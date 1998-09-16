1pt Smith to hit three or more 180s and a checkout of 120 or more at 11/4 (Sky Bet)

Thursday April 27: Night 13

TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Sky Sports (1900 GMT) Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs Venue: First Direct Arena, Leeds

Michael Smith (2/5) v Chris Dobey (7/4)

Head to Head : 4-5 (TV: 1-3)

: 4-5 (TV: 1-3) 2023 Head to Head : 0-3 (TV: 0-3)

: 0-3 (TV: 0-3) PL Average : 97.04 - 96.91

: 97.04 - 96.91 PL 180s per leg : 0.34 - 0.27

: 0.34 - 0.27 PL checkout percentage : 36.63% - 41.14%

: 36.63% - 41.14% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 13.0% - 13.9%

Michael Smith finds himself in a spot of bother as he heads to Leeds outside the top four and comes up against an opponent he's not beaten this year in three attempts.

Chris Dobey's play-off chances are fading quickly following a run of four successive quarter-final defeats and his last victory in the Premier League came against Smith in Newcastle on March 23.

Neither player heads into this clash off the back of a particularly impressive European Tour outing at the weekend while their recent averages have been similarly impressive but not spectacular.

The signs point to a close battle and if that's the case then you can expect plenty of 180s given how prolific they are on the maximum front and potentially at least one or two 100+ checkouts as they both win around 13% of legs that way.

Smith is actually leading the way for 180s per leg in the Premier League this season while 10 of his 13 ton+ checkouts have been 120 or higher. That's why I like the look of him to manage three+ 180s and a finish of 120+ at 11/4.

Verdict: 6-4

Michael van Gerwen (1/3) v Peter Wright (9/4)

Head to Head : 74-24, 2 draws (TV: 44-8, 2 draws)

: 74-24, 2 draws (TV: 44-8, 2 draws) 2023 Head to Head : 4-1 (TV: 3-1)

: 4-1 (TV: 3-1) PL Average : 98.21 - 94.32

: 98.21 - 94.32 PL 180s per leg : 0.30 - 0.22

: 0.30 - 0.22 PL checkout percentage : 39.42% - 38.72%

: 39.42% - 38.72% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 11.0% - 14.9%

Will appear here

Verdict: Will appear here

Gerwyn Price (2/5) v Jonny Clayton (7/4)

Head to Head : 19-11 (TV: 11-8)

: 19-11 (TV: 11-8) 2023 Head to Head : 4-1 (TV: 4-1)

: 4-1 (TV: 4-1) PL Average : 97.83 - 94.45

: 97.83 - 94.45 PL 180s per leg : 0.33 - 0.21

: 0.33 - 0.21 PL checkout percentage : 40.86% - 42.92%

: 40.86% - 42.92% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 7.1% - 10.6%

Will appear here

Verdict: Will appear here

Nathan Aspinall (4/5) v Dimitri Van den Bergh (19/20)

Head to Head : 7-10 (TV: 3-7)

: 7-10 (TV: 3-7) 2023 Head to Head : 2-2 (TV: 2-2)

: 2-2 (TV: 2-2) PL Average : 95.81 - 95.17

: 95.81 - 95.17 PL 180s per leg : 0.31 - 0.27

: 0.31 - 0.27 PL checkout percentage : 36.20% - 39.80%

: 36.20% - 39.80% Legs won with 100+ checkout: 13.9% - 8.75%

Will appear here

Verdict: Will appear here