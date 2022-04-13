Sporting Life
Peter Wright and Gerwyn Price (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)
Peter Wright and Gerwyn Price (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Premier League Darts: Night 10 predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and Sky Sports TV time

By Sporting Life
12:54 · WED April 13, 2022

Our guide for night 10 of the Cazoo Premier League Darts season includes match-by-match statistics, predictions, best bets and an acca.

The AO Arena in Manchester hosts the 10th night of the Premier League season and results are beginning to feel far more important with next month's play-offs drawing ever closer.

You can find stats for all four quarter-finals below, with previews and tips to follow on Thursday morning.

Darts betting tips: Premier League night 10

Will appear here

SL Acca: Will appear here...(Last week's won at 13/2!)

Thursday April 14: Night 10 quarter-finals

  • Venue: Manchester Arena
  • TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
  • Format: Best of 11 legs

Gerwyn Price (3/4) v Peter Wright (6/5)

  • Head-to-Head: 9-20, 1 draw (TV: 7-8, 1 draw)
  • Meetings in 2022: 1-2 (TV: 0-1)
  • Tournament Average
    Price: 97.39 (12 games)
    Wright: 97.38 (18 games)
  • Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
    Price: 25 (118 legs, 0.21 per leg)
    Wright: 47 (165 legs, 0.28 per leg)
  • Tournament Checkout %:
    Price: 57/149 (39.04%)
    Wright: 84/214 (39.25%)
  • 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
    Price: 10 (17.54%)
    Wright: 8 (9.52%)

Preview will appear here

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here

Gary Anderson (5/6) v James Wade (1/1)

  • Head to Head: 30-17, 5 draws (TV: 16-12, 5 draws)
  • Meetings in 2022: 0-1 (TV: 0-1)
  • Tournament Average
    Anderson: 94.66 (11 games)
    Wade: 93.60 (17 games)
  • Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
    Anderson: 27 (109 legs, 0.25 per leg)
    Wade: 30 (155 legs, 0.19 per leg)
  • Tournament Checkout %:
    Anderson: 50/120 (41.66%)
    Wade: 74/179 (41.34%)
  • 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
    Anderson: 5 (8.70%)
    Wade: 12 (16.22%)

Preview will appear here

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here

Michael van Gerwen (4/6) v Jonny Clayton (11/8)

  • Head to Head: 14-10 (TV: 8-7)
  • Meetings in 2022: 2-1 (TV: 2-1)
  • Tournament Average
    Van Gerwen: 98.34 (18 games)
    Clayton: 97.10 (18 games)
  • Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
    Van Gerwen: 51 (162 legs, 0.32 per leg)
    Clayton: 44 (161 legs, 0.27 per leg)
  • Tournament Checkout %:
    Van Gerwen: 96/236 (40.68%)
    Clayton: 85/216 (39.35%)
  • 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
    Van Gerwen: 13 (13.54%)
    Clayton: 11 (12.94%)

Preview will appear here

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here

Joe Cullen (19/20) v Michael Smith (1/1)

  • Head to Head: 7-11 (TV: 1-3)
  • Meetings in 2022: 0-1 (TV: 0-1)
  • Tournament Average
    Cullen: 91.84 (14 games)
    Smith: 96.57 (14 games)
  • Tournament 180s (180s per leg)
    Cullen: 48 (131 legs, 0.37 per leg)
    Smith: 40 (124 legs, 0.33 per leg)
  • Tournament Checkout %:
    Cullen: 58/181 (32.04%)
    Smith: 57/131 (43.51%)
  • 100+ Checkouts and % legs won with a 100+ checkout:
    Cullen: 7 (12.07%)
    Smith: 9 (15.79%)

Preview will appear here

Scoreline prediction: Will appear here

Weekly winner: Night nine odds

  • MVG: 3/1
  • Wright: 4/1
  • Price: 9/2
  • Clayton: 9/2
  • Smith: 8/1
  • Cullen: 8/1
  • Wade: 10/1
  • Anderson: 10/1

Premier League Table & Format

NW = Nights won, RU = Runner-up, SF = Semi-final defeats, MW = Matches won

  1. MVG NW 3 RU 1 SF 2 MW 13 LegD +37 Pts 22
  2. Clayton NW 2 RU 1 SF 3 MW 10 LegD +9 Pts 19
  3. Wright NW 1 RU 1 SF 6 MW 9 LegD +3 Pts 18
  4. Wade NW 0 RU 3 SF 2 MW 6 LegD -7 Pts 13
  5. Cullen NW 1 RU 1 SF 2 MW 7 LegD -9 Pts 12
  6. Price NW 1 RU 0 SF 2 MW 5 LegD -4 Pts 9
  7. Smith NW 0 RU 2 SF 1 MW 5 LegD -10 Pts 8
  8. Anderson NW 1 RU 0 SF 1 MW 4 LegD -13 Pts 7

Each night will see quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final played over the best of 11 legs (first to six). Each player will meet the other seven players twice over the course of the season in a quarter-final game, plus two further nights (Night Eight and Night 16) will feature additional fixtures in the same format. Those fixtures will be a draw bracket based on how the league table looks at the time. So, whoever is top will face the eighth-placed player in the first round.

  • Night Winner - 5 points + £10,000 bonus
  • Runner-Up - 3 points
  • Semi-Finalists - 2 points

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THIS SEASON'S RESULTS, TABLE AND STATISTICS

