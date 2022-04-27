Our guide for night 12 of the Cazoo Premier League Darts season includes match-by-match statistics, predictions, best bets and an acca.
Last time Dublin hosted a night of Premier League Darts, Michael Smith hit a nine-darter so hopefully we'll see one of the eight stars repeat the feat.
You can find stats for all four quarter-finals below, with match previews and tips to follow.
Darts betting tips: Premier League night 12
Thursday April 28: Night 12 quarter-finals
- Venue: 3Arena, Dublin
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Format: Best of 11 legs
James Wade (9/5) v Michael van Gerwen (1/2)
- Head to Head: 17-43, 1 draw (TV: 10-30, 1 draw)
- Meetings in 2022: 1-4 (TV: 1-3)
- Tournament Average
Wade: 93.54 (22 games)
Van Gerwen: 99.55 (22 games)
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Wade: 35 (202 legs, 0.17 per leg)
Van Gerwen: 61 (202 legs, 0.30 per leg)
- Tournament Checkout %:
Wade: 101/237 (42.61%)
Van Gerwen: 118/288 (40.97%)
- 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
Wade: 16 (15.84%)
Van Gerwen: 16 (13.55%)
Gerwyn Price (4/7) v Joe Cullen (13/8)
- Head to Head: 6-9 (TV: 3-3)
- Meetings in 2022: 0-3 (TV: 0-2)
- Tournament Average
Price: 96.14 (15 games)
Cullen: 93.04 (18 games)
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Price: 29 (145 legs, 0.20 per leg)
Cullen: 60 (170 legs, 0.35 per leg)
- Tournament Checkout %:
Price: 68/175 (38.85%)
Cullen: 80/221 (36.19%)
- 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
Price: 11 (16.17%)
Cullen: 10 (12.50%)
Michael Smith (4/7) v Gary Anderson (11/8)
- Head to Head: 10-14 (TV: 7-8)
- Meetings in 2022: 1-1 (TV: 1-1)
- Tournament Average
Smith: 95.71 (16 games)
Anderson: 93.88 (13 games)
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Smith: 43 (143 legs, 0.30 per leg)
Anderson: 30 (125 legs, 0.24 per leg)
- Tournament Checkout %:
Smith: 64/156 (41.02%)
Anderson: 55/132 (41.66%)
- 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
Smith: 10 (15.62%)
Anderson: 5 (9.09%)
Jonny Clayton (8/11) v Peter Wright (11/10)
- Head to Head: 5-12, 1 draw (TV: 4-4, 1 draw)
- Meetings in 2022: 3-3 (TV: 3-1)
- Tournament Average
Clayton: 98.01 (23 games)
Wright: 98.01 (21 games)
- Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
Clayton: 61 (211 legs, 0.29 per leg)
Wright: 60 (197 legs, 0.30 per leg)
- Tournament Checkout %:
Clayton: 112/280 (40.00%)
Wright: 99/253 (39.13%)
- 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
Clayton: 12 (10.71%)
Wright: 9 (9.09%)
Weekly winner: Night 12 odds
- MVG: 3/1
- Clayton: 7/2
- Price: 9/2
- Wright: 9/2
- Smith: 8/1
- Wade: 10/1
- Cullen: 11/1
- Anderson: 12/1
Premier League Table & Format
NW = Nights won, RU = Runner-up, SF = Semi-final defeats, MW = Matches won
- Clayton NW 3 RU 1 SF 4 MW 15 LegD +13 Pts 26
- MVG NW 3 RU 2 SF 2 MW 15 LegD +41 Pts 25
- Wade NW 1 RU 3 SF 3 MW 12 LegD 0 Pts 20
- Wright NW 1 RU 1 SF 7 MW 11 LegD +1 Pts 20
- Cullen NW 1 RU 2 SF 2 MW 9 LegD -4 Pts 15
- Price NW 1 RU 0 SF 3 MW 6 LegD -9 Pts 11
- Smith NW 0 RU 2 SF 1 MW 5 LegD -15 Pts 8
- Anderson NW 1 RU 0 SF 1 MW 4 LegD -15 Pts 7
Each night will see quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final played over the best of 11 legs (first to six). Each player will meet the other seven players twice over the course of the season in a quarter-final game, plus two further nights (Night Eight and Night 16) will feature additional fixtures in the same format. Those fixtures will be a draw bracket based on how the league table looks at the time. So, whoever is top will face the eighth-placed player in the first round.
- Night Winner - 5 points + £10,000 bonus
- Runner-Up - 3 points
- Semi-Finalists - 2 points
