Gerwyn Price is the Gibraltar Darts Trophy champion (Picture: PDC Europe)
Gibraltar Darts Trophy 2022: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
21:46 · SAT October 15, 2022

The full draw, schedule and results from the Gibraltar Darts Trophy, which takes place at the Victoria Stadium from October 14-16.

The European Tour returns to Gibraltar, where Gerwyn Price is defending his title.

2022 Gibraltar Darts Trophy: Draw and results

THIRD ROUND

  • (1) Luke Humphries v Wesley Plaisier
  • (8) Ryan Searle v (9) Peter Wright
  • Josh Rock v (13) Jonny Clayton
  • (5) Rob Cross v Ryan Joyce
  • (2) Michael van Gerwen v (15) Jose de Sousa
  • (7) Nathan Aspinall v (10) Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Mensur Suljovic v Gabriel Clemens
  • (6) Damon Heta v (11) Joe Cullen

SECOND ROUND

Seeds enter in round two

  • (1) Luke Humphries 6-3 Kenny Neyens
  • (16) Dave Chisnall 3-6 Wesley Plaisier
  • (8) Ryan Searle 6-3 William O'Connor
  • (9) Peter Wright 6-2 Craig Galliano
  • (4) Michael Smith 3-6 Josh Rock
  • (13) Jonny Clayton 6-2 Stephen Bunting
  • (5) Rob Cross 6-3 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez
  • (12) Danny Noppert 5-6 Ryan Joyce
  • (2) Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Steve Beaton
  • (15) Jose de Sousa 6-3 Rowby-John Rodriguez
  • (7) Nathan Aspinall 6-5 Vincent van der Voort
  • (10) Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 Jason Lowe
  • (3) Gerwyn Price 4-6 Mensur Suljovic
  • (14) Dimitri Van den Bergh 1-6 Gabriel Clemens
  • (6) Damon Heta 6-4 Chris Dobey
  • (11) Joe Cullen 6-4 Ritchie Edhouse

Gibraltar Darts Trophy: Daily Schedule and Results

Friday October 14
First round
Afternoon session (1200 BST)

  • Mario Vandenbogaerde 2-6 Craig Galliano
  • Jim Williams 1-6 William O'Connor
  • Jason Lowe 6-2 Manuel Vilerio
  • Sean Negrette 1-6 Kenny Neyens
  • Steve Beaton walkover v Justin Hewitt (withdrew)
  • Ritchie Edhouse 6-4 John Henderson
  • Jeff Smith 0-6 Wesley Plaisier
  • Marko Kantele 5-6 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

Evening session (1800 BST)

  • Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-3 Keane Barry
  • Dyson Parody 4-6 Ryan Joyce
  • Stephen Bunting 6-3 Daryl Gurney
  • Chris Dobey 6-1 Dylan Duo Jr
  • Ryan Meikle 4-6 Josh Rock
  • Martin Schindler 3-6 Vincent van der Voort
  • Keegan Brown 0-6 Mensur Suljovic
  • Gabriel Clemens 6-2 Adam Hunt

Saturday October 15
Second round
Afternoon session (1200 BST)

  • Rob Cross 6-3 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez
  • Ryan Searle 6-3 O'Connor
  • Dave Chisnall 3-6 Wesley Plaisier
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 Jason Lowe
  • Danny Noppert 5-6 Ryan Joyce
  • Jose de Sousa 6-3 Rowby-John Rodriguez
  • Damon Heta 6-4 Chris Dobey
  • Nathan Aspinall 6-5 Vincent Van der Voort

Evening session (1800 BST)

  • Michael Smith 3-6 Josh Rock
  • Luke Humphries 6-3 Kenny Neyens
  • Peter Wright 6-3 Craig Galliano
  • Jonny Clayton 6-2 Stephen Bunting
  • Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Steve Beaton
  • Gerwyn Price 4-6 Mensur Suljovic
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 1-6 Gabriel Clemens
  • Joe Cullen 6-4 Ritchie Edhouse

Sunday October 16
Afternoon session (1200 BST)

  • Luke Humphries v Wesley Plaisier
  • Ryan Searle v Peter Wright
  • Josh Rock v Jonny Clayton
  • Rob Cross v Ryan Joyce
  • Michael van Gerwen v Jose de Sousa
  • Nathan Aspinall v Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Mensur Suljovic v Gabriel Clemens
  • Damon Heta v Joe Cullen

Evening Session (1800 BST)

Quarter-finals

  • Four Matches

Semi-finals

  • Two Matches

Final

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

Prize fund

  • Winner: £25,000
  • Runner-up: £10,000
  • Semi-Finalists: £6,500
  • Quarter-Finalists: £5,000
  • Last 16 losers: £3,000
  • Last 32 losers: £2,000
  • Last 48 losers: £1,000
  • Total: £140,000

Gibratlar Darts Trophy: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the Gibraltar Darts Trophy on TV?

This event is not being screened live on TV in the UK but, along with all the other PDC European Tour events, you can watch the event unfold if you are a PDCTV-HD Subscriber. Head to the PDC website for more details.

Gibraltar Darts Trophy: Past Finals

