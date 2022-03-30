Our guide for night eight of the Cazoo Premier League Darts season includes match-by-match statistics, predictions, best bets and an acca.
We're back on UK soil in Birmingham seven days after Joe Cullen beat Michael van Gerwen - and angered Gary Anderson - to win the Rotterdam round of action, leaving just Michael Smith and James Wade as the players without a nightly victory.
You can find stats for all four quarter-finals below, with match previews and tips to follow.
Darts betting tips: Premier League night eight
Thursday March 31: Night eight quarter-finals
- Venue: Utilita Arena Birmingham
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Format: Best of 11 legs
Michael van Gerwen (1/3) v James Wade (9/4)
- Head to Head: 41-16, 1 draw (TV: 27-9, 1 draw)
- Meetings since start of 2021: 3-1 (TV: 3-1)
- Tournament Average
Van Gerwen: 99.26 (15 games)
Wade: 93.73 (11 games)
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Van Gerwen: 42 (137 legs, 0.31 per leg)
Wade: 25 (104 legs, 0.24 per leg)
- Tournament Checkout %:
Van Gerwen: 82/189 (43.39%)
Wade: 48/129 (37.21%)
- 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
Van Gerwen: 13 (15.85%)
Wade: 11 (22.92%)
Joe Cullen (5/4) v Gerwyn Price (8/13)
- Head to Head: 8-6 (TV: 2-3)
- Meetings since start of 2021: 3-1 (TV: 1-1)
- Tournament Average
Cullen: 92.37 (11 game)
Price: 97.93 (10 games)
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Cullen: 44 (107 legs, 0.41 per leg)
Price: 23 (98 legs, 0.23 per leg)
- Tournament Checkout %:
Cullen: 49/147 (33.33%)
Price: 49/124 (40.50%)
- 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
Cullen: 7 (14.29%)
Price: 10 (20.41%)
Peter Wright (1/2) v Gary Anderson (6/4)
- Head to Head: 16-30, 3 draws (TV: 9-15)
- Meetings since start of 2021: 4-3 (TV: 4-2)
- Tournament Average
Wright: 97.10 (14 games)
Anderson: 94.86 (10 games)
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Wright: 35 (127 legs, 0.28 per leg)
Anderson: 26 (98 legs, 0.27 per leg)
- Tournament Checkout %:
Wright: 65/157 (41.40%)
Anderson: 45/105 (43.81%)
- 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
Wright: 5 (7.69%)
Anderson: 4 (8.70%)
Jonny Clayton (8/11) v Michael Smith (11/10)
- Head to Head: 4-9 (TV: 2-5)
- Meetings since start of 2021: 2-2 (TV: 1-2)
- Tournament Average
Clayton: 95.80 (15 games)
Smith: 96.00 (12 games)
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Clayton: 30 (120 legs, 0.25 per leg)
Smith: 35 (109 legs, 0.32 per leg)
- Tournament Checkout %:
Clayton: 57/150 (38.00%)
Smith: 54/120 (45.00%)
- 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
Clayton: 11 (19.30%)
Smith: 8 (14.81%)
Weekly winner: Night eight odds
- MVG: 5/2
- Price: 7/2
- Wright: 4/1
- Clayton: 11/2
- Smith: 7/1
- Cullen: 11/1
- Anderson: 12/1
- Wade: 18/1
