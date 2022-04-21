Below are the season stats and head-to-head records for each match up, with previews and tips to follow

Just six regular season nights remain in the race to reach the play-offs so the stragglers will be desperate for points at the P&J Live Arena, where Gary Anderson and Peter Wright will be the home favourites.

Thursday April 21: Night 11 quarter-finals

Venue: P&J Live Arena, Aberdeen

P&J Live Arena, Aberdeen TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Best of 11 legs

Jonny Clayton (2/5) v Gary Anderson (11/5)

Head-to-Head : 4-10 (TV: 2-3)

: 4-10 (TV: 2-3) Meetings in 2022 : 0-1 (TV: 0-1)

: 0-1 (TV: 0-1) Tournament Average

Clayton : 98.13 (20 games)

Anderson : 94.58 (12 games)

: 98.13 (20 games) : 94.58 (12 games) Tournament 180s (180s per leg)

Clayton : 50 (181 legs, 0.28 per leg)

Anderson : 29 (117 legs, 0.25 per leg)

: 50 (181 legs, 0.28 per leg) : 29 (117 legs, 0.25 per leg) Tournament Checkout % :

Clayton : 94/233 ( 40.34% )

Anderson : 53/124 ( 41.66 %)

: : 94/233 ( ) : 53/124 ( %) 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:

Clayton: 12 (12.00%)

Anderson: 5 (9.43%)

Gary Anderson's form in all competitions this season is streaky to say the least but if there's one stage that will inspire him to bring out his best again it's Aberdeen, where a raucous crowd will be doing everything they can to roar him to victory.

The last time he faced Jonny Clayton in a first-round match sparked one of his winning streaks as he also beat Peter Wright and Michael Smith to triumph in Nottingham before a run to a Players Championship final two days later.

But since then he's lost three more Premier League games, including two last-leg deciders and a sound defeat to James Wade seven days ago, while he also had to take a week off due to Covid.

Clayton's form has picked up in recent weeks after a bit of a lull and was unfortunate last week to bow out in the semi-finals to a battling Joe Cullen having earlier beaten Michael van Gerwen 6-5 with a 109 average.

The Ferret played pretty well at the German Darts Grand Prix at the weekend, losing to Damon Heta in the quarter-finals, but he's certainly not untouchable and Anderson, who really needs the points, could make those odds look a little silly.

Scoreline prediction: 4-6

Peter Wright (4/7) v Joe Cullen (6/4)

Head to Head : 22-6 (TV: 8-1)

: 22-6 (TV: 8-1) Meetings in 2022 : 2-1 (TV: 2-1)

: 2-1 (TV: 2-1) Tournament Average

Wright : 97.19 (19 games)

Cullen : 92.46 (17 games)

: 97.19 (19 games) : 92.46 (17 games) Tournament 180s (180s per leg)

Wright : 52 (175 legs, 0.28 per leg)

Cullen : 57 (159 legs, 0.36 per leg)

: 52 (175 legs, 0.28 per leg) : 57 (159 legs, 0.36 per leg) Tournament Checkout % :

Wright : 88/227 ( 38.77% )

Cullen : 75/210 ( 35.71% )

: : 88/227 ( ) : 75/210 ( ) 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:

Wright: 8 (9.52%)

Cullen: 10 (13.33%)

"I’ve been switching my darts stupidly, that’s why the results have been up and down. One minute I’m averaging over a ton and the next second in the same night I’m averaging 80 - that lack of consistency doesn’t win you games. Now is the time to knuckle down and use the gold ones and blow everyone off the board."

Yes, the gold ones which won him the World Championship for the second time in style. The ones every darts fan and pundit have been saying he should always use.

But now Peter Wright has eventually come to the same conclusion as everyone else, we can probably expect to see more of those sparkling performances on a far more regular basis and Joe Cullen may well need to be at his very best.

Snakebite will also have the crowd on his side in Aberdeen but that shouldn't bother the Rockstar, who silenced the Rotterdam crowd to stun Michael van Gerwen last month.

Both Wright and Cullen endured disappointing weekends in Germany, losing their opening matches to Scott Waites and Wesley Plaisier respectively with below-par averages, while the Bradford ace does at least have better Premier League form having reached the final in Manchester last week, losing 6-5 to James Wade.

I do expect some fireworks from Wright, who might even challenge Cullen strongly on the 180s front, so I'm going for six or more maximums and two or more 100+ checkouts at 15/8.

Scoreline prediction: 6-3

James Wade (9/10) v Michael Smith (1/1)

Head to Head : 17-6, 1 draw (TV: 6-3, 1 draw)

: 17-6, 1 draw (TV: 6-3, 1 draw) Meetings in 2022 : 0-2 (TV: 0-2)

: 0-2 (TV: 0-2) Tournament Average

Wade : 94.54 (20 games)

Smith : 96.12 (15 games)

: 94.54 (20 games) : 96.12 (15 games) Tournament 180s (180s per leg)

Smith : 42 (132 legs, 0.32 per leg)

Wade : 34 (182 legs, 0.19 per leg)

: 42 (132 legs, 0.32 per leg) : 34 (182 legs, 0.19 per leg) Tournament Checkout % :

Wade : 92/210 ( 43.81% )

Smith : 59/145 ( 40.69% )

: : 92/210 ( ) : 59/145 ( ) 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:

Wade: 15 (16.30%)

Smith: 9 (15.25%)

Will appear here...

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...

Gerwyn Price (11/10) v Michael van Gerwen (5/6)

Head to Head : 7-22, 1 draw (TV: 4-14, 1 draw)

: 7-22, 1 draw (TV: 4-14, 1 draw) Meetings in 2022 : 2-0 (TV: 2-0)

: 2-0 (TV: 2-0) Tournament Average

Price : 96.94 (14 games)

Van Gerwen : 98.75 (19 games)

: 96.94 (14 games) : 98.75 (19 games) Tournament 180s (180s per leg)

Price : 28 (136 legs, 0.21 per leg)

Van Gerwen : 53 (173 legs, 0.31 per leg)

: 28 (136 legs, 0.21 per leg) : 53 (173 legs, 0.31 per leg) Tournament Checkout % :

Price : 65/168 ( 38.69 %)

Van Gerwen : 101/249 ( 40.56% )

: : 65/168 ( %) : 101/249 ( ) 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:

Price: 11 (16.92%)

Van Gerwen: 16 (15.84%)

Will appear here...

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here...

Weekly winner: Night 11 odds

Clayton: 10/3

MVG: 7/2

Wright: 4/1

Price: 5/1

Wade: 8/1

Smith: 8/1

Cullen: 8/1

Anderson: 16/1

Premier League Table & Format

NW = Nights won, RU = Runner-up, SF = Semi-final defeats, MW = Matches won

MVG NW 3 RU 1 SF 2 MW 13 LegD +36 Pts 22 Clayton NW 2 RU 1 SF 4 MW 12 LegD +7 Pts 21 Wade NW 1 RU 3 SF 2 MW 11 LegD +2 Pts 18 Wright NW 1 RU 1 SF 6 MW 10 LegD +1 Pts 18 Cullen NW 1 RU 2 SF 2 MW 9 LegD -3 Pts 15 Price NW 1 RU 0 SF 3 MW 6 LegD -6 Pts 11 Smith NW 0 RU 2 SF 1 MW 5 LegD -14 Pts 8 Anderson NW 1 RU 0 SF 1 MW 4 LegD -11 Pts 7

Each night will see quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final played over the best of 11 legs (first to six). Each player will meet the other seven players twice over the course of the season in a quarter-final game, plus two further nights (Night Eight and Night 16) will feature additional fixtures in the same format. Those fixtures will be a draw bracket based on how the league table looks at the time. So, whoever is top will face the eighth-placed player in the first round.

Night Winner - 5 points + £10,000 bonus

Runner-Up - 3 points

Semi-Finalists - 2 points

Darts: Related content