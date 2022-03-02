Our guide for night four of the Cazoo Premier League Darts season includes match-by-match statistics, predictions, best bets and an acca.
The eight Premier League stars return to action in Exeter on the eve of this weekend's UK Open but will we see a fourth different nightly winner to join the club that currently features Peter Wright, Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price?
Here you can find seasonal stats and head-to-head records for every quarter-final, while the individual match previews, predictions and tips will appear here later.
Darts betting tips: Premier League night four
Will appear here on Thursday morning
Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook
Thursday March 3: Night four quarter-finals
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Format: Best of 11 legs
Jonny Clayton (4/5) v Michael van Gerwen (19/20)
- Head to Head: 10-12 (TV: 7-6)
- Meetings since start of 2021: 6-1 (TV: 5-1)
- Tournament Average
Clayton: 96.95 (9 games)
MVG: 100.10 (5 games)
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Clayton: 20 (63 legs, 0.32 per leg)
MVG: 15 (47 legs, 0.32 per leg)
- Tournament Checkout %: 34/79 (43%) - 25/55 (45%)
- Tournament 100+ Checkouts: 3 - 5
- % legs won with a 100+ checkout: 8.82% - 20%
Preview will appear here...
Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...
Michael Smith (8/11) v Joe Cullen (11/10)
- Head to Head: 10-7 (TV: 2-1)
- Meetings since start of 2021: 2-0 (TV: 2-0)
- Tournament Average
Smith: 95.90 (3 games)
Cullen: 95.25 (5 games)
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Smith: 4 (27 legs, 0.15 per leg)
Cullen: 20 (47 legs, 0.43 per leg)
- Tournament Checkout %: 9/14 (64%) - 34/79 (43%)
- Tournament 100+ Checkouts: 3 - 3
- % legs won with a 100+ checkout: 33.33% - 14.29%
Preview will appear here...
Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...
Gerwyn Price (8/11) v Peter Wright (11/10)
- Head-to-Head: 9-19, 1 draw (TV: 7-7, 1 draw)
- Meetings since start of 2021: 2-2 (TV: 1-0)
- Tournament Average
Price: 100.36 (6 games)
Wright: 93.68 (3 games)
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Price: 17 (59 legs, 0.29 per leg)
Wright: 16 (54 legs, 0.30 per leg)
- Tournament Checkout %: 32/80 (40%) - 29/69 (42%)
- Tournament 100+ Checkouts: 6 - 2
- % legs won with a 100+ checkout: 18.75% - 6.9%
Preview will appear here...
Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...
James Wade (19/20) v Gary Anderson (4/5)
- Head to Head: 16-30, 5 draws (TV: 11-16, 5 draws)
- Meetings since start of 2021: 1-0, 1 draw (TV: 1-0, 1 draw)
- Tournament Average
Wade: 94.01 (6 games)
Anderson: 94.82 (4 games)
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Wade: 9 (57 legs, 0.16 per leg)
Anderson: 9 (40 legs, 0.23 per leg)
- Tournament Checkout %: 29/82 (35%) - 18/34 (53%)
- Tournament 100+ Checkouts: 7 - 3
- % legs won with a 100+ checkout: 24.14% - 16.67%
Preview will appear here...
Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...
Who will win night four?
Will appear here...
Weekly winner: Night four odds
- Price: 3/1
- Clayton: 9/2
- Wright: 9/2
- MVG: 5/1
- Smith: 7/1
- Cullen: 9/1
- Wade: 11/1
- Anderson: 11/1
