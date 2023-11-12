Grand Slam of Darts 2023: Day two predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

It’s day two of the 2023 Grand Slam of Darts on Sunday so check out Carl Fletcher’s match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.
The group phase continues across two session on Sunday with yesterday winners facing off against each other to get one foot in the next round and the losers face each other to try and keep their hopes alive.
Here’s our match-by-match guide to all the action…
2pts James Wade (-2.5 legs) to win at 6/5 (bet365)
2pts Dave Chisnall to beat Peter Wright at 10/11 (William Hill)
1pt Stephen Bunting (-2.5 leg) to win at 6/4 (bet365)
1pt Gerwyn Price vs Ryan Searle Highest Match Checkout Over 120.5 at 6/4 (Sky Bet)
1pt Nathan Aspinall to hit the most 180’s vs Damon Heta at 5/4 (Sky Bet)
Van Veen was a Semi-Finalist recently in the European Championship and he really has been playing to high standard in 2023, as his seasonal average of 96.46 suggests. He will be gutted however to have thrown away a 4-0 lead against Ryan Searle as he suffered a 5-4 reverse. In fact, the previous ten occasions on tour he’d led 4-0 in 2023, he’d won.
Rafferty’s average in his opener was a very respectable at 95.68 but he was powerless against Gerwyn Price who blew him away 5-1 on Saturday afternoon.
His qualification for this event was arguably a surprise, winning four matches including a victory over Ross Smith in the final round after he had lost 30 of his previous 40 matches, dating back to March.
His average in his opener was a much more scoring average as he only has three darts at the double against ‘The Iceman’ whereas Van Veen missed 11 darts at the double, including six match darts to kick off his Grand Slam campaign with a victory.
The Dutchman has been the much superior player throughout this current campaign and this year’s rising star should not make the same mistake here. I expect him to have too much in this one and bounce back.
Score Prediction: 5-1
Group F was probably the least exciting group in the competition when the draw was made and was the only group yesterday where the overall average was less than 90.
Dolan lost 5-3 to Andrew Gilding with an 85.32 average, which was the lowest of the quartet. He was always chasing having trailed 4-1 at one point. He battled back to 4-3 but could do no more. Muramatsu on the other hand recorded the highest average of the four with 90.41 as he lost by the same scoreline to Danny Noppert, despite averaging four points higher.
The Japanese arrow-smith will likely feel gutted with that defeat having led 2-1 with an early break and having darts at he double to win six of the eight legs played. That could be the difference here as that was Dolan’s strength yesterday, as he hit three of his four attempts at the double.
I certainly wouldn’t be backing Dolan at relatively short odds. I think this could go all the way to a decider.
Score Prediction: 5-4
Two players who know a victory is a must after they both suffered 5-2 defeats in their opening encounters.
Dobey averaged just 85.81 in his loss to Josh Rock yesterday and his social media post afterwards suggests he was bitterly disappointed, he just couldn’t get going. It certainly fell way below the level we’ve become accustomed to from The Masters champion.
Van Peer is here as the top player in 2023 on the Challenge Tour Order of Merit. The former PDC World Youth Runner-Up lost 5-2 to Jonny Clayton in his first group game but he did have darts at the double in six of these legs.
Van Peer averaged 92.89, some 2 points higher than ‘The Ferret’ in that match and these two met as recently as September when he ran out a comfortable 6-2 winner. He starts the underdog according to the betting market but he’s capable causing a shock here.
Score Prediction: 4-5
The Group F table toppers and last two UK Open champions meet in their second group phase match after both secured hard fought 5-3 victories in their openers. I’m not sure either player will be overly happy with their performance.
These two met just two weeks ago at the European Championships and it was Noppert it came out on top 6-0, making it three successive victories against ‘Goldfinger’.
Gilding has only won five of his last ten matches whereas Noppert has won twelve of his last fifteen, including handing out three whitewashes. I think he’s in slightly the better form and he did something similar last year, he defeated the Asian representative, Christian Perez 5-4 before upping his performance to nigh on a 100 average in a 5-2 win over Simon Whitlock. I think he does something similar here.
Score Prediction: 5-2
Two victorious players but you have to ask how Ryan Searle got his victory? He somehow defeated Gian Van Veen 5-4 having trailed 4-0 and surviving multiple match darts. A win’s a win as they say and he has bit of a free hit here in effect in a game he starts the outsider.
He doesn’t have a good record against Price, in fact he’s trailing 6-2 but they haven’t met for approaching two years with their last meeting coming in The Masters in January 2022, a match ‘The Iceman’ won 10-8.
Price comfortably won 5-1 against Nathan Rafferty on Saturday afternoon, averaging 95 and looking OK. We know he has much more than this in his locker as 71 ton plus averages this season suggest. He’s won three of the last five of the Grand Slam of Darts tournaments so we know it’s an event he loves. I can’t see anything other than a win for the Welshman here. He looked the much better of the two yesterday and his seasonal data suggests that too.
In six of his last eight matches, Price has had a high checkout of 130 or more and Searle has checked out 100+ too in his last six matches. That’s the angle I’m taking here.
Scoreline Prediction: 5-2
Beau can hold her head very high this morning and take a lot from her 5-4 defeat to Nathan Aspinall, smashing in five 180’s too. ‘Pikachu’ also succumbed to a last leg decider shoot out to Damon Heta. Both players had the darts in the decider, Greaves was hit by a 15 darter from ‘The Asp’ but Ricardo has seven visits to the board and still didn’t get a dart at the double. That will no doubt hurt him.
Both will be desperate for victory here and the whilst the German has received plenty of home support this year in the European events, he’ll surely have the crowd against him. That could be all important especially if this game is nip and tuck and Beau can get a foot-hold early. If that does happen, I can see the Womens World Matchplay champion edging it.
Score Prediction: 4-5
Both these were victorious in last leg shoot out and the relief of Aspinall was clear after he defeated Beau Greaves. One break of throw was enough following four holds of throw, where he averaged 111.33 with the darts and looked very assured.
Heta also threw second against Ricardo Pietreczko and like Aspinall broke throw in the last leg to prevail. It wasn’t as spectacular with his German opponent not producing much in the ninth and deciding leg, allowing Heta to secure victory with a 19 darter.
What was noticeable was Heta was much better on Treble 19 than Treble 20 yesterday, hitting that particular segment on 26 occasions (70% accuracy), compared to the 20 times on the 60 bed (31%). There’s not much between these two on the 180 count over the course of the season with Aspinall having a 0.31 per leg proficiency to the 0.28 per leg of Heta. If the Aussie continues to go down the Treble 19 route, then odds against of Aspinall to hit the most 180’s looks too big.
Score Prediction: 5-3
Both these players won their opening encounter with relative ease and will be hoping to follow up here. Rock defeated Dobey in a tough opener but probably wasn’t pushed as expected. He had seven darts at the double to lead 4-0 which handed his opponent some impetus but he managed to close the game out 5-2 which I’m sure he’d haven taken that before the game started.
Clayton also won by the same margin against Berry Van Peer but in comparison he was slow away. He found himself trailing 2-0 before winning five successive legs to win with a fair bit in hand. Neither player was at their best however with both averaging in the low 90’s.
The head-to-head favours ‘The Ferret’ 4-2 including the three big wins, 2 finals and a World Championship thriller the end of last year. Form wise however Rock is in the better form. He’s only lost 7 of his last 25 matches, whereas Clayton has only won 7 of his last 17. I think the youngster can edge this one.
Score Prediction: 3-5
Dirk has been suffering with a shoulder injury for a few weeks and it is certainly hampering him. He pushed Gary Anderson to a last leg decider yesterday but didn’t look 100% himself, he averaged just 85.63 and during that game despite him leading throughout you just didn’t fancy him to see it through.
That defeat makes it five successive losses for Van Duijvenbode and he’s not averaged higher than 92 in any of his last seven matches.
Lennon, who came through the qualifier is in decent form however, he’s won five of his eight matches in November and his defeats were against ‘Chizzy’, Maik Kuivenhoven and Luke Humphries with the latter two averaging 100+.
Dirk has a very strong head-to-head record against his Irish opponent with an 8-2 lead but is now the right time for Lennon to face him? Steve averaged just over 10 points higher of the two yesterday and is a steady thrower. I’m going for him to do so and inflict a sixth straight defeat for the Dutchman.
Score Prediction: 4-5
It was almost a perfect James Wade performance yesterday, not at his best, looking in trouble then looking like the winner, before Krzystzof Ratajski produced an 11 darter against the throw in the decider. His average was 96.46 however and if he replicates that here I can’t see him being run close by the PDC World Youth 2022 runner-up who was emphatically beaten by World Champion, Michael Smith.
Girvan battled well in that game to get two legs on the board but ‘Bully Boy’ had darts at the double to win all seven legs and his 84.00 average will need improving.
‘The Machine’ has a terrific record at getting through the group and knowing he faces Michael Smith in the final group game he must go for a convincing win here. I think he might just better the margin Smith defeated Girvan by yesterday.
Score Prediction: 5-1
When Peter Wright won the European Championships everyone was suggesting he looked the best he had for a while and he was back.
Since then it’s played three, lost three and his 81.00 average in his 5-1 loss to American, Stowe Buntz was the lowest of all players in their openers. ‘Snakebite’ exited at the group stage last year and the last thing he wants after his heavy loss yesterday is Chisnall, then a resurgent Stephen Bunting to follow.
‘Chizzy’ may have lost yesterday to his good St Helens pal Stephen Bunting but it was arguably the best game of the first phase of matches and he did actually have a match dart at tops in the decider before Bunting sealed the victory.
Chisnall has been in superb form all season, whereas we know Wright hasn’t. I’m sure if this had been priced up a few weeks ago, he’d have started a stronger favourite, the fact it’s a close call in the prices is quite generous for Chisnall backers and I’m one of them.
Score Prediction: 3-5
Kleermaker snatched defeat from the jaws of victory yesterday having led 4-2 against Rob Cross but failed to get a match dart in the subsequent legs. The last thing he wants right now is a match against the ‘Queen of the Palace’ who will have the Wolverhampton crowd on her side.
Sherrock may have lost heavily 5-1 to Michael Van Gerwen but didn’t play badly. Her average was excellent at 92.67 and she mustered up three maximums and hit her only attempt at the double. Michael was just too good, averaging in excess of 100 and hitting 71% of his doubles.
Fallon will see this as an opportunity to get points in the bag we know from her heroics in this event back in 2021, even after losing he opener, which was also a 5-1 loss (to Peter Wright) she can battle back as Mike De Decker and Gabriel Clemens will testify.
Score Prediction: 4-5
Bunts vs Buntz in a match of the two opening winners in Group E. ‘The Bullet’ has been in good form for numerous weeks so his close call victory over Dave Chisnall in the opener will come as no shock to many and his outright odds for this tournament have come down significantly in places. He’s upped the weight of his darts by 50% and he’s reaping the reward as ten 100+ averages since the World Grand Prix suggest, two of which were 111+.
Buntz on the other hand will be a relevant unknown to darting casuals but he himself, the CDC Continental Cup winner has been in excellent form back home in America. He showed just what he’s capable of yesterday in demolishing ‘Snakebite’ 5-1 in a colourful clash, with a 102.28 average – the highest of all participants in the opening round of matches.
The question is, does he replicate that here? If he does then this is a close call. If he doesn’t and it drops down to his CDC average of 86.92 then Bunting could win with a bit to spare. It’s a take your pick moment but Bunting’s form has been on the up considerably for several months now and I think he’ll have too much overall, especially as he was my dark horse for the title pre-event.
Score Prediction: 5-2
These two have served up some classics over time and on the back of opening round victories both will be looking to have a foot in the next round with a win here.
MVG was ruthless in defeating Fallon Sherrock 5-1 on Saturday night, averaging over 100+ and checking out with aplomb. Cross on the other hand came through a tight encounter 5-4 against Martijn Kleermaker after falling behind early.
That was Cross’s ninth victory from eleven matches in November with his two defeats coming against Dave Chisnall and Gian Van Veen so we know he’s in good form. Last night’s 100+ average was his third in his last four matches so his the ‘Green Machine’ going to ominously kick on from here?
I liked what I saw from him last night, he was my outright tip prior to the tournament and I think he’ll have just too much here.
Score Prediction: 5-3
‘Bully Boy’ began his title defence with a straightforward victory over Nathan Girvan 5-2, having darts at the double in each and every leg. Girvan deserved at least one leg however so a whitewash would have been harsh.
Amazingly that was his 17th consecutive group game win, with his last group reversal coming six years ago today against Mensur Suljovic.
Ratajski came through a last leg decider against James Wade to emerge victorious yesterday and produced an 11 dart leg just when it mattered. It was a strange game, one where he looked on course for victory, before looking the likely loser, only to produce a majestic final leg.
He’ll need to be more solid here however and two of those aforementioned seventeen victories for Smith are victories against ‘The Polish Eagle’. I’m taking Michael to extend that winning sequence here.
Score Prediction: 5-3
The final match of the second phase of group matches concludes with what in my opinion is the pick of the lot. Two players in top form, who play at a nice pace and are just used to winning in 2023.
Anderson may have been taken to a last leg decider by Dirk Van Duijvenbode in his opener but he was always the better player and deserved the victory, looking assured throughout.
Humphries also had to show some battling qualities as he found himself 2-0 down against Steve Lennon. He put together five successive legs, produced an 100+ average, which Lennon had no answer to and eventually ‘Scuba Steve’ sunk without a trace.
The odds suggest this will be a close one and I think it will definitely go eight or nine legs. It’s probably a 50/50 call but I'm siding with Humphries who has on their last two meetings after losing four of their opening five matches. I think both will prevail from the group and this match with both oozing confidence could be masterpiece of terrific tungsten.
Score Prediction: 5-3