Grand Slam of Darts 2023: Finals day predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

Luke Humphries (1/4) vs James Wade (11/4)

TOURNAMENT STATS (2023 season stats in brackets. Checkout % is stage events only)

Average: 103.28 – 93.60 (98.37 – 94.71)

180’s Per Leg: 0.44 – 0.15 (0.33 – 0.21)

Checkout %: 47.13% - 51.28% (41.59% - 42.89%)

100+ Checkout Per Leg Won: 9.76% - 12.50% (10.62% - 13.62%)

Match Treble %: 60% - 20% (26.75% - 19.01%)

Five matches played in this years Grand Slam of Darts for Luke Humphries and it’s five wins, five hundred plus averages and two defeats of the in-form Gary Anderson.

His second victory over the ‘Flying Scotsman’, 16-14 in the Quarter-Final was particularly impressive as he was hit with a barrage of high scoring and big finishes from his opponent, he even trailed 14-13 but he showed just what a player he’s developed in to over the past couple of years by believing in himself and rattling off three successive legs to emerge triumphant.

His opponent James Wade was a tad fortunate to emerge victorious in his last leg win of Josh Rock in the Quarter-Final, surviving multiple match darts before nailing a difficult Double 3 for a break of throw and the match in the 31st and final leg. You’ll really struggle to name a better finisher when under immense pressure on the outer ring than ‘The Machine’

Take nothing away from the victory of Wade as he actually led for much of the match despite being outscored for the majority of it by his young Northern Irish opponent. That’s nothing new for him however, he’s won 19 of his matches in 2023 with the lower average or to put it another way just over 20% of his victories this year. During this event alone he’s averaged less than his opponent in four of his five matches yet has still picked up victories against Chris Dobey and Michael Smith too. You’d expect a similar scenario will beckon here as ‘Cool Hand’ has a scoring average of 111.78 compared to the 100.03 of Wade.

What he lacks in scoring however, Wade more than makes up for it with his finishing. Overall, for the event his doubles percentage is 51.28%. He particularly likes to go the 20’s route and his go to doubles have been very much on point this week. On Double 20 he’s 51.6%, if that fails he’s 54.5% on Double 10 and if he needs to rescue the situation on Double 5, he can do that too, as he’s 57.1% on that particular segment.

He's particularly good on combination finishes too. If you look at his record on checkouts between 61-110 during the event, he’s completed 13 of 26 possible attempts, exactly 50%. No wonder he’s won 40 of the 44 legs in which he’s had a dart at the double in the event, which is the best of the remaining four and slightly better than that of Humphries who’s won 41 of the 47 in legs which he’s been afforded the opportunity at the double.

Luke will need no reminder of just how much of a threat James is here. The pair met just three weeks ago in the Quarter Final of the European Championship, and it was Wade who won 10-6 with the higher average of the two as he hit 62.50% (10/16) of his doubles. This is one of only four defeats Humphries has suffered since the start of October, the others being losses against Gerwyn Price, Peter Wright and Raymond Van Barneveld.

That defeat to Wade came on the back of five straight victories for ‘Cool Hand’ against him, three of which have been in this calendar and the most recent to this was a 6-0 whitewash as Luke averaged 111.33, twenty points higher than James.

There have also been two other significant clashes on TV. The first was back in 2021, the UK Open final, a match ‘The Machine’ won 11-5 and a first round Matchplay clash in the same year, this time Luke got his revenge with a 10-3 trouncing.

So, is it the power scoring Luke Humphries who prevails here? Or is it the battle-hardened, finishing extraordinaire and three-time runner-up James Wade? I have to favour the Humphries on the back of his major success in the World Grand Prix recently. He looks supremely confident, capable of switching it on when he needs to. Even Wade admitted he was fortunate but took his chances in the Quarters. There is a big disparity in their maximum prowess, Humphries has hit 29 of them in 66 legs and Wade 11 in 71. This could be pivotal in deciding the outcome, I think he’ll buy himself more opportunities throughout and whilst I expect James Wade to do James Wade things during the match, I believe these additional opportunities will be enough, especially when it comes to the latter stages of the match.

Score Prediction: 16-11