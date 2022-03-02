The eight Premier League stars return to action in Exeter on the eve of this weekend's UK Open but will we see a fourth different nightly winner to join the club that currently features Peter Wright, Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price?

Darts betting tips: Premier League night four

Thursday March 3: Night four quarter-finals

TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Jonny Clayton (4/5) v Michael van Gerwen (19/20)

Head to Head : 10-12 (TV: 7-6)

: 10-12 (TV: 7-6) Meetings since start of 2021 : 6-1 (TV: 5-1)

: 6-1 (TV: 5-1) Tournament Average

Clayton: 96.95 (9 games)

MVG: 100.10 (5 games)

Clayton: 96.95 (9 games) MVG: 100.10 (5 games) Tournament 180s (180s per leg)

Clayton: 20 (63 legs, 0.32 per leg)

MVG: 15 (47 legs, 0.32 per leg)

Clayton: 20 (63 legs, 0.32 per leg) MVG: 15 (47 legs, 0.32 per leg) Tournament Checkout % : 34/79 (43%) - 25/55 (45%)

: 34/79 (43%) - 25/55 (45%) Tournament 100+ Checkouts : 3 - 5

: 3 - 5 % legs won with a 100+ checkout: 8.82% - 20%

