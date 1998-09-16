The Cazoo Premier League Darts season continues in Leeds on Thursday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match guide to the action.
Thursday April 27: Night 13
- TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
- Format: Quarter-Finals, best of 11 legs
- Venue: First Direct Arena, Leeds
Michael Smith (2/5) v Chris Dobey (7/4)
- Head to Head: 4-5 (TV: 1-3)
- 2023 Head to Head: 0-3 (TV: 0-3)
- PL Average: 97.04 - 96.91
- PL 180s per leg: 0.34 - 0.27
- PL checkout percentage: 36.63% - 41.14%
- Legs won with 100+ checkout: 13.0% - 13.9%
Michael Smith finds himself in a spot of bother as he heads to Leeds outside the top four and comes up against an opponent he's not beaten this year in three attempts.
Chris Dobey's play-off chances are fading quickly following a run of four successive quarter-final defeats and his last victory in the Premier League came against Smith in Newcastle on March 23.
Neither player heads into this clash off the back of a particularly impressive European Tour outing at the weekend while their recent averages have been similarly impressive but not spectacular.
The signs point to a close battle and if that's the case then you can expect plenty of 180s given how prolific they are on the maximum front and potentially at least one or two 100+ checkouts as they both win around 13% of legs that way.
Smith is actually leading the way for 180s per leg in the Premier League this season while 10 of his 13 ton+ checkouts have been 120 or higher. That's why I like the look of him to manage three+ 180s and a finish of 120+ at 11/4.
Verdict: 6-4
Michael van Gerwen (1/3) v Peter Wright (9/4)
- Head to Head: 74-24, 2 draws (TV: 44-8, 2 draws)
- 2023 Head to Head: 4-1 (TV: 3-1)
- PL Average: 98.21 - 94.32
- PL 180s per leg: 0.30 - 0.22
- PL checkout percentage: 39.42% - 38.72%
- Legs won with 100+ checkout: 11.0% - 14.9%
Gerwyn Price (2/5) v Jonny Clayton (7/4)
- Head to Head: 19-11 (TV: 11-8)
- 2023 Head to Head: 4-1 (TV: 4-1)
- PL Average: 97.83 - 94.45
- PL 180s per leg: 0.33 - 0.21
- PL checkout percentage: 40.86% - 42.92%
- Legs won with 100+ checkout: 7.1% - 10.6%
Nathan Aspinall (4/5) v Dimitri Van den Bergh (19/20)
- Head to Head: 7-10 (TV: 3-7)
- 2023 Head to Head: 2-2 (TV: 2-2)
- PL Average: 95.81 - 95.17
- PL 180s per leg: 0.31 - 0.27
- PL checkout percentage: 36.20% - 39.80%
- Legs won with 100+ checkout: 13.9% - 8.75%
Premier League Darts 2023: Averages, 180s and checkout statistics
TOURNAMENT AVERAGE
- Michael van Gerwen: 98.05
- Michael Smith: 97.39
- Gerwyn Price: 96.73
- Chris Dobey: 96.54
- Dimitri Van den Bergh: 96.00
- Nathan Aspinall: 95.71
- Jonny Clayton: 94.47
- Peter Wright: 93.85
MOST 180s & 180s PER LEG
- Michael van Gerwen: 61 (0.29)
- Michael Smith: 56 (0.33)
- Nathan Aspinall: 56 (0.33)
- Gerwyn Price: 54 (0.28)
- Chris Dobey: 41 (0.29)
- Dimitri Van den Bergh: 37 (0.27)
- Jonny Clayton: 37 (0.22)
- Peter Wright: 25 (0.20)
DOUBLES AND CHECKOUT PERCENTAGE
- Jonny Clayton: 83/196 (42.35%)
- Chris Dobey: 66/160 (41.25%)
- Peter Wright: 53/132 (40.15%)
- Gerwyn Price: 107/268 (39.93%)
- Dimitri Van den Bergh: 68/171 (39.77%)
- Michael van Gerwen: 120/310 (38.70%)
- Michael Smith: 82/222 (36.94%)
- Nathan Aspinall: 78/227 (34.36%)
100+ CHECKOUTS, HIGHEST CHECKOUTS & % LEGS WON WITH 100+ CHECKOUT
- Michael van Gerwen: 12 (10.0% legs won with 100+ checkout)
100+ Checkouts: 170, 150, 142, 125, 114, 112x2, 106, 106, 105, 104, 101
- Michael Smith: 11 (13.41%)
100+ Checkouts: 148, 140, 137, 130, 122x2, 121x2, 115, 111, 110
- Nathan Aspinall: 10 (12.82%)
100+ Checkouts: 143, 140, 136, 130, 116, 112, 110, 108, 100x2
- Chris Dobey: 9 (13.63%)
100+ Checkouts: 170, 160, 148, 137, 121, 114, 112, 103, 100
- Peter Wright: 9 (16.98%)
100+ Checkouts: 156, 133, 130, 125, 122, 121x2, 120, 116
- Gerwyn Price: 7 (6.54%)
100+ Checkouts: 156, 138, 116, 110, 106, 100x2
- Dimitri Van den Bergh: 6 (8.82%)
100+ Checkouts: 140, 127x2, 126, 121x2
- Jonny Clayton: 6 (5.60%)
100+ Checkouts: 142, 120x2, 116x2, 112
