Premier League Darts: Finals Night predictions, betting tips, acca, statistics, order of play and TV time

A five-time champion, last year's runner-up and two debutants will battle it out for the prestigious Premier League Darts trophy - and a cheque for £250,000 - in front a a sell-out crowd at the Marshall Arena on Friday night.

Michael van Gerwen is the 5/4 favourite after topping the regular season for the eighth time in the last nine years but he's closely followed in the betting by Jose de Sousa (11/4), Nathan Aspinall (7/2) and his semi-final opponent Jonny Clayton (9/2).

Here, we preview both last-four encounters as well as a prediction for title glory.

Premier League Darts Finals Night: May 28

TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 BST)

Sky Sports (1900 BST) Format: Semi-finals best of 19 legs, final best of 21 legs

Semi-finals best of 19 legs, final best of 21 legs Suggested Acca: Peter Wright & Dimitri Van den Bergh at 5.83/1 (Sky Bet)

Michael van Gerwen v Jonny Clayton

Head to Head: 12-7 (TV: 6-4)

12-7 (TV: 6-4) Meetings since start of 2020: 2-4 (TV: 2-3)

2-4 (TV: 2-3) Last Meeting : 8-5 (Premier League Night 11, May 2021)

: 8-5 (Premier League Night 11, May 2021) Career PDC Titles: 138-7 (TV: 55-2)

138-7 (TV: 55-2) PDC Titles this season: 0-3 (TV: 0-1)

0-3 (TV: 0-1) Premier League Average this season : 98.49 – 99.21

: 98.49 – 99.21 Premier League 180’s this season : 39-59

: 39-59 Premier League 100+ checkouts : 23-14 (High Finish: 148 – 150)

: 23-14 (High Finish: 148 – 150) Premier League checkout percentage : 41.53% (103/248) - 38.46% (95/247)

: 41.53% (103/248) - 38.46% (95/247) Premier League Position : 1st - 4th (23-18)

: 1st - 4th (23-18) Premier League leg difference: +24 / +7

Match preview will appear here on Friday morning

Score Prediction : Will appear here on Friday morning

: Will appear here on Friday morning Suggested Bet: Will appear here on Friday morning

Jose de Sousa v Nathan Aspinall

Head to Head : 2-1, 1 draw (TV: 1-0, 1 draw)

: 2-1, 1 draw (TV: 1-0, 1 draw) Meetings since start of 2020 : 1-1, 1 draw (TV: 1-1, 1 draw)

: 1-1, 1 draw (TV: 1-1, 1 draw) Last Meeting : 8-3 (Premier League Night 16, May 2021)

: 8-3 (Premier League Night 16, May 2021) Career PDC Titles : 4-5 (TV: 1-2)

: 4-5 (TV: 1-2) PDC Titles this season : 1-0 (TV: 0-0)

: 1-0 (TV: 0-0) Premier League Average this season : 99.78 – 97.30

: 99.78 – 97.30 Premier League 180’s this season : 81-59

: 81-59 Premier League 100+ checkouts : 6-14 (High Finish: 149 - 161)

: 6-14 (High Finish: 149 - 161) Premier League checkout percentage : 42.80% (104/243) - 43.10% (103/239)

: 42.80% (104/243) - 43.10% (103/239) Premier League Position : 2nd-3rd (20-19)

: 2nd-3rd (20-19) Premier League leg difference: +20 / +15

Match preview will appear here on Friday morning

Score Prediction : Will appear here on Friday morning

: Will appear here on Friday morning Suggested Bet: Will appear here on Friday morning

Where can I watch the Premier League Darts Finals night on TV?

Sky Sports will broadcast the Premier League Darts Finals night, with coverage starting from 1900 BST.

2021 Premier League Darts Table

Michael van Gerwen P 16 W 10 D 3 L 3 LegD +24 Pts 23 Jose de Sousa P 16 W 8 D 4 L 4 LegD +20 Pts 20 Nathan Aspinall P 16 W 7 D 5 L 4 LegD +15 Pts 19 Jonny Clayton P 16 W 8 D 2 L 6 LegD +7 Pts 18 Dimitri Van den Bergh P 16 W 6 D 4 L 6 LegD 0 Pts 16 James Wade P 16 W 5 D 5 L 6 LegD -3 Pts 15 Peter Wright P 16 W 6 D 3 L 7 LegD -8 Pts 15 Gary Anderson P 16 W 5 D 3 L 8 LegD -13 Pts 13 Rob Cross P 9 W 3 D 1 L 5 LegD -3 Pts 7 (ELIMINATED) Glen Durrant P 9 W 0 D 0 L 9 LegD -39 Pts 0 (ELIMINATED)

Premier League Darts 2021: Season Statistics

Averages

Van den Bergh: 100.10

De Sousa: 99.78

Clayton: 99.21

Wade: 98.70

Van Gerwen: 98.49

Anderson: 97.78

Aspinall: 97.30

Wright: 96.21

Cross: 95.78

Durrant: 86.36

180s

De Sousa: 81

Van den Bergh: 72

Aspinall: 59

Anderson: 58

Clayton: 50

Wright: 47

Wade: 44

Van Gerwen: 39

Cross 29

Durrant 6

Checkout Percentage

Wade: 48.95%

Cross: 44.55%

Aspinall: 43.10%

De Sousa: 42.80%

Wright: 42.03%

Van Gerwen: 41.53%

Van den Bergh: 41.48%

Clayton: 38.46%

Anderson: 38.29%

Durrant: 30%

Most 100+ checkouts (Highest in brackets)

Van Gerwen: 23 (148)

Van den Bergh: 15 (164)

Clayton: 14 (150)

Wade: 14 (161)

Aspinall: 14 (161)

Wright: 12 (161)

Anderson: 11 (156)

De Sousa: 6 (141)

Cross: 2 (118)

Durrant: 4 (121)

Nine-dart finishes

JONNY CLAYTON v Jose de Sousa (7-3) - Night 3 (Click here to watch)

v Jose de Sousa (7-3) - Night 3 (Click here to watch) JOSE DE SOUSA v Nathan Aspinall (6-6) - Night 4 (Click here to watch)

Premier League Darts Past Finals & Winners