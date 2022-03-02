Sporting Life
Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright
Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright

Premier League Darts: Night four predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

By Chris Hammer
09:15 · WED March 02, 2022

Our guide for night four of the Cazoo Premier League Darts season includes match-by-match statistics, predictions, best bets and an acca.

The eight Premier League stars return to action in Exeter on the eve of this weekend's UK Open but will we see a fourth different nightly winner to join the club that currently features Peter Wright, Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price?

Here you can find seasonal stats and head-to-head records for every quarter-final, while the individual match previews, predictions and tips will appear here later.

Darts betting tips: Premier League night four

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Thursday March 3: Night four quarter-finals

  • TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
  • Format: Best of 11 legs

Jonny Clayton (4/5) v Michael van Gerwen (19/20)

  • Head to Head: 10-12 (TV: 7-6)
  • Meetings since start of 2021: 6-1 (TV: 5-1)
  • Tournament Average
    Clayton: 96.95 (9 games)
    MVG: 100.10 (5 games)
  • Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
    Clayton: 20 (63 legs, 0.32 per leg)
    MVG: 15 (47 legs, 0.32 per leg)
  • Tournament Checkout %: 34/79 (43%) - 25/55 (45%)
  • Tournament 100+ Checkouts: 3 - 5
  • % legs won with a 100+ checkout: 8.82% - 20%

Michael Smith (8/11) v Joe Cullen (11/10)

  • Head to Head: 10-7 (TV: 2-1)
  • Meetings since start of 2021: 2-0 (TV: 2-0)
  • Tournament Average
    Smith: 95.90 (3 games)
    Cullen: 95.25 (5 games)
  • Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
    Smith: 4 (27 legs, 0.15 per leg)
    Cullen: 20 (47 legs, 0.43 per leg)
  • Tournament Checkout %: 9/14 (64%) - 34/79 (43%)
  • Tournament 100+ Checkouts: 3 - 3
  • % legs won with a 100+ checkout: 33.33% - 14.29%

Gerwyn Price (8/11) v Peter Wright (11/10)

  • Head-to-Head: 9-19, 1 draw (TV: 7-7, 1 draw)
  • Meetings since start of 2021: 2-2 (TV: 1-0)
  • Tournament Average
    Price: 100.36 (6 games)
    Wright: 93.68 (3 games)
  • Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
    Price: 17 (59 legs, 0.29 per leg)
    Wright: 16 (54 legs, 0.30 per leg)
  • Tournament Checkout %: 32/80 (40%) - 29/69 (42%)
  • Tournament 100+ Checkouts: 6 - 2
  • % legs won with a 100+ checkout: 18.75% - 6.9%

James Wade (19/20) v Gary Anderson (4/5)

  • Head to Head: 16-30, 5 draws (TV: 11-16, 5 draws)
  • Meetings since start of 2021: 1-0, 1 draw (TV: 1-0, 1 draw)
  • Tournament Average
    Wade: 94.01 (6 games)
    Anderson: 94.82 (4 games)
  • Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
    Wade: 9 (57 legs, 0.16 per leg)
    Anderson: 9 (40 legs, 0.23 per leg)
  • Tournament Checkout %: 29/82 (35%) - 18/34 (53%)
  • Tournament 100+ Checkouts: 7 - 3
  • % legs won with a 100+ checkout: 24.14% - 16.67%

Who will win night four?

Weekly winner: Night four odds

  • Price: 3/1
  • Clayton: 9/2
  • Wright: 9/2
  • MVG: 5/1
  • Smith: 7/1
  • Cullen: 9/1
  • Wade: 11/1
  • Anderson: 11/1

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THIS SEASON'S RESULTS, TABLE AND STATISTICS

