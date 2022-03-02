The Asset, who will be on commentary duty during the first ranked major of the season, also sheds light on his famously controversial UK Open rivalries with Phil Taylor and Gary Anderson down the years as well as picking out his outsiders to watch.

World number one battle

The world number one shoot-out between Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright was great to see on Sunday when they both made the final of the International Darts Open – but the UK Open is where it’s most likely to change.

Price held onto his status by the skin of his teeth by defeating Snakebite in a breathtaking match in which they both averaged 106 and afterwards he told him “you’ll have to wait until next week!”

This could have just been a flippant jokey comment or he knows that next week will be a harder task for him to keep the world number one spot.

Price needs to reach the final to remain top – regardless of how far Wright goes – because he’s defending a lot of ranking money from being runner-up to Michael van Gerwen two years ago.

However, if Wright goes as far as the semi-finals or final then Price must win the title for the first time in his career.

They are both on this quest to pick up the titles they’ve never won, so that would make victory even sweeter for The Iceman, who is in such a hot streak of form right now and performing to blockbusting levels.

If Price does manage to remain number one then he’ll keep it for a few months because two years ago there weren’t any events from March until the Summer Series due to the initial Covid outbreak, so there’s no prize money to defend.

But, not only is Wright playing just as well as Price right now, the nature of the UK Open’s random draw makes it a lot more of a lottery for the big names than a traditional seeded tournament.

They could even face each other in their first match and what a story that would be.

Magic of the cup

In the old days of the UK Open, many of the Rileys amateurs were very much unknown quantities, which helped create this ‘magic of the cup’ vibe about the tournament – as well as the random draw.

They were regarded as the ‘non-league’ participants but you can’t say that this year.

Of the 16 who made it through via the Rileys qualifiers, there are nine players of note; Jelle Klaasen, Diogo Portela, Ryan Murray, Kai Fan Leung, Danny Lauby, Paul Hogan, Ryan Harrington, Scott Taylor and Prakash Jiwa.

It’s a bit of a grey area whether this is good for the event. We do want new talent via this avenue like we had with Rob Cross and also the potential fairytale runs from those who have never experienced a televised stage, like Barry Lynn a few years back.

It’s harder to find the same kind of stories when we’ve seen many of these qualifiers before – especially a former world champion in Jelle Klaasen and the ‘professional amateur’ Paul Hogan, who always seems to spring unsurprising ‘surprises’ in this event – including defeating me in 2018!

Klaasen is therefore more of a Blackburn Rovers than a non-league side in an FA Cup analogy so he’d have to go on a very lengthy run to really raise some eyebrows.

It could be someone like Matt Good, who hit a nine-darter during his qualifying event, who provides ones of this year’s big shocks.

Even when you look at some of the Challenge Tour and Development Tour qualifiers, we know them all.

Someone like Toni Alcinas has played in a million World Cups (not literally) and famously knocked Peter Wright out of a World Championship a few years ago.

Maybe it’s because our knowledge is deeper due to the increased media interest in darts in recent times.

That said, there are a few names I’m unfamiliar with so if I have to commentate on their matches, then I’ll have to pack in the research and use my contacts around the regions to find out some nuggets of information about how they’ve played in their local scene.

I’d much rather one of those guys use this platform to make a name for themselves than one of the players who have recently fallen off the tour. That wouldn’t be a bad thing at all, but it wouldn’t be as big a story.

Playing a ‘nobody’ isn’t easy for the top players.

Although I never played the role of the unknown quantity in my career, I know what the pressure is like to be on the receiving end of such an opponent.

I once played in the first game of the tournament on the main stage against a player I’d never heard of called Harry Miles – and even now I had to go on Wikipedia to remember. I was properly nervous! I didn’t want to be that big name who loses to somebody nobody knows.

I did win that game but a few years earlier my debut UK Open was ended by the unknown Ken Mather, which we’ll come to a bit later.

Powering up the rivalry

The match I had with Phil Taylor in the 2011 UK Open when I waved him off will always be one of the matches I’ll be remembered for and I don’t regret anything about it at all.

At that time in my career I felt pretty fearless and thought of myself as the best player in the world.

I’d won a Players Championship event seven days before that UK Open, where I ended up reaching the quarter-finals, and then won the very next one a week later.