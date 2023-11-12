Grand Slam of Darts 2023: Day two predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The group phase continues across two session on Sunday with yesterday winners facing off against each other to get one foot in the next round and the losers face each other to try and keep their hopes alive.

Gian Van Veen (2/7) vs Nathan Rafferty (5/2)

Three Dart Average (2023): 96.51 -89.81

96.51 -89.81 180’s per leg (2023): 0.31 – 0.17

0.31 – 0.17 Checkout % (Stage Events 2023): 41.95% - 42.86%

41.95% - 42.86% 100+ checkout per leg won (2023): 11.08% - 10.31%

11.08% - 10.31% Match Treble % (Win, Most 180’s & high checkout): 25.58% - 5.97%

Van Veen was a Semi-Finalist recently in the European Championship and he really has been playing to high standard in 2023, as his seasonal average of 96.46 suggests. He will be gutted however to have thrown away a 4-0 lead against Ryan Searle as he suffered a 5-4 reverse. In fact, the previous ten occasions on tour he’d led 4-0 in 2023, he’d won.

Rafferty’s average in his opener was a very respectable at 95.68 but he was powerless against Gerwyn Price who blew him away 5-1 on Saturday afternoon.

His qualification for this event was arguably a surprise, winning four matches including a victory over Ross Smith in the final round after he had lost 30 of his previous 40 matches, dating back to March.

His average in his opener was a much more scoring average as he only has three darts at the double against ‘The Iceman’ whereas Van Veen missed 11 darts at the double, including six match darts to kick off his Grand Slam campaign with a victory.

The Dutchman has been the much superior player throughout this current campaign and this year’s rising star should not make the same mistake here. I expect him to have too much in this one and bounce back.

Score Prediction: 5-1

Brendan Dolan (4/9) vs Haruki Muramatsu (13/8)

Three Dart Average (2023): 92.60 – 87.30

92.60 – 87.30 180’s per leg (2023): 0.16 – 0.08

0.16 – 0.08 Checkout % (Stage Events 2023): 39.78% - N/A

39.78% - N/A 100+ checkout per leg won (2023): 9.70% - 8.44%

9.70% - 8.44% Match Treble % (Win, Most 180’s & high checkout): 14.17% - N/A

Group F was probably the least exciting group in the competition when the draw was made and was the only group yesterday where the overall average was less than 90.

Dolan lost 5-3 to Andrew Gilding with an 85.32 average, which was the lowest of the quartet. He was always chasing having trailed 4-1 at one point. He battled back to 4-3 but could do no more. Muramatsu on the other hand recorded the highest average of the four with 90.41 as he lost by the same scoreline to Danny Noppert, despite averaging four points higher.

The Japanese arrow-smith will likely feel gutted with that defeat having led 2-1 with an early break and having darts at he double to win six of the eight legs played. That could be the difference here as that was Dolan’s strength yesterday, as he hit three of his four attempts at the double.

I certainly wouldn’t be backing Dolan at relatively short odds. I think this could go all the way to a decider.

Score Prediction: 5-4

Chris Dobey (4/11) vs Berry Van Peer (2/1)

Three Dart Average (2023): 96.12 – 89.55

96.12 – 89.55 180’s per leg (2023): 0.31 – 0.18

0.31 – 0.18 Checkout % (Stage Events 2023): 38.99% - N/A

38.99% - N/A 100+ checkout per leg won (2023): 12.65% - 11.90%

12.65% - 11.90% Match Treble % (Win, Most 180’s & high checkout): 23.81% - N/A

Two players who know a victory is a must after they both suffered 5-2 defeats in their opening encounters.

Dobey averaged just 85.81 in his loss to Josh Rock yesterday and his social media post afterwards suggests he was bitterly disappointed, he just couldn’t get going. It certainly fell way below the level we’ve become accustomed to from The Masters champion.

Van Peer is here as the top player in 2023 on the Challenge Tour Order of Merit. The former PDC World Youth Runner-Up lost 5-2 to Jonny Clayton in his first group game but he did have darts at the double in six of these legs.

Van Peer averaged 92.89, some 2 points higher than ‘The Ferret’ in that match and these two met as recently as September when he ran out a comfortable 6-2 winner. He starts the underdog according to the betting market but he’s capable causing a shock here.

Score Prediction: 4-5

Danny Noppert (1/2) vs Andrew Gilding (6/4)

Three Dart Average (2023): 94.43 – 93.66

94.43 – 93.66 180’s per leg (2023): 0.25 – 0.18

0.25 – 0.18 Checkout % (Stage Events 2023): 41.03% - 38.85%

41.03% - 38.85% 100+ checkout per leg won (2023): 11.48% - 38.85%

11.48% - 38.85% Match Treble % (Win, Most 180’s & high checkout): 22.56% - 16.79%

The Group F table toppers and last two UK Open champions meet in their second group phase match after both secured hard fought 5-3 victories in their openers. I’m not sure either player will be overly happy with their performance.

These two met just two weeks ago at the European Championships and it was Noppert it came out on top 6-0, making it three successive victories against ‘Goldfinger’.

Gilding has only won five of his last ten matches whereas Noppert has won twelve of his last fifteen, including handing out three whitewashes. I think he’s in slightly the better form and he did something similar last year, he defeated the Asian representative, Christian Perez 5-4 before upping his performance to nigh on a 100 average in a 5-2 win over Simon Whitlock. I think he does something similar here.

Score Prediction: 5-2

Gerwyn Price (4/11) vs Ryan Searle (2/1)

Three Dart Average (2023): 98.77 – 95.14

98.77 – 95.14 180’s per leg (2023): 0.33 – 0.26

0.33 – 0.26 Checkout % (Stage Events 2023): 41.20% - 34.74%

41.20% - 34.74% 100+ checkout per leg won (2023): 12.83% - 11.88%

12.83% - 11.88% Match Treble % (Win, Most 180’s & high checkout): 38.46% - 24.07%

Two victorious players but you have to ask how Ryan Searle got his victory? He somehow defeated Gian Van Veen 5-4 having trailed 4-0 and surviving multiple match darts. A win’s a win as they say and he has bit of a free hit here in effect in a game he starts the outsider.

He doesn’t have a good record against Price, in fact he’s trailing 6-2 but they haven’t met for approaching two years with their last meeting coming in The Masters in January 2022, a match ‘The Iceman’ won 10-8.

Price comfortably won 5-1 against Nathan Rafferty on Saturday afternoon, averaging 95 and looking OK. We know he has much more than this in his locker as 71 ton plus averages this season suggest. He’s won three of the last five of the Grand Slam of Darts tournaments so we know it’s an event he loves. I can’t see anything other than a win for the Welshman here. He looked the much better of the two yesterday and his seasonal data suggests that too.

In six of his last eight matches, Price has had a high checkout of 130 or more and Searle has checked out 100+ too in his last six matches. That’s the angle I’m taking here.

Scoreline Prediction: 5-2

Ricardo Pietreczko (1/3) vs Beau Greaves (9/4)

Three Dart Average (2023): 93.96 – 85.58

93.96 – 85.58 180’s per leg (2023): 0.20 – 0.24

0.20 – 0.24 Checkout % (Stage Events 2023): 43.01% - N/A

43.01% - N/A 100+ checkout per leg won (2023): 14.09% - 8.58%

14.09% - 8.58% Match Treble % (Win, Most 180’s & high checkout): 17.09% - N/A

Beau can hold her head very high this morning and take a lot from her 5-4 defeat to Nathan Aspinall, smashing in five 180’s too. ‘Pikachu’ also succumbed to a last leg decider shoot out to Damon Heta. Both players had the darts in the decider, Greaves was hit by a 15 darter from ‘The Asp’ but Ricardo has seven visits to the board and still didn’t get a dart at the double. That will no doubt hurt him.

Both will be desperate for victory here and the whilst the German has received plenty of home support this year in the European events, he’ll surely have the crowd against him. That could be all important especially if this game is nip and tuck and Beau can get a foot-hold early. If that does happen, I can see the Womens World Matchplay champion edging it.

Score Prediction: 4-5

Nathan Aspinall (8/11) vs Damon Heta (Evs)

Three Dart Average (2023): 95.94 – 94.55

95.94 – 94.55 180’s per leg (2023): 0.31 – 0.28

0.31 – 0.28 Checkout % (Stage Events 2023): 37.67% - 38.66%

37.67% - 38.66% 100+ checkout per leg won (2023): 11.40% - 13.24%

11.40% - 13.24% Match Treble % (Win, Most 180’s & high checkout): 20.00% - 24.53%

Both these were victorious in last leg shoot out and the relief of Aspinall was clear after he defeated Beau Greaves. One break of throw was enough following four holds of throw, where he averaged 111.33 with the darts and looked very assured.

Heta also threw second against Ricardo Pietreczko and like Aspinall broke throw in the last leg to prevail. It wasn’t as spectacular with his German opponent not producing much in the ninth and deciding leg, allowing Heta to secure victory with a 19 darter.

What was noticeable was Heta was much better on Treble 19 than Treble 20 yesterday, hitting that particular segment on 26 occasions (70% accuracy), compared to the 20 times on the 60 bed (31%). There’s not much between these two on the 180 count over the course of the season with Aspinall having a 0.31 per leg proficiency to the 0.28 per leg of Heta. If the Aussie continues to go down the Treble 19 route, then odds against of Aspinall to hit the most 180’s looks too big.

Score Prediction: 5-3

Jonny Clayton (4/5) vs Josh Rock (10/11)

Three Dart Average (2023): 96.17 – 96.26

96.17 – 96.26 180’s per leg (2023): 0.21 – 0.27

0.21 – 0.27 Checkout % (Stage Events 2023): 42.69% - 38.60%

42.69% - 38.60% 100+ checkout per leg won (2023): 15.88% - 12.54%

15.88% - 12.54% Match Treble % (Win, Most 180’s & high checkout): 15.92% - 23.70%

Both these players won their opening encounter with relative ease and will be hoping to follow up here. Rock defeated Dobey in a tough opener but probably wasn’t pushed as expected. He had seven darts at the double to lead 4-0 which handed his opponent some impetus but he managed to close the game out 5-2 which I’m sure he’d haven taken that before the game started.

Clayton also won by the same margin against Berry Van Peer but in comparison he was slow away. He found himself trailing 2-0 before winning five successive legs to win with a fair bit in hand. Neither player was at their best however with both averaging in the low 90’s.

The head-to-head favours ‘The Ferret’ 4-2 including the three big wins, 2 finals and a World Championship thriller the end of last year. Form wise however Rock is in the better form. He’s only lost 7 of his last 25 matches, whereas Clayton has only won 7 of his last 17. I think the youngster can edge this one.

Score Prediction: 3-5