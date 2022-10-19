Competing in his first televised event in 12 years, Mason became the final player to book his place in the first ever Champions Week line-up with a fine 4-3 victory over Tony O'Shea on Saturday night with an average of 88.

'The Ace' was one of the six best players from the first five days of action earlier in the week - dazzling the viewers with a sparkling 103.66 against John Walton as well as completing a 10-darter on the bullseye in a clash with Wes Newton.

His performances subsequently saw him end up in a group with O'Shea and Richie Howson which he topped before defeating Gary Robson 4-3 in the semi-finals.

Mason once again came up against O'Shea, who had beaten Mark Dudbridge in the other semi-final, and prevailed in a last-leg decider to take his place in the Champions Week line-up alongside 11 other weekly winners.

The 12 finalists have been split into three groups and Mason will return to the oche in Group B, which takes place on Thursday and Friday.

The 52-year-old has also signed up for the 2023 World Seniors Darts Championship from February 9-12 at the Circus Tavern - but on this evidence could he possibly end up at PDC Q School?!

Defending champion Robert Thornton, Phil Taylor, Martin Adams, Trina Gulliver, Neil Duff, Kevin Painter, David Cameron, John Part, O'Shea are also currently in the 24-player field.

Fellow commentator and pundit Paul Nicholson, who also took part in the Super Series last week, wrote in his next Sporting Life column: "Chris still plays at a very good level and took part in some local competitions in Portsmouth while he was working as a commentator for the Super Series. He left no stone unturned in his preparations but even he will admit he didn't expect to win the week!

"I don't think he'll go to Q School, even if he wins this title. I think he's going to be happy doing this every few weeks or so and he'll enjoy being part of the World Seniors Tour. He enjoys his media work so much and has a great balance of work, playing and personal life."

The Asset will reflect more about his own playing return in the coming days.