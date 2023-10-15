Darts results: Scott Waites hits nine-darter on opening day of German Darts Championship

The year's final European Tour event sees 48 players competing across the weekend at Halle 39, with the enthusiastic local crowd buoyed as three of their favourites enjoyed first round wins.

Clemens overcame Dutchman Danny Jansen 6-3, pulling clear from two-all to win four of the final five legs, including a key 102 finish, as he set up a tasty second round contest with top seed Dave Chisnall on Saturday.

Pietreczko proved too strong for Northern Ireland's Mickey Mansell as a 6-4 win moved him through to meet fellow German Martin Schindler in the last 32 - and secured his place in the forthcoming European Championship.

Youngster Kurz, meanwhile, enjoyed a 6-2 win on home soil over Dylan Slevin to set up a clash with Jonny Clayton, but fellow Host Nation Qualifier Marcus Kirchmann went down 6-3 to Steve Lennon on his European Tour debut.

Arron Monk held off Florian Hempel's fightback from 4-1 down to level their tie before the former World Youth Champion closed out a 6-4 victory over the German.

The day also featured a spectacular nine-darter from Scott Waites during his clash with George Killington, as the former Lakeside Champion raised the roof to move 5-4 up in their contest.