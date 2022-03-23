You can find stats for all four quarter-finals below, with match previews and tips to follow on Thursday morning.

Michael van Gerwen is gearing up for his huge night in Rotterdam while Michael Smith, Joe Cullen and James Wade are all hoping to end their wait to win a Premier League night after Gary Anderson broke his duck last week.

Thursday March 24: Night seven quarter-finals

Venue: Rotterdam Ahoy

Rotterdam Ahoy TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Best of 11 legs

Peter Wright v James Wade

Head to Head : 22-22, 1 draw (TV: 11-12, 1 draw)

: 22-22, 1 draw (TV: 11-12, 1 draw) Meetings since start of 2021 : 3-2 (TV: 2-2)

: 3-2 (TV: 2-2) Tournament Average

Wright: 98.21 (12 games)

Wade: 93.39 (10 games)

Wright: 98.21 (12 games) Wade: 93.39 (10 games) Tournament 180s (180s per leg)

Wright: 32 (106 legs, 0.30 per leg)

Wade: 22 (93 legs, 0.28 per leg)

Wright: 32 (106 legs, 0.30 per leg) Wade: 22 (93 legs, 0.28 per leg) Tournament Checkout % :

Wright: 55/132 (41.67%)

Wade: 41/121 (33.89 % )

: Wright: 55/132 (41.67%) Wade: 41/121 (33.89 ) 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:

Wright: 3 (5.56%)

Wade: 10 (24.3%)

James Wade baffled us all last week when throwing six 180s in just seven legs, averaging over 102 but missing eight of his nine darts at doubles and losing 6-1 to Michael Smith.

Unusually emphatic scoring combined with wasteful finishing is not what we expect from the Machine, who then lost two of his four matches during the weekend's Players Championship events in Barnsley.

Peter Wright endured an even worse weekend as he crashed out of both events in the very first round to Andrew Gilding and Steve West, averaging just 82 in the latter, so you have to wonder just how much his back problem is still bothering him.

Snakebite did manage to scrape a 6-4 victory over a struggling Joe Cullen in round one of last Thursday's Premier League night in Nottingham but he only averaged 87 before being soundly beaten by Gary Anderson in the semi-finals.

In terms of their head-to-head record, these giants of the game have 22 victories apiece down the years and although Wright has won three of their five meetings since the start of 2021, it's 2-2 on the televised stage.

It's hard to call where this one is going but I like the look of two or more 100+ checkouts in the match at 6/4. Wade has been hitting these for fun this season while a player of Wright's class is surely due to a flurry soon having strangely only managed three so far.

Scoreline prediction: 4-6

Gary Anderson v Joe Cullen

Head to Head : 7-4 (TV: 2-1)

: 7-4 (TV: 2-1) Meetings since start of 2021 : 1-1 (TV: 0-1)

: 1-1 (TV: 0-1) Tournament Average

Anderson: 95.66 (9 games)

Cullen: 94.37 (8 games)

Anderson: 95.66 (9 games) Cullen: 94.37 (8 games) Tournament 180s (180s per leg)

Anderson: 23 (87 legs, 0.26 per leg)

Cullen: 30 (75 legs, 0.40 per leg)

Anderson: 23 (87 legs, 0.26 per leg) Cullen: 30 (75 legs, 0.40 per leg) Tournament Checkout %

Anderson: 41/89 (46.07%)

Cullen: 31/109 (28.44%)

Anderson: 41/89 (46.07%) Cullen: 31/109 (28.44%) 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout

Anderson: 3 (7.32%)

Cullen: 5 (16.12%)

Gary Anderson is now playing his "best darts for three years" after winning his first Premier League night of the season last Thursday before following it up with a tremendous run to Saturday's Players Championship final in which he averaged around 105 across his seven matches.

He only averaged less than a ton once when posting 97.88 during victory over Michael van Gerwen in round two while his highest was a sensational 113.45 against Rob Cross. He even managed 103 in the final only to be unstuck by Damon Heta's 107.27.

A day later he somehow averaged 79 in a low-quality defeat to Darius Labanauskas but that hardly takes much shine of his very recent resurgence and it'll be fascinating to see how long he can maintain it for.

However, the narrative could have been so much different had he lost the deciding leg against Jonny Clayton in last Thursday's first-round match in which he averaged less than 90. That would have seen his losing streak extended to six games and left three points adrift at the bottom of the table.

This is why we should never get carried away about form until there's consistency over at least a few weeks and even Anderson admitted: "My games in a good place right now, but next week could be completely different."

Joe Cullen could be the ideal opponent for him to maintain the winning momentum when you consider how out of tune the Rockstar has been recently.

It looked as though Cullen was going to use his Masters success in the same way as Jonny Clayton did last season after winning back-to-back Players Championship events last month as well as reaching a Premier League final in week two but since then his form has crumbled.

He's lost his last four Premier League matches since then and has averaged lower than 94 in all of them including a pair in the mid 80s. His checkout percentage is also considerably the worst in the field at just 28.44% which totally takes the gloss of his 180 hitting.

Cullen had a pretty good weekend, reaching the semi-finals of the first event before losing to Anderson but he might just start to feel the pressure of being bottom of the table on Thursday night.

Nevertheless, I do expect plenty of legs and therefore Cullen hitting over 3.5 180s at 11/8 (Ladbrokes) seems a decent price to me given his maximum per leg ratio this season is 0.40.

Scoreline prediction: 6-4

Jonny Clayton v Gerwyn Price

Head-to-Head : 8-12 (TV: 5-4)

: 8-12 (TV: 5-4) Meetings since start of 2021 : 3-3 (TV: 3-2)

: 3-3 (TV: 3-2) Tournament Average

Clayton: 95.79 (13 games)

Price: 98.30 (9 games)

Clayton: 95.79 (13 games) Price: 98.30 (9 games) Tournament 180s (180s per leg)

Clayton: 25 (100 legs, 0.25 per leg)

Price: 22 (87 legs, 0.25 per leg)

Clayton: 25 (100 legs, 0.25 per leg) Price: 22 (87 legs, 0.25 per leg) Tournament Checkout %

Clayton: 48/127 (37.79%)

Price: 44/116 (37.93%)

Clayton: 48/127 (37.79%) Price: 44/116 (37.93%) 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout

Clayton: 7 (14.58%)

Price: 9 (20.45%)

Will appear here...

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...

Michael van Gerwen v Michael Smith

Head to Head : 34-9 (TV: 14-4)

: 34-9 (TV: 14-4) Meetings since start of 2021 : 3-1 (TV: 2-1)

: 3-1 (TV: 2-1) Tournament Average

MVG: 100.20 (12 games)

Smith: 95.86 (11 games)

MVG: 100.20 (12 games) Smith: 95.86 (11 games) Tournament 180s (180s per leg)

MVG: 34 (106 legs, 0.32 per leg)

Smith: 32 (98 legs, 0.33 per leg)

MVG: 34 (106 legs, 0.32 per leg) Smith: 32 (98 legs, 0.33 per leg) Tournament Checkout %

MVG: 65/138 (47.10 % )

Smith: 49/108 (45.37%)

MVG: 65/138 (47.10 ) Smith: 49/108 (45.37%) 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout

MVG: 12 (18.46%)

Smith: 6 (12.24%)

Will appear here...

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...

Weekly winner: Night seven odds

MVG: 10/3

Wright: 10/3

Price: 9/2

Clayton: 13/2

Anderson: 7/1

Smith: 8/1

Wade: 10/1

Cullen: 11/1

Darts: Related content