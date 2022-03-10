Our guide for night five of the Cazoo Premier League Darts season includes match-by-match statistics, predictions, best bets and an acca.

There's been four different nightly winners out of four during the new-look campaign so will Michael Smith, Joe Cullen, Gary Anderson or James Wade join the club in Brighton tonight? You can find stats for all four quarter-finals below while betting previews and tips will appear here soon... Darts betting tips: Premier League night five 1pt Smith to beat Anderson and hit most 180s at 13/8 (Sky Bet) More tips will appear here... Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook SL Acca: Smith, Clayton, MVG & Price all to win with Sky Bet at 5/1

Open a Sky Bet account for £30 in free bets

Thursday March 10: Night five quarter-finals Venue: Brighton Centre

Brighton Centre TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Best of 11 legs Gary Anderson (6/4) v Michael Smith (4/6) Head to Head : 13-9 (TV: 7-6)

: 13-9 (TV: 7-6) Meetings since start of 2021 : 1-1 (TV: 0-1)

: 1-1 (TV: 0-1) Tournament Average

Anderson: 95.79 (5 games)

Smith: 97.04 (5 games)

Anderson: 95.79 (5 games) Smith: 97.04 (5 games) Tournament 180s (180s per leg)

Anderson: 12 (50 legs, 0.24 per leg)

Smith: 11 (46 legs, 0.24 per leg)

Anderson: 12 (50 legs, 0.24 per leg) Smith: 11 (46 legs, 0.24 per leg) Tournament Checkout % : 22/44 (50%) - 17/38 (44.74%)

: 22/44 (50%) - 17/38 (44.74%) Tournament 100+ Checkouts : 3 - 3

: 3 - 3 % legs won with a 100+ checkout: 13.64% - 17.65% I think we're all wishing Michael Smith was heading to Brighton as the UK Open champion but yet another agonising final defeat means he must keep hold of the 'best player never to win a major' tag for a little while longer. His performance against Danny Noppert, who only averaged in the mid 80s before edging a deciding leg, was heartbreaking to watch especially after he'd played so well to beat both Gerwyn Price and Keane Barry to earn a shot at a big TV title that really was there for the taking. Sadly - and annoyingly predictably given the world we live in - he received a fair share of stick on social media for 'bottling it', so I'm sure I wasn't the only one concerned about how he'd pick himself up from the disappointment in the coming days and weeks. However, the message he put out on Twitter on Wednesday was a superb response to the critics while also demonstrating positivity and perspective in his career.

Bully Boy will want to come out all guns blazing in Brighton to put Sunday's final behind him - although let's not forget what a great tournament he played overall, averaging close to 100 prior to the clash with Noppert, firing in a nine-dart finish and a the most ever number of 180s ever seen at a UK Open. That followed on from picking up a first Premier League win of the season before running into an explosive Michael van Gerwen in the semi-finals so he's certainly in the kind of form which helped him reach the World Championship final.

📊 At the 2022 World Championships, Michael Smith broke the record for the most 180s ever thrown in the event.



At the 2022 UK Open, Michael Smith broke the record for the most 180s ever thrown in the event.



Two TV ranking events in 2022, two world records for 180s. 👏 pic.twitter.com/NPa7A4TbIZ — Darts Orakel (@DartsOrakel) March 8, 2022

The maximums bizarrely deserted him during the opening three weeks of the Premier League campaign but he's found his range in emphatic fashion now so I'm going to double up the victory with the most 180s in this clash. Gary Anderson has also only managed one win so far this season and that came on opening night, while he won't exactly be thrilled by the level of his displays. Scoreline prediction: 4-6 CLICK HERE to back Smith to win and hit most 180s with Sky Bet Peter Wright (8/11) v Jonny Clayton (5/4) Head to Head : 12-2, 1 draw (TV: 4-1, 1 draw)

: 12-2, 1 draw (TV: 4-1, 1 draw) Meetings since start of 2021 : 6-1, 1 draw (TV: 3-1, 1 draw)

: 6-1, 1 draw (TV: 3-1, 1 draw) Tournament Average

Wright: 99.64 (9 games)

Clayton: 96.99 (10 games)

Wright: 99.64 (9 games) Clayton: 96.99 (10 games) Tournament 180s (180s per leg)

Wright: 23 (76 legs, 0.30 per leg)

Clayton: 22 (70 legs, 0.31 per leg)

Wright: 23 (76 legs, 0.30 per leg) Clayton: 22 (70 legs, 0.31 per leg) Tournament Checkout % : 41/99 (41.41 % ) - 35/87 (40.23%)

: 41/99 (41.41 ) - 35/87 (40.23%) Tournament 100+ Checkouts : 3 - 3

: 3 - 3 % legs won with a 100+ checkout: 7.32% - 8.57% Peter Wright will be hoping he's announced as the new world number one as many times as possible during these Premier League nights over the coming months given how close the rankings are. The 51-year-old is the 11th different player ever to top the standings in PDC history but he's under no illusions how tough it will be to stay there. He said: "I showed all those people, the doubters out there. All the belief that my wife Jo and my family have got to get me to number one in the world. It’s been really hard and now I’ve got to keep hold of it. I travelled back from Minehead, and since I got back I’ve just been on the dartboard."