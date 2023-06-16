Sherrock then won the inaugural Betfred Women's World Matchplay in July 2022, while she has also won ten PDC Women's Series titles since the tour was introduced in 2020 and became the first woman to hit a nine-dart finish in a PDC event on the Winmau Challenge Tour earlier this year.

She later reached the final of the 2021 Nordic Darts Masters event, losing to Michael van Gerwen, and also reached the Grand Slam of Darts quarter-finals that year.

Sherrock has made a huge global impact for women's darts in recent years, starting with her history-making wins over Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic as she became the first female winner at the PDC World Darts Championship in December 2019.

Fallon Sherrock has been awarded an MBE in the 2023 King's Birthday Honours list to recognise her services to the sport of darts. 👉 https://t.co/Xie9jpobtD pic.twitter.com/vkRnvbLKYN

"I am honoured and overwhelmed to have been awarded an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours for services to darts," said Fallon Sherrock.

"To have received this level of recognition for my contribution to the game I love is beyond my wildest dreams.

"I never considered that I would ever receive such an esteemed honour and I am beyond grateful.

"I have been fortunate to hear of the widespread impact that my success has had in getting more people watching and playing darts, and particularly in inspiring girls and young women to take up darts and other sports. That makes me incredibly proud and excited.

"That is a worthwhile legacy, all stemming from one landmark moment at Alexandra Palace followed by other successes, and is something that I want to continue to promote.

"I am looking forward to visiting Buckingham Palace to receive this honour, which I regard as a reflection of the enormous popularity of darts and as a symbol hope and possibility for aspiring darts players and sportswomen across the country."

