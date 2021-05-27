Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing / MMA
Darts
Snooker
Other Sports
Nathan Aspinall (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)
Nathan Aspinall (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Premier League Darts: Finals Night predictions, betting tips, acca, statistics, order of play and TV time

By Chris Hammer
22:36 · THU May 27, 2021

The Unibet Premier League Darts season reaches its climax with the Play-Offs on Friday night and we preview both semi-finals with stats and best bets.

A five-time champion, last year's runner-up and two debutants will battle it out for the prestigious Premier League Darts trophy - and a cheque for £250,000 - in front a a sell-out crowd at the Marshall Arena on Friday night.

Michael van Gerwen is the 5/4 favourite after topping the regular season for the eighth time in the last nine years but he's closely followed in the betting by Jose de Sousa (11/4), Nathan Aspinall (7/2) and his semi-final opponent Jonny Clayton (9/2).

Here, we preview both last-four encounters as well as a prediction for title glory.

Premier League Darts Finals Night: May 28

Michael van Gerwen v Jonny Clayton

  • Head to Head: 12-7 (TV: 6-4)
  • Meetings since start of 2020: 2-4 (TV: 2-3)
  • Last Meeting: 8-5 (Premier League Night 11, May 2021)
  • Career PDC Titles: 138-7 (TV: 55-2)
  • PDC Titles this season: 0-3 (TV: 0-1)
  • Premier League Average this season: 98.49 – 99.21
  • Premier League 180’s this season: 39-59
  • Premier League 100+ checkouts: 23-14 (High Finish: 148 – 150)
  • Premier League checkout percentage: 41.53% (103/248) - 38.46% (95/247)
  • Premier League Position: 1st - 4th (23-18)
  • Premier League leg difference: +24 / +7

Match preview will appear here on Friday morning

  • Score Prediction: Will appear here on Friday morning
  • Suggested Bet: Will appear here on Friday morning

Jose de Sousa v Nathan Aspinall

  • Head to Head: 2-1, 1 draw (TV: 1-0, 1 draw)
  • Meetings since start of 2020: 1-1, 1 draw (TV: 1-1, 1 draw)
  • Last Meeting: 8-3 (Premier League Night 16, May 2021)
  • Career PDC Titles: 4-5 (TV: 1-2)
  • PDC Titles this season: 1-0 (TV: 0-0)
  • Premier League Average this season: 99.78 – 97.30
  • Premier League 180’s this season: 81-59
  • Premier League 100+ checkouts: 6-14 (High Finish: 149 - 161)
  • Premier League checkout percentage: 42.80% (104/243) - 43.10% (103/239)
  • Premier League Position: 2nd-3rd (20-19)
  • Premier League leg difference: +20 / +15

Match preview will appear here on Friday morning

  • Score Prediction: Will appear here on Friday morning
  • Suggested Bet: Will appear here on Friday morning

Where can I watch the Premier League Darts Finals night on TV?

Sky Sports will broadcast the Premier League Darts Finals night, with coverage starting from 1900 BST.

2021 Premier League Darts Table

  1. Michael van Gerwen P 16 W 10 D 3 L 3 LegD +24 Pts 23
  2. Jose de Sousa P 16 W 8 D 4 L 4 LegD +20 Pts 20
  3. Nathan Aspinall P 16 W 7 D 5 L 4 LegD +15 Pts 19
  4. Jonny Clayton P 16 W 8 D 2 L 6 LegD +7 Pts 18
  5. Dimitri Van den Bergh P 16 W 6 D 4 L 6 LegD 0 Pts 16
  6. James Wade P 16 W 5 D 5 L 6 LegD -3 Pts 15
  7. Peter Wright P 16 W 6 D 3 L 7 LegD -8 Pts 15
  8. Gary Anderson P 16 W 5 D 3 L 8 LegD -13 Pts 13
  9. Rob Cross P 9 W 3 D 1 L 5 LegD -3 Pts 7 (ELIMINATED)
  10. Glen Durrant P 9 W 0 D 0 L 9 LegD -39 Pts 0 (ELIMINATED)

CLICK HERE FOR OUR FULL TOURNAMENT GUIDE INCLUDING RESULTS, TABLE & HISTORY

Premier League Darts 2021: Season Statistics

Averages

  • Van den Bergh: 100.10
  • De Sousa: 99.78
  • Clayton: 99.21
  • Wade: 98.70
  • Van Gerwen: 98.49
  • Anderson: 97.78
  • Aspinall: 97.30
  • Wright: 96.21
  • Cross: 95.78
  • Durrant: 86.36

180s

  • De Sousa: 81
  • Van den Bergh: 72
  • Aspinall: 59
  • Anderson: 58
  • Clayton: 50
  • Wright: 47
  • Wade: 44
  • Van Gerwen: 39
  • Cross 29
  • Durrant 6

Checkout Percentage

  • Wade: 48.95%
  • Cross: 44.55%
  • Aspinall: 43.10%
  • De Sousa: 42.80%
  • Wright: 42.03%
  • Van Gerwen: 41.53%
  • Van den Bergh: 41.48%
  • Clayton: 38.46%
  • Anderson: 38.29%
  • Durrant: 30%

Most 100+ checkouts (Highest in brackets)

  • Van Gerwen: 23 (148)
  • Van den Bergh: 15 (164)
  • Clayton: 14 (150)
  • Wade: 14 (161)
  • Aspinall: 14 (161)
  • Wright: 12 (161)
  • Anderson: 11 (156)
  • De Sousa: 6 (141)
  • Cross: 2 (118)
  • Durrant: 4 (121)

Nine-dart finishes

Premier League Darts Past Finals & Winners

Like what you've read?

Most Read

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content