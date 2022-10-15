The European Tour returns to Gibraltar, where Gerwyn Price is defending his title.

2022 Gibraltar Darts Trophy: Draw and results

THIRD ROUND

(1) Luke Humphries v Wesley Plaisier

(8) Ryan Searle v (9) Peter Wright

Josh Rock v (13) Jonny Clayton

(5) Rob Cross v Ryan Joyce

(2) Michael van Gerwen v (15) Jose de Sousa

(7) Nathan Aspinall v (10) Dirk van Duijvenbode

Mensur Suljovic v Gabriel Clemens

(6) Damon Heta v (11) Joe Cullen

SECOND ROUND

Seeds enter in round two

(1) Luke Humphries 6-3 Kenny Neyens

(16) Dave Chisnall 3-6 Wesley Plaisier

(8) Ryan Searle 6-3 William O'Connor

(9) Peter Wright 6-2 Craig Galliano

(4) Michael Smith 3-6 Josh Rock

(13) Jonny Clayton 6-2 Stephen Bunting

(5) Rob Cross 6-3 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

(12) Danny Noppert 5-6 Ryan Joyce

(2) Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Steve Beaton

(15) Jose de Sousa 6-3 Rowby-John Rodriguez

(7) Nathan Aspinall 6-5 Vincent van der Voort

(10) Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 Jason Lowe

(3) Gerwyn Price 4-6 Mensur Suljovic

(14) Dimitri Van den Bergh 1-6 Gabriel Clemens

(6) Damon Heta 6-4 Chris Dobey

(11) Joe Cullen 6-4 Ritchie Edhouse

Gibraltar Darts Trophy: Daily Schedule and Results

Friday October 14

First round

Afternoon session (1200 BST)

Mario Vandenbogaerde 2-6 Craig Galliano

Jim Williams 1-6 William O'Connor

Jason Lowe 6-2 Manuel Vilerio

Sean Negrette 1-6 Kenny Neyens

Steve Beaton walkover v Justin Hewitt (withdrew)

v Justin Hewitt (withdrew) Ritchie Edhouse 6-4 John Henderson

Jeff Smith 0-6 Wesley Plaisier

Marko Kantele 5-6 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

Evening session (1800 BST)

Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-3 Keane Barry

Dyson Parody 4-6 Ryan Joyce

Stephen Bunting 6-3 Daryl Gurney

Chris Dobey 6-1 Dylan Duo Jr

Ryan Meikle 4-6 Josh Rock

Martin Schindler 3-6 Vincent van der Voort

Keegan Brown 0-6 Mensur Suljovic

Gabriel Clemens 6-2 Adam Hunt

Saturday October 15

Second round

Afternoon session (1200 BST)

Rob Cross 6-3 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

Ryan Searle 6-3 O'Connor

Dave Chisnall 3-6 Wesley Plaisier

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 Jason Lowe

Danny Noppert 5-6 Ryan Joyce

Jose de Sousa 6-3 Rowby-John Rodriguez

Damon Heta 6-4 Chris Dobey

Nathan Aspinall 6-5 Vincent Van der Voort

Evening session (1800 BST)

Michael Smith 3-6 Josh Rock

Luke Humphries 6-3 Kenny Neyens

Peter Wright 6-3 Craig Galliano

Jonny Clayton 6-2 Stephen Bunting

Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Steve Beaton

Gerwyn Price 4-6 Mensur Suljovic

Dimitri Van den Bergh 1-6 Gabriel Clemens

Joe Cullen 6-4 Ritchie Edhouse

Sunday October 16

Afternoon session (1200 BST)

Luke Humphries v Wesley Plaisier

Ryan Searle v Peter Wright

Josh Rock v Jonny Clayton

Rob Cross v Ryan Joyce

Michael van Gerwen v Jose de Sousa

Nathan Aspinall v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Mensur Suljovic v Gabriel Clemens

Damon Heta v Joe Cullen

Evening Session (1800 BST)

Quarter-finals

Four Matches

Semi-finals

Two Matches

Final

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

Prize fund

Winner: £25,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-Finalists: £6,500

Quarter-Finalists: £5,000

Last 16 losers: £3,000

Last 32 losers: £2,000

Last 48 losers: £1,000

Total: £140,000

Gibratlar Darts Trophy: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the Gibraltar Darts Trophy on TV?

This event is not being screened live on TV in the UK but, along with all the other PDC European Tour events, you can watch the event unfold if you are a PDCTV-HD Subscriber. Head to the PDC website for more details.

Gibraltar Darts Trophy: Past Finals

