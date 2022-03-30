Sporting Life
Peter Wright and Gary Anderson (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)
Peter Wright and Gary Anderson (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Premier League Darts: Night eight predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

By Chris Hammer
10:09 · WED March 30, 2022

Our guide for night eight of the Cazoo Premier League Darts season includes match-by-match statistics, predictions, best bets and an acca.

We're back on UK soil in Birmingham seven days after Joe Cullen beat Michael van Gerwen - and angered Gary Anderson - to win the Rotterdam round of action, leaving just Michael Smith and James Wade as the players without a nightly victory.

You can find stats for all four quarter-finals below, with match previews and tips to follow.

Darts betting tips: Premier League night eight

Will appear here...

SL Acca: Will appear here - last week's won at 11/2

Thursday March 31: Night eight quarter-finals

  • Venue: Utilita Arena Birmingham
  • TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
  • Format: Best of 11 legs

Michael van Gerwen (1/3) v James Wade (9/4)

  • Head to Head: 41-16, 1 draw (TV: 27-9, 1 draw)
  • Meetings since start of 2021: 3-1 (TV: 3-1)
  • Tournament Average
    Van Gerwen: 99.26 (15 games)
    Wade: 93.73 (11 games)
  • Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
    Van Gerwen: 42 (137 legs, 0.31 per leg)
    Wade: 25 (104 legs, 0.24 per leg)
  • Tournament Checkout %:
    Van Gerwen: 82/189 (43.39%)
    Wade: 48/129 (37.21%)
  • 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
    Van Gerwen: 13 (15.85%)
    Wade: 11 (22.92%)

Will appear here...

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...

Joe Cullen (5/4) v Gerwyn Price (8/13)

  • Head to Head: 8-6 (TV: 2-3)
  • Meetings since start of 2021: 3-1 (TV: 1-1)
  • Tournament Average
    Cullen: 92.37 (11 game)
    Price: 97.93 (10 games)
  • Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
    Cullen: 44 (107 legs, 0.41 per leg)
    Price: 23 (98 legs, 0.23 per leg)
  • Tournament Checkout %:
    Cullen: 49/147 (33.33%)
    Price: 49/124 (40.50%)
  • 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
    Cullen: 7 (14.29%)
    Price: 10 (20.41%)

Will appear here...

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...

Peter Wright (1/2) v Gary Anderson (6/4)

  • Head to Head: 16-30, 3 draws (TV: 9-15)
  • Meetings since start of 2021: 4-3 (TV: 4-2)
  • Tournament Average
    Wright: 97.10 (14 games)
    Anderson: 94.86 (10 games)
  • Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
    Wright: 35 (127 legs, 0.28 per leg)
    Anderson: 26 (98 legs, 0.27 per leg)
  • Tournament Checkout %:
    Wright: 65/157 (41.40%)
    Anderson: 45/105 (43.81%)
  • 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
    Wright: 5 (7.69%)
    Anderson: 4 (8.70%)

Will appear here...

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...

Jonny Clayton (8/11) v Michael Smith (11/10)

  • Head to Head: 4-9 (TV: 2-5)
  • Meetings since start of 2021: 2-2 (TV: 1-2)
  • Tournament Average
    Clayton: 95.80 (15 games)
    Smith: 96.00 (12 games)
  • Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
    Clayton: 30 (120 legs, 0.25 per leg)
    Smith: 35 (109 legs, 0.32 per leg)
  • Tournament Checkout %:
    Clayton: 57/150 (38.00%)
    Smith: 54/120 (45.00%)
  • 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
    Clayton: 11 (19.30%)
    Smith: 8 (14.81%)

Will appear here...

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...

Weekly winner: Night eight odds

  • MVG: 5/2
  • Price: 7/2
  • Wright: 4/1
  • Clayton: 11/2
  • Smith: 7/1
  • Cullen: 11/1
  • Anderson: 12/1
  • Wade: 18/1

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THIS SEASON'S RESULTS, TABLE AND STATISTICS

