changing town for many major winners in darts as it prepares to bid farewell to the PDC circuit

What has Barnsley ever done for darts?

Well, you’d be surprised.

The PDC have been coming to the Barnsley Metrodome since 2009 – and I can remember the first tournament staged here very fondly.

As a quick side story, I lost in the very first round to Mark Dudbridge and I put my darts down and thought ‘I’m not sure I want to do this anymore.’

I’d only been a pro for about six months and kept feeling I was banging my head against a brick wall. But Mervyn King chatted to me at great length that day about what life as a touring pro was like and how everyone has tough times. The next day I reached the semi-finals and from then on I got my career into gear.

It was ironic that I beat Mervyn to win my only major title a few months later and he said during the trophy ceremony that he wished he’d never gave me that pep talk in Barnsley!

But in general, this venue has provided a real launchpad for many players over the last 13 years – and for others, it’s been the backdrop to their career highlights.

Another day in Barnsley

Before Barnsley entered the realm of the PDC, ranking events were held in pubs and then into leisure centres in places like Brentwood, Swindon, Taunton and also Wigan, which still host tournaments now. That venue has been going longer than Barnsley.

By the time the Players Championship structure became more ‘centralised’ in the UK, Barnsley came into the fold and has been part of the fabric ever since.

But because we’ve been here for so many years, it’s so easy for players and officials alike to walk round this venue and the surrounding hotels and think ‘another day in Barnsley.’

There are players who have said out loud “I hate coming to Barnsley”. Plus, there have been plenty of times when I’ve hated coming to Barnsley.

However, when you look a little deeper into it, this venue has been extremely important for every level of PDC darts in the last 13 years.

It’s not just Players Championships, it’s UK Open qualifiers, Development Tour, Challenge Tour and the Women’s Series, which started here.

The relationship between the Barnsley Metrodome and the PDC has been a very strong one and one that shouldn’t be forgotten because great things have happened in that room.

Beasts of Barnsley

Of all the tournaments ever held in Barnsley – and there’s been hundreds - Phil Taylor has ‘only’ reached six finals.

He’s managed to win three of them and they were all UK Open qualifying events. The two Players Championship finals he reached in Barnsley, were in consecutive days in November 2012 and he lost them both!

In those two finals, Taylor averaged 105.57 in a 6-3 defeat to Dave Chisnall (111.8) and 109.9 in a 6-5 loss to Michael van Gerwen (108.82). Pity those games weren’t streamed!

To be fair, he wasn’t really someone who travelled to a lot of the floor events – especially later in his career - so it’s not as if he played in Barnsley often.

However, he has got the highest winning percentage of anyone at the venue with 86% from 65 matches.

There’s only been seven players who managed to beat Phil Taylor in Barnsley.

MVG did it twice, then there was Chizzy in the aforementioned final, while the others were Gary Anderson, Michael Smith, Mervyn King, Ronnie Baxter and Matt Clark.

His overall average is 104! But before we get too carried away about that particular statistic, the vast majority of those 65 games weren’t recorded as it was before the Dart Connect era.

Gary Anderson has played 359 games in Barnsley and he’s won around 73% of them.