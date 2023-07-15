Who has hit the most televised nine-darters in history? We rank the top five featuring the likes of Phil Taylor and Gerwyn Price

John Lowe hit the historic first way back in 1984, six years before Paul Lim's iconic effort at the Lakeside, while the PDC had to wait until 2002 for Phil Taylor to open their account.

In total only 32 different players have achieved the perfect leg on TV so who have done it the most?

Paul Nicholson ranks the five most prolific players and some of these will probably add to their tallies in the near future...