Premier League Darts: Finals Night predictions, betting tips, acca, statistics, order of play and TV time

The Unibet Premier League Darts season reaches its climax with the Play-Offs on Friday night and we preview both semi-finals with stats and best bets.
A five-time champion, last year's runner-up and two debutants will battle it out for the prestigious Premier League Darts trophy - and a cheque for £250,000 - in front a a sell-out crowd at the Marshall Arena on Friday night.
Michael van Gerwen is the 5/4 favourite after topping the regular season for the eighth time in the last nine years but he's closely followed in the betting by Jose de Sousa (11/4), Nathan Aspinall (7/2) and his semi-final opponent Jonny Clayton (9/2).
Here, we preview both last-four encounters as well as a prediction for title glory.
Premier League Darts Finals Night: May 28
Michael van Gerwen v Jonny Clayton
- Head to Head: 12-7 (TV: 6-4)
- Meetings since start of 2020: 2-4 (TV: 2-3)
- Last Meeting: 8-5 (Premier League Night 11, May 2021)
- Career PDC Titles: 138-7 (TV: 55-2)
- PDC Titles this season: 0-3 (TV: 0-1)
- Premier League Average this season: 98.49 – 99.21
- Premier League 180’s this season: 39-59
- Premier League 100+ checkouts: 23-14 (High Finish: 148 – 150)
- Premier League checkout percentage: 41.53% (103/248) - 38.46% (95/247)
- Premier League Position: 1st - 4th (23-18)
- Premier League leg difference: +24 / +7
Match preview will appear here on Friday morning
- Score Prediction: Will appear here on Friday morning
- Suggested Bet: Will appear here on Friday morning
Jose de Sousa v Nathan Aspinall
- Head to Head: 2-1, 1 draw (TV: 1-0, 1 draw)
- Meetings since start of 2020: 1-1, 1 draw (TV: 1-1, 1 draw)
- Last Meeting: 8-3 (Premier League Night 16, May 2021)
- Career PDC Titles: 4-5 (TV: 1-2)
- PDC Titles this season: 1-0 (TV: 0-0)
- Premier League Average this season: 99.78 – 97.30
- Premier League 180’s this season: 81-59
- Premier League 100+ checkouts: 6-14 (High Finish: 149 - 161)
- Premier League checkout percentage: 42.80% (104/243) - 43.10% (103/239)
- Premier League Position: 2nd-3rd (20-19)
- Premier League leg difference: +20 / +15
Match preview will appear here on Friday morning
- Score Prediction: Will appear here on Friday morning
- Suggested Bet: Will appear here on Friday morning
Where can I watch the Premier League Darts Finals night on TV?
Sky Sports will broadcast the Premier League Darts Finals night, with coverage starting from 1900 BST.
2021 Premier League Darts Table
- Michael van Gerwen P 16 W 10 D 3 L 3 LegD +24 Pts 23
- Jose de Sousa P 16 W 8 D 4 L 4 LegD +20 Pts 20
- Nathan Aspinall P 16 W 7 D 5 L 4 LegD +15 Pts 19
- Jonny Clayton P 16 W 8 D 2 L 6 LegD +7 Pts 18
- Dimitri Van den Bergh P 16 W 6 D 4 L 6 LegD 0 Pts 16
- James Wade P 16 W 5 D 5 L 6 LegD -3 Pts 15
- Peter Wright P 16 W 6 D 3 L 7 LegD -8 Pts 15
- Gary Anderson P 16 W 5 D 3 L 8 LegD -13 Pts 13
- Rob Cross P 9 W 3 D 1 L 5 LegD -3 Pts 7 (ELIMINATED)
- Glen Durrant P 9 W 0 D 0 L 9 LegD -39 Pts 0 (ELIMINATED)
Premier League Darts 2021: Season Statistics
Averages
- Van den Bergh: 100.10
- De Sousa: 99.78
- Clayton: 99.21
- Wade: 98.70
- Van Gerwen: 98.49
- Anderson: 97.78
- Aspinall: 97.30
- Wright: 96.21
- Cross: 95.78
- Durrant: 86.36
180s
- De Sousa: 81
- Van den Bergh: 72
- Aspinall: 59
- Anderson: 58
- Clayton: 50
- Wright: 47
- Wade: 44
- Van Gerwen: 39
- Cross 29
- Durrant 6
Checkout Percentage
- Wade: 48.95%
- Cross: 44.55%
- Aspinall: 43.10%
- De Sousa: 42.80%
- Wright: 42.03%
- Van Gerwen: 41.53%
- Van den Bergh: 41.48%
- Clayton: 38.46%
- Anderson: 38.29%
- Durrant: 30%
Most 100+ checkouts (Highest in brackets)
- Van Gerwen: 23 (148)
- Van den Bergh: 15 (164)
- Clayton: 14 (150)
- Wade: 14 (161)
- Aspinall: 14 (161)
- Wright: 12 (161)
- Anderson: 11 (156)
- De Sousa: 6 (141)
- Cross: 2 (118)
- Durrant: 4 (121)
Nine-dart finishes
Premier League Darts Past Finals & Winners