Damon Heta celebrated his first European Tour success with a dramatic 8-7 win over Peter Wright in Sunday's Gibraltar Darts Trophy final.

A thrilling end to the year's PDC European Tour action saw Australia's Heta scoop the £25,000 top prize at the Victoria Stadium following an action-packed final. World Champion Wright produced some superb darts to lead 3-0, only for Heta to take out a 167 finish on his way to a 7-5 lead. Wright took the next two to take the final to a sudden-death leg, but after being first to a finish spurned six championship darts across three visits. Heta had missed four darts of his own in two visits as the pair searched for the winning blow, before he posted double four to seal glory.

HETA IS THE CHAMPION 🏆



Drama. Personified.



An absolutely incredible final with drama to the very last dart, as Damon Heta wins his first ever European Tour title, beating Peter Wright 8-7.



Incredible finishes, staggering misses, and a new champion!



What darts 😱🎯 pic.twitter.com/vZyTUTwL9S — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 16, 2022

"I'm absolutely stoked," said Heta. "To get one European Tour title under my belt so early in my career, it's unexpectedly expected. "My weekend's been up and down - I haven't had a steady game all weekend and to come away with my first European Tour win I'm really happy. "Peter had his chances, just like I did, and the crowd deserved a last-leg decider. To happen like it did, I don't know what to say!" Heta had begun his challenge for the title on Saturday by defeating Chris Dobey, and saw off Masters champion Joe Cullen and German star Gabriel Clemens to reach the semi-finals. He showed his class to then win a sensational contest with Michael van Gerwen, coming from 4-1, 5-2 and 6-4 down with legs of 13, 11 and 15 darts to edge into the final, landing nine 180s in an action-packed clash. Wright produced an outstanding response to last weekend's loss to Van Gerwen in the BoyleSports World Grand Prix semi-finals in his run to the final. The world number one averaged 108 in Sunday afternoon's third round win over Ryan Searle, 105 in his quarter-final defeat of Luke Humphries and almost 109 in his 7-1 semi-final romp against Rob Cross. He also took out brilliant 121 checkout of bull, treble seven and bull in the second leg of the final - bringing a sell-out crowd at the Victoria Stadium to their feet - only to later agonisingly miss out on the title.

That is INCREDIBLE from Wright!



A stunning Bull-T7-Bull 121 finish to break the Heta throw and lead 2-0 in this final!



He's averaging nearly 109!



Showstopper.



Watch 📺 https://t.co/YyBPPw7bly pic.twitter.com/Wuefap5DBY — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 16, 2022