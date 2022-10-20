Paul Nicholson reflects on his playing return at the MODUS Super Series and which Champions Week finalists he believes will end up on the PDC Tour next season via Q School.

The Asset made his competitive return to darts after a two-year absence during week 12 of the tournament, which is based in Portsmouth, and while he was unable to qualify for Champions Week, there were plenty of positives for him to reflect upon... Older and wiser At the age of 43, I can look at the experience a lot more philosophically. When you first come into the pro game, all you think about is how you played and whether you won or lost. But despite my defeats, I really enjoyed being in the practice room with my fellow players. I realise now how much I missed that, and I was lucky to be around those I got on well with like Wes Newton, Tony O’Shea, Andy Jenkins and Richie Howson. The group was perfect for me. The actual playing aspect of being on a stage in front of the cameras didn’t faze me at all. I felt more comfortable doing that than ever before – and I think that was down to all the commentary and media work I’ve done over many years. It’s so normal for me now. Technically I didn’t feel 100% and that let me down and maybe I’m at the point when I need to flip things around equipment wise and find something else that works for me. I also found playing eight matches in a couple of days – having played none in two years – very tough! I felt anxiety ahead of my second match with Richie Howson which worried me a lot. I was still just about in the mix to qualify at that point but I was almost relieved by the time my eighth match came along against Andy Jenkins, and I was already out, because it meant I could relax and enjoy it. When I beat Tony O’Shea on the Thursday I felt so relieved at getting a victory because I thought ‘at least I’m not going to be that person who doesn’t get any’!

Paul Nicholson wins his first game at the Super Series as he gets the better f Tony O'Shea 4-2



Next Richie Howson 🆚 Andy Jenkins



📺 @tv_sporty

🖥 https://t.co/1ENYtHwWnj pic.twitter.com/2xmhS14WoM — MODUS Super Series (@MSSdarts) October 13, 2022

I narrowly missed the chance to hit a 170 checkout on the same night which was frustrating – I’d have loved a highlight piece like that. I was disappointed not to have hit any 180s on Thursday, so I couldn’t wipe the smile off my face for two visits after I got my first on the Friday. It’s amazing how easy they used to be – but at least it made me feel I can still do it! There was a bit more pressure because of how well Chris Mason played – he was fabulous and went on to win the whole week! But apart from that the only pressure I felt was internally. And if I’m going to make a decent comeback in the future then I’ll need to channel that better. Where were the Trolls? I switched myself off from social media during the competition and didn’t reinstall the Twitter app until the Sunday night. I was a bit nervous about it because I obviously hadn’t done brilliantly and trolls might jump to a negative standpoint. I thought people would be queuing up to tell me how rubbish I’d played and that I was finished. But I didn’t see anything like that! It was really refreshing and maybe I’m more accepted for who I am now than I thought! Many thanks to all my followers and all the other darts fans who tuned in for giving me support and the encouraging words. Mase the Ace Many wouldn’t have seen Chris Mason’s brilliant week coming but he still plays at a very good level in local competitions and he even played in a few in Portsmouth while he was working as a commentator for the Super Series recently. He left no stone unturned in his preparations but even he will admit he didn't expect to win the week! I wouldn’t be surprised if ‘nostalgia week’ ended up being the most viewed in the history of the Modus Super Series. I don't think he'll go to Q School, even if he wins this title. I think he's going to be happy doing this every few weeks or so and he'll enjoy being part of the World Seniors Tour. He enjoys his media work so much and has a great balance of work, playing and personal life.

Fairytales in sports!!



Chris Mason is the Week 12 Champion and will be going to Champions Week!! pic.twitter.com/ikM3PNCZdd — MODUS Super Series (@MSSdarts) October 16, 2022

Champions Week It’s taking place this week, with 12 players divided into three groups, with six qualifying for two finals groups. The top two in each will progress into the semi-finals and the overall winner walks away with £20,000. There’s 11 weekly winners in there and Josh Payne, who reached two finals but got promoted because Scott Williams has opted to go to the Pro Tour this week in a bid to stay in the world’s top 64. Scott already has a Tour Card for next year having won the Challenge Tour but if he stays in the top 64, he keeps all his ranking points. He would have been once of the favourites to win the Super Series title but in his absence I really think Graham Hall can get the title. I’ve said it from the beginning as well – his consistency levels have been sensational and his bottle is unbelievable. He’s a classy dart player and I’d be shocked if he doesn’t end up with a PDC Tour Card next year. Q School threats Just like Scott Williams, Robert Owen already has a PDC Tour Card guaranteed next year thanks to his Challenge Tour exploits but of the other finalists, I’d say Graham has the best chance of winning one at Q School. As I’ve already mentioned, I don’t think Chris Mason will attempt it despite how well he’s played at the Super Series but the other 10 will probably give it a shot. Conan Whitehead has been on the PDC Tour before so will fancy his chances – as will Lee Evans and Josh Payne, who won two Pro Tour titles earlier in his career. Gavin Carlin, Peter Jacques and Ciaran Teehan have also previously held PDC Tour Cards, but Darryl Pilgrim and Graham Usher haven’t. Nevertheless, they will be a big threat to win their first. Although Chas Barstow has never had a Tour Card, you may remember him qualifying for the World Championship last year thanks to how well he did in Pro Tour events that he managed to play in via the back door. I wouldn’t be surprised to see at least half of these guys on the PDC Tour next season. Obviously that will be a big advert for the Super Series but at the same time, we’ll be losing a lot of talent! Rise of the Super Series When it all started as the ‘Live League’ in lockdown, it was all about finding players who wanted to play in it and had the right technology and equipment to participate from home. It was quite a small pool of players. Now, the demand is so high. The tournament gives players a purpose-built venue in Portsmouth where they just have to turn up and play. This project has been fantastic for all those dart players who don’t have a ‘home’ like the PDC or WDF. Since it moved to Portsmouth, the awareness of the venue and tournaments have sky-rocketed, and the pool of players it attracts from different backgrounds is vast; seniors, overseas, WDF players, those who lost their PDC Tour Cards and many others. It’s a brilliant product for the ‘semi pro’ game and the total prize money this year will end up being £1,000,000! People behind the scenes deserve huge credit for this. They’ve given people the financial security to develop as players and potentially progress to the pro ranks. The Super Series is always looking at ways to improve itself and it will continue to go from strength to strength. There will be more women involved in the future and more from overseas, which will be extremely exciting for the world of darts.

INTRODUCING - The MODUS Super Series