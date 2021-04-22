Darts results: Nathan Aspinall thrashes Gary Anderson to move to the top of the Premier League table

Nathan Aspinall thrashed Gary Anderson 7-2 as he extended his unbeaten run to seven matches and moved to the top of the Premier League Darts table.
The Stockport star averaged 102.45 in another impressive display although his task was made a lot easier by Anderson performing well below his best with an average of 88.
It looked as though he'd end the first half of the regular season in second place when Dimitri Van den Bergh stormed into a 6-3 lead over James Wade in the final match of the night but the Machine fought back for a draw which means Aspinall leads the way on legs difference.
Wade is fourth in the table just behind Michael van Gerwen, who slumped to a disappointing 7-3 defeat to fifth-placed Jonny Clayton, while Jose de Sousa and Peter Wright drew 6-6 to remain in the hunt for the play-offs.
Rob Cross and Glen Durrant were both already eliminated before Judgement Night began but it was Voltage who ended his campaign on a minor high with a 7-5 victory as Duzza goes home with zero points.
More to follow...
Judgement Night, April 22
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)