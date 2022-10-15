The full draw, schedule and results from the Gibraltar Darts Trophy, which takes place at the Victoria Stadium from October 14-16.
The European Tour returns to Gibraltar, where Gerwyn Price is defending his title.
2022 Gibraltar Darts Trophy: Draw and results
THIRD ROUND
- (1) Luke Humphries v Wesley Plaisier
- (8) Ryan Searle v (9) Peter Wright
- Josh Rock v (13) Jonny Clayton
- (5) Rob Cross v Ryan Joyce
- (2) Michael van Gerwen v (15) Jose de Sousa
- (7) Nathan Aspinall v (10) Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Mensur Suljovic v Gabriel Clemens
- (6) Damon Heta v (11) Joe Cullen
SECOND ROUND
Seeds enter in round two
- (1) Luke Humphries 6-3 Kenny Neyens
- (16) Dave Chisnall 3-6 Wesley Plaisier
- (8) Ryan Searle 6-3 William O'Connor
- (9) Peter Wright 6-2 Craig Galliano
- (4) Michael Smith 3-6 Josh Rock
- (13) Jonny Clayton 6-2 Stephen Bunting
- (5) Rob Cross 6-3 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez
- (12) Danny Noppert 5-6 Ryan Joyce
- (2) Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Steve Beaton
- (15) Jose de Sousa 6-3 Rowby-John Rodriguez
- (7) Nathan Aspinall 6-5 Vincent van der Voort
- (10) Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 Jason Lowe
- (3) Gerwyn Price 4-6 Mensur Suljovic
- (14) Dimitri Van den Bergh 1-6 Gabriel Clemens
- (6) Damon Heta 6-4 Chris Dobey
- (11) Joe Cullen 6-4 Ritchie Edhouse
Gibraltar Darts Trophy: Daily Schedule and Results
Friday October 14
First round
Afternoon session (1200 BST)
- Mario Vandenbogaerde 2-6 Craig Galliano
- Jim Williams 1-6 William O'Connor
- Jason Lowe 6-2 Manuel Vilerio
- Sean Negrette 1-6 Kenny Neyens
- Steve Beaton walkover v Justin Hewitt (withdrew)
- Ritchie Edhouse 6-4 John Henderson
- Jeff Smith 0-6 Wesley Plaisier
- Marko Kantele 5-6 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez
Evening session (1800 BST)
- Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-3 Keane Barry
- Dyson Parody 4-6 Ryan Joyce
- Stephen Bunting 6-3 Daryl Gurney
- Chris Dobey 6-1 Dylan Duo Jr
- Ryan Meikle 4-6 Josh Rock
- Martin Schindler 3-6 Vincent van der Voort
- Keegan Brown 0-6 Mensur Suljovic
- Gabriel Clemens 6-2 Adam Hunt
Saturday October 15
Second round
Afternoon session (1200 BST)
- Rob Cross 6-3 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez
- Ryan Searle 6-3 O'Connor
- Dave Chisnall 3-6 Wesley Plaisier
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5 Jason Lowe
- Danny Noppert 5-6 Ryan Joyce
- Jose de Sousa 6-3 Rowby-John Rodriguez
- Damon Heta 6-4 Chris Dobey
- Nathan Aspinall 6-5 Vincent Van der Voort
Evening session (1800 BST)
- Michael Smith 3-6 Josh Rock
- Luke Humphries 6-3 Kenny Neyens
- Peter Wright 6-3 Craig Galliano
- Jonny Clayton 6-2 Stephen Bunting
- Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Steve Beaton
- Gerwyn Price 4-6 Mensur Suljovic
- Dimitri Van den Bergh 1-6 Gabriel Clemens
- Joe Cullen 6-4 Ritchie Edhouse
Sunday October 16
Afternoon session (1200 BST)
- Luke Humphries v Wesley Plaisier
- Ryan Searle v Peter Wright
- Josh Rock v Jonny Clayton
- Rob Cross v Ryan Joyce
- Michael van Gerwen v Jose de Sousa
- Nathan Aspinall v Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Mensur Suljovic v Gabriel Clemens
- Damon Heta v Joe Cullen
Evening Session (1800 BST)
Quarter-finals
Semi-finals
Final
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
Format
All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.
Prize fund
- Winner: £25,000
- Runner-up: £10,000
- Semi-Finalists: £6,500
- Quarter-Finalists: £5,000
- Last 16 losers: £3,000
- Last 32 losers: £2,000
- Last 48 losers: £1,000
- Total: £140,000
Gibratlar Darts Trophy: Sky Bet odds
Where can I watch the Gibraltar Darts Trophy on TV?
This event is not being screened live on TV in the UK but, along with all the other PDC European Tour events, you can watch the event unfold if you are a PDCTV-HD Subscriber. Head to the PDC website for more details.
Gibraltar Darts Trophy: Past Finals
Darts: Related content