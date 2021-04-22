Darts results: Nathan Aspinall thrashes Gary Anderson to move to the top of the Premier League table

The Stockport star averaged 102.45 in another impressive display although his task was made a lot easier by Anderson performing well below his best with an average of 88.

It looked as though he'd end the first half of the regular season in second place when Dimitri Van den Bergh stormed into a 6-3 lead over James Wade in the final match of the night but the Machine fought back for a draw which means Aspinall leads the way on legs difference.

Wade is fourth in the table just behind Michael van Gerwen, who slumped to a disappointing 7-3 defeat to fifth-placed Jonny Clayton, while Jose de Sousa and Peter Wright drew 6-6 to remain in the hunt for the play-offs.

Rob Cross and Glen Durrant were both already eliminated before Judgement Night began but it was Voltage who ended his campaign on a minor high with a 7-5 victory as Duzza goes home with zero points.

More to follow...

2021 Premier League Darts Table

Nathan Aspinall P 9 W 5 D 3 L 1 LegD +16 Pts 13 Dimitri Van den Bergh P 9 W 5 D 3 L 1 LegD +14 Pts 13 Michael van Gerwen P 9 W 4 D 3 L 2 LegD +8 Pts 11 James Wade P 9 W 4 D 2 L 3 LegD +7 Pts 10 Jonny Clayton P 9 W 4 D 2 L 3 LegD +2 Pts 10 Jose de Sousa P 9 W 3 D 3 L 3 LegD 0 Pts 9 Peter Wright P 9 W 3 D 3 L 3 LegD -1 Pts 9 Gary Anderson P 9 W 3 D 2 L 4 LegD -4 Pts 8 Rob Cross P 9 W 3 D 1 L 5 LegD -3 Pts 7 (ELIMINATED) Glen Durrant P 9 W 0 D 0 L 9 LegD -39 Pts 0 (ELIMINATED)

The top four after 16 games qualify for the end of season play-offs, where the title will be decided

Players earn two points for a win, and one for a draw.

When players are tied on points, leg difference is used first as a tie-breaker, after that legs won against throw and then tournament average.

Premier League Darts 2021: Thursday results

Judgement Night, April 22

Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Jonny Clayton 7-3 Michael van Gerwen

Glen Durrant 5-7 Rob Cross

Jose de Sousa 6-6 Peter Wright

Nathan Aspinall 7-2 Gary Anderson

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-6 James Wade

More darts content