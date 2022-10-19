Sporting Life
Chris Mason qualified for Champions Week
Chris Mason qualified for Champions Week

Darts latest: Commentator Chris Mason rolling back the years at the MODUS Super Series

By Sporting Life
16:31 · WED October 19, 2022

Chris Mason is bidding to complete his fairytale from commentator to champion in the MODUS Super Series this week.

Competing in his first televised event in 12 years, Mason became the final player to book his place in the first ever Champions Week line-up with a fine 4-3 victory over Tony O'Shea on Saturday night with an average of 88.

'The Ace' was one of the six best players from the first five days of action earlier in the week - dazzling the viewers with a sparkling 103.66 against John Walton as well as completing a 10-darter on the bullseye in a clash with Wes Newton.

His performances subsequently saw him end up in a group with O'Shea and Richie Howson which he topped before defeating Gary Robson 4-3 in the semi-finals.

Mason once again came up against O'Shea, who had beaten Mark Dudbridge in the other semi-final, and prevailed in a last-leg decider to take his place in the Champions Week line-up alongside 11 other weekly winners.

The 12 finalists have been split into three groups and Mason will return to the oche in Group B, which takes place on Thursday and Friday.

The 52-year-old has also signed up for the 2023 World Seniors Darts Championship from February 9-12 at the Circus Tavern - but on this evidence could he possibly end up at PDC Q School?!

Defending champion Robert Thornton, Phil Taylor, Martin Adams, Trina Gulliver, Neil Duff, Kevin Painter, David Cameron, John Part, O'Shea are also currently in the 24-player field.

Fellow commentator and pundit Paul Nicholson, who also took part in the Super Series last week, wrote in his next Sporting Life column: "Chris still plays at a very good level and took part in some local competitions in Portsmouth while he was working as a commentator for the Super Series. He left no stone unturned in his preparations but even he will admit he didn't expect to win the week!

"I don't think he'll go to Q School, even if he wins this title. I think he's going to be happy doing this every few weeks or so and he'll enjoy being part of the World Seniors Tour. He enjoys his media work so much and has a great balance of work, playing and personal life."

The Asset will reflect more about his own playing return in the coming days.

Mason joins Robert Owen, Chas Barstow, Graham Hall, Darryl Pilgrim, Lee Evans, Ciaran Teehan, Graham Usher, Conan Whitehead, Josh Payne, Gavin Carlin and Peter Jacques at the purpose-built venue in Portsmouth between Monday 17-Saturday 22 October, with the champion picking up a cheque for £20,000.

All matches will be broadcast LIVE through the week on Sporty Stuff TV (SKY 437, Freesat 250, Freeview 264) and online at sportystuff.tv.

Here is more about the 12 finalists:

GROUP A

  • Chas Barstow: Chas, who was born in Winchester, competed in this year’s PDC World Darts Championship, where he was knocked out by Michael van Gerwen in the second round. He also reached the third round of the UK Open in 2021.
  • Graham Hall: Graham hails from Stratford Upon Avon and is nicknamed ‘G-Man’.
  • Graham Usher: Graham hails from Scarborough and previously won the BDO/WDF-ranked Lincolnshire Open in 2019.
  • Lee Evans: Lee was born in Swindon and started playing darts aged 16. Lee has made five UK Open appearances and won a PDC Challenge Tour title in 2017.
  • Robert Owen: Robert goes by the nickname ‘Stack Attack’ and was born in Ogmore Valley, Wales. Robert won a PDC Challenge Tour event this year, while he also reached the semi-finals of the UK Open in 2018.
  • Conan Whitehead: A bricklayer by trade, Conan was born in Dartford, Kent but now lives in Gillingham. ‘The Barbarian’ has been playing since 2007, with his best career performance seeing him reach the last 64 of the UK Open in 2013.

GROUP B

  • Chris Mason: Born in Bristol, Chris enjoyed a successful darts career in the 1990s and 2000s, winning the English and Scottish Opens as well as the Irish Masters, while also reaching the semi-finals of the World Matchplay and quarter-finals of the PDC World Darts Championship, World Grand Prix and UK Open. In more recent years, Chris had swapped his darts to focus on commentating duties.
  • Darryl Pilgrim: Nicknamed ‘Glad All Over’, Darryl featured in the UK Open in both 2017 and 2018.
  • Ciaran Teehan: Nicknamed ‘The High Tower’, Ciaran is an Irish darts player from Cork. Ciaran qualified for the 2021 PDC World Darts Championship, losing out in the last 64, while also participating in the 2021 UK Open.
  • Numbers 2/3 of Group A

GROUP C

  • Josh Payne: Based in Gravesend, ‘The Maximum’ is a former PDC Tour card holder after claiming a top-two finish on the PDC Youth Tour in 2015. Josh has reached the last 64 of the PDC World Darts Championship on three occasions, while making the quarter-finals of the UK Open in 2019.
  • Gavin Carlin: From Derry, Northern Ireland, Gavin has competed in various PDC events. Nicknamed ‘The Cannon’, Gavin won his PDC Tour card at Q-School in 2019, before losing it earlier this year.
  • Peter Jacques: Hailing from Huddersfield, Peter is a postman for the Royal Mail when not playing darts. ‘The Terrier’ has previously reached the last 16 of the UK Open and Players Championship Finals, while winning two PDC Challenge Tour titles.
  • Numbers 4/5/6 of Group A

