Charles Tootens, 43, claims he is confused with the Premier League star at least twice a day despite the fact he's swapped glasses for contact lenses.

He said: "At first it wasn't too bad. A few people started to call me James but now it's gone past a joke. People just don't stop going on."

Charles, known to colleagues and customers as ‘Chuck’, works at a Jewson branch in Nottingham has ditched his glasses in favour of contact lenses in a bid to avoid comparisons with his 38-year-old darts doppelganger.

He added: "I just don't see it myself. I've seen the bloke on telly and he seems to be quite miserable. I'm nothing like that. I'm quite a happy guy and I'm definitely not as big as him.

"I wouldn't mind - but I don't even like darts."

The comparisons increased after Jewson sponsored the player, who is known as The Machine to millions of Sky Sports' viewers.

Watch the full interview here and see for yourself.