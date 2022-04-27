Sporting Life
Jonny Clayton and Peter Wright (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)
Jonny Clayton and Peter Wright (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Premier League Darts: Night 12 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

By Chris Hammer
00:44 · TUE April 27, 2022

Our guide for night 12 of the Cazoo Premier League Darts season includes match-by-match statistics, predictions, best bets and an acca.

Last time Dublin hosted a night of Premier League Darts, Michael Smith hit a nine-darter so hopefully we'll see one of the eight stars repeat the feat.

You can find stats for all four quarter-finals below, with match previews and tips to follow.

Darts betting tips: Premier League night 12

Thursday April 28: Night 12 quarter-finals

  • Venue: 3Arena, Dublin
  • TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
  • Format: Best of 11 legs

James Wade (9/5) v Michael van Gerwen (1/2)

  • Head to Head: 17-43, 1 draw (TV: 10-30, 1 draw)
  • Meetings in 2022: 1-4 (TV: 1-3)
  • Tournament Average
    Wade: 93.54 (22 games)
    Van Gerwen: 99.55 (22 games)
  • Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
    Wade: 35 (202 legs, 0.17 per leg)
    Van Gerwen: 61 (202 legs, 0.30 per leg)
  • Tournament Checkout %:
    Wade: 101/237 (42.61%)
    Van Gerwen: 118/288 (40.97%)
  • 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
    Wade: 16 (15.84%)
    Van Gerwen: 16 (13.55%)

Gerwyn Price (4/7) v Joe Cullen (13/8)

  • Head to Head: 6-9 (TV: 3-3)
  • Meetings in 2022: 0-3 (TV: 0-2)
  • Tournament Average
    Price: 96.14 (15 games)
    Cullen: 93.04 (18 games)
  • Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
    Price: 29 (145 legs, 0.20 per leg)
    Cullen: 60 (170 legs, 0.35 per leg)
  • Tournament Checkout %:
    Price: 68/175 (38.85%)
    Cullen: 80/221 (36.19%)
  • 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
    Price: 11 (16.17%)
    Cullen: 10 (12.50%)

Michael Smith (4/7) v Gary Anderson (11/8)

  • Head to Head: 10-14 (TV: 7-8)
  • Meetings in 2022: 1-1 (TV: 1-1)
  • Tournament Average
    Smith: 95.71 (16 games)
    Anderson: 93.88 (13 games)
  • Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
    Smith: 43 (143 legs, 0.30 per leg)
    Anderson: 30 (125 legs, 0.24 per leg)
  • Tournament Checkout %:
    Smith: 64/156 (41.02%)
    Anderson: 55/132 (41.66%)
  • 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
    Smith: 10 (15.62%)
    Anderson: 5 (9.09%)

Jonny Clayton (8/11) v Peter Wright (11/10)

  • Head to Head: 5-12, 1 draw (TV: 4-4, 1 draw)
  • Meetings in 2022: 3-3 (TV: 3-1)
  • Tournament Average
    Clayton: 98.01 (23 games)
    Wright: 98.01 (21 games)
  • Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
    Clayton: 61 (211 legs, 0.29 per leg)
    Wright: 60 (197 legs, 0.30 per leg)
  • Tournament Checkout %:
    Clayton: 112/280 (40.00%)
    Wright: 99/253 (39.13%)
  • 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
    Clayton: 12 (10.71%)
    Wright: 9 (9.09%)

Weekly winner: Night 12 odds

  • MVG: 3/1
  • Clayton: 7/2
  • Price: 9/2
  • Wright: 9/2
  • Smith: 8/1
  • Wade: 10/1
  • Cullen: 11/1
  • Anderson: 12/1

Premier League Table & Format

NW = Nights won, RU = Runner-up, SF = Semi-final defeats, MW = Matches won

  1. Clayton NW 3 RU 1 SF 4 MW 15 LegD +13 Pts 26
  2. MVG NW 3 RU 2 SF 2 MW 15 LegD +41 Pts 25
  3. Wade NW 1 RU 3 SF 3 MW 12 LegD 0 Pts 20
  4. Wright NW 1 RU 1 SF 7 MW 11 LegD +1 Pts 20
  5. Cullen NW 1 RU 2 SF 2 MW 9 LegD -4 Pts 15
  6. Price NW 1 RU 0 SF 3 MW 6 LegD -9 Pts 11
  7. Smith NW 0 RU 2 SF 1 MW 5 LegD -15 Pts 8
  8. Anderson NW 1 RU 0 SF 1 MW 4 LegD -15 Pts 7

Each night will see quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final played over the best of 11 legs (first to six). Each player will meet the other seven players twice over the course of the season in a quarter-final game, plus two further nights (Night Eight and Night 16) will feature additional fixtures in the same format. Those fixtures will be a draw bracket based on how the league table looks at the time. So, whoever is top will face the eighth-placed player in the first round.

  • Night Winner - 5 points + £10,000 bonus
  • Runner-Up - 3 points
  • Semi-Finalists - 2 points

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THIS SEASON'S RESULTS, TABLE AND STATISTICS

Fetching latest games....